2019 Honda Fit Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Fit Hatchback
EX 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$31,603*
Total Cash Price
$21,968
EX 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$31,603*
Total Cash Price
$21,968
EX-L 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$27,372*
Total Cash Price
$19,028
EX-L 4dr Hatchback w/Navigation (1.5L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$25,879*
Total Cash Price
$17,990
Sport 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$35,086*
Total Cash Price
$24,390
Sport 4dr Hatchback w/Honda Sensing (1.5L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$36,579*
Total Cash Price
$25,428
LX 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$24,884*
Total Cash Price
$17,298
LX 4dr Hatchback w/Honda Sensing (1.5L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$35,584*
Total Cash Price
$24,736
LX 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$27,372*
Total Cash Price
$19,028
Sport 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$33,345*
Total Cash Price
$23,179
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Fit Hatchback EX 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$893
|$925
|$956
|$989
|$1,025
|$4,788
|Maintenance
|$295
|$686
|$446
|$1,502
|$1,622
|$4,550
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$136
|$329
|$480
|$945
|Taxes & Fees
|$937
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,146
|Financing
|$1,181
|$950
|$704
|$441
|$159
|$3,434
|Depreciation
|$4,559
|$1,514
|$1,433
|$1,681
|$1,591
|$10,778
|Fuel
|$1,123
|$1,157
|$1,191
|$1,227
|$1,264
|$5,961
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,988
|$5,283
|$4,917
|$6,222
|$6,193
|$31,603
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Fit Hatchback EX 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$893
|$925
|$956
|$989
|$1,025
|$4,788
|Maintenance
|$295
|$686
|$446
|$1,502
|$1,622
|$4,550
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$136
|$329
|$480
|$945
|Taxes & Fees
|$937
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,146
|Financing
|$1,181
|$950
|$704
|$441
|$159
|$3,434
|Depreciation
|$4,559
|$1,514
|$1,433
|$1,681
|$1,591
|$10,778
|Fuel
|$1,123
|$1,157
|$1,191
|$1,227
|$1,264
|$5,961
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,988
|$5,283
|$4,917
|$6,222
|$6,193
|$31,603
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Fit Hatchback EX-L 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$773
|$801
|$828
|$857
|$888
|$4,147
|Maintenance
|$255
|$594
|$386
|$1,301
|$1,405
|$3,941
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$118
|$285
|$416
|$818
|Taxes & Fees
|$812
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$992
|Financing
|$1,023
|$823
|$609
|$382
|$138
|$2,974
|Depreciation
|$3,949
|$1,311
|$1,241
|$1,456
|$1,378
|$9,336
|Fuel
|$972
|$1,002
|$1,032
|$1,063
|$1,095
|$5,163
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,785
|$4,576
|$4,259
|$5,389
|$5,364
|$27,372
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Fit Hatchback EX-L 4dr Hatchback w/Navigation (1.5L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$731
|$757
|$783
|$810
|$839
|$3,921
|Maintenance
|$241
|$562
|$365
|$1,230
|$1,328
|$3,726
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$111
|$269
|$393
|$774
|Taxes & Fees
|$768
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$938
|Financing
|$967
|$778
|$576
|$361
|$130
|$2,812
|Depreciation
|$3,734
|$1,240
|$1,173
|$1,377
|$1,303
|$8,826
|Fuel
|$919
|$947
|$976
|$1,005
|$1,035
|$4,882
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,360
|$4,326
|$4,027
|$5,095
|$5,071
|$25,879
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Fit Hatchback Sport 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$991
|$1,026
|$1,062
|$1,098
|$1,138
|$5,316
|Maintenance
|$327
|$761
|$495
|$1,668
|$1,801
|$5,052
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$151
|$365
|$533
|$1,049
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,041
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,272
|Financing
|$1,311
|$1,055
|$781
|$489
|$176
|$3,813
|Depreciation
|$5,062
|$1,681
|$1,590
|$1,867
|$1,767
|$11,967
|Fuel
|$1,246
|$1,285
|$1,323
|$1,362
|$1,403
|$6,619
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,979
|$5,866
|$5,460
|$6,908
|$6,875
|$35,086
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Fit Hatchback Sport 4dr Hatchback w/Honda Sensing (1.5L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,033
