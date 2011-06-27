Used 2001 Honda Odyssey Minivan Consumer Reviews
North to Alaska!
We purchased this 2001 Honda Odyssey Van used with approx 130,000 miles on it as we had outgrown our older vehicle. We have only done routine maintenance to it and it has been virtually bullet proof for us. We did have problems with the sliding doors...the plastic rollers just wore out (3 kids growing up with soccer, baseball, basketball, ranching, vacations, etc. equals LOTS of door openings and closings.) One door actually fell off when I opened it due to the roller breaking but that was around the 225,000 mile mark. We ordered the replacement parts and my husband changed them out and now it works fine. It has over 263,000 miles on it now and we are beginning to shop for another vehicle. My one really big dislike is the defroster! It takes FOREVER for the windshield to clear... bad engineering.
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
Very Pleased!
I have had absolutely no major problems with this van. Routine maintence, cleaning the electrical contacts for the auto-doors and windows (and replacing a solenoid or five). almost indestructible by the kids! Very pleased with the van's performance. So much so, we just traded in our Ford 500 for a new 2010 Odyssey to add to our little "fleet." I hope things keep going well, but I still feel I got my money's worth out of this mini-van! Congratulations Honda!
Excellent Car
I have owned my Odyssey since 2001, it's model year. So far, I have driven it for 163,000 miles without any problem. This model year had a transmission recall, so Honda replaced my transmission free of charge when the transmission died. Other than this covered warranty repair and routine maintenance, this car has not required any repairs. With three kids constantly going in and out of this car, I would have thought the automatic doors would eventually required some work. However, this car had not giving me any trouble. It's been completely reliable.
Honda fails miserably with the Odyssey
I have had more problems with this van than any other vehicle I have owned. I purchased it based on the Honda name and now realize that even Honda can make a lemon. Definitely avoid the 1999-2001 model years and get the 2002 and later years. The interior is spartan with hard seats that are not too comfortable on a long ride The side doors have a problem with sticking in the winter. I'm on transmission number two...which has just failed. The original tires lasted only about 32,000 miles. The EGR valve is a problem on the 2001. Honda did a poor job on the 2001 Odyssey.
Not what we expected
We bought new in the fall of 2000 expecting to have it last us at least 15 years. We had to replace the transmission at 96K (under warranty) and now have to replace it again at 193K (no warranty)-replacement cost $3300 to $6900 - Ouch!! not feasible for this family - will have to junk it - replacement with new is not possible and any other van just doesn't meet my standards after having the luxuries of this one. Honda you spoiled me - and have disappointed me by replacing broken with refurbished instead of new. My 1995 Chev truck runs better (who would have thought it would outlast a Honda)