|$1,070
|$1,107
|$1,145
|$1,186
|$5,542
|Maintenance
|$341
|$794
|$516
|$1,739
|$1,877
|$5,267
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$157
|$381
|$556
|$1,094
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,085
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$1,326
|Financing
|$1,367
|$1,100
|$814
|$510
|$184
|$3,975
|Depreciation
|$5,277
|$1,752
|$1,658
|$1,946
|$1,842
|$12,476
|Fuel
|$1,299
|$1,339
|$1,379
|$1,420
|$1,463
|$6,900
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,403
|$6,115
|$5,692
|$7,202
|$7,168
|$36,579
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Fit Hatchback LX 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$703
|$728
|$753
|$779
|$807
|$3,770
|Maintenance
|$232
|$540
|$351
|$1,183
|$1,277
|$3,583
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$107
|$259
|$378
|$744
|Taxes & Fees
|$738
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$902
|Financing
|$930
|$748
|$554
|$347
|$125
|$2,704
|Depreciation
|$3,590
|$1,192
|$1,128
|$1,324
|$1,253
|$8,487
|Fuel
|$884
|$911
|$938
|$966
|$995
|$4,694
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,077
|$4,160
|$3,872
|$4,899
|$4,876
|$24,884
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Fit Hatchback LX 4dr Hatchback w/Honda Sensing (1.5L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,005
|$1,041
|$1,077
|$1,114
|$1,154
|$5,391
|Maintenance
|$332
|$772
|$502
|$1,692
|$1,826
|$5,124
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$153
|$370
|$541
|$1,064
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,055
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,290
|Financing
|$1,330
|$1,070
|$792
|$496
|$179
|$3,867
|Depreciation
|$5,134
|$1,705
|$1,613
|$1,893
|$1,792
|$12,136
|Fuel
|$1,264
|$1,303
|$1,341
|$1,381
|$1,423
|$6,712
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,120
|$5,949
|$5,537
|$7,006
|$6,973
|$35,584
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Fit Hatchback LX 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$773
|$801
|$828
|$857
|$888
|$4,147
|Maintenance
|$255
|$594
|$386
|$1,301
|$1,405
|$3,941
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$118
|$285
|$416
|$818
|Taxes & Fees
|$812
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$992
|Financing
|$1,023
|$823
|$609
|$382
|$138
|$2,974
|Depreciation
|$3,949
|$1,311
|$1,241
|$1,456
|$1,378
|$9,336
|Fuel
|$972
|$1,002
|$1,032
|$1,063
|$1,095
|$5,163
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,785
|$4,576
|$4,259
|$5,389
|$5,364
|$27,372
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Fit Hatchback Sport 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$942
|$976
|$1,009
|$1,044
|$1,081
|$5,052
|Maintenance
|$311
|$724
|$470
|$1,585
|$1,711
|$4,801
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$143
|$347
|$507
|$997
|Taxes & Fees
|$989
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$1,209
|Financing
|$1,246
|$1,002
|$742
|$465
|$168
|$3,623
|Depreciation
|$4,811
|$1,597
|$1,512
|$1,774
|$1,679
|$11,373
|Fuel
|$1,185
|$1,221
|$1,257
|$1,294
|$1,333
|$6,290
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,483
|$5,574
|$5,188
|$6,565
|$6,534
|$33,345
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2019 Fit
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2019 Honda Fit in Virginia is:not available
Related 2019 Honda Fit info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Lexus NX 300h 2017
- Used Cadillac Escalade 2016
- Used Ford F-150 2007
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2011
- Used Ford Taurus
- Used Volkswagen Tiguan 2015
- Used Audi A6 2018
- Used Cadillac XT5 2018
- Used Honda Civic 2009
- Used Lexus LX 570 2014
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Ford Ranger
- 2019 INFINITI Q50
- 2021 Subaru Impreza News
- 2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class News
- BMW 5 Series 2019
- 2019 INFINITI QX80
- 2019 4 Series
- 2019 Chevrolet Express
- 2019 Acura NSX
- Jaguar F-TYPE 2021
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 Fit
- Honda Insight 2019
- Honda Insight 2021
- Honda Clarity 2020
- 2019 Clarity
- 2019 Ridgeline
- 2020 Civic
- 2019 Honda CR-V
- Honda Ridgeline 2020
- 2020 Honda Passport
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2020 A5
- smart EQ fortwo 2019
- 2020 Civic
- 2019 BMW i3
- 2019 Kicks
- Volkswagen Golf R 2019
- 2019 Volkswagen Arteon
- 2020 Yaris Hatchback
- 2019 MINI Clubman
- 2019 Clubman