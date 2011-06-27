2019 Honda Fit Consumer Reviews
Well worth the money!
The Honda Fit is everything that I wanted and need in a car. I did about 100-120 hours of research on cars to find the right one for me and this certainly is everything I wanted and more. For the size, I was surprised that the Honda Fit had more leg room in both the front and back seats than the car that I traded in, which was a 2003 Chevrolet Cavalier. The Honda Fit is a hatchback, while the Chevrolet Cavalier is a sedan, the total cargo room is about the same, but I think the space in the Honda Fit is more usable. The Honda fit dashboard is beautifully laid out, as all the controls can be easily reached. I love the audio and cruise controls on the steering wheel, which makes it even better. The transmission lever and steering are the easiest out of any car that I have ever owned. The gas mileage is fantastic, also better than any car that I have ever owned. About the only down sides to the Honda Fit that I can see are the front seat is a little narrower than the Chevrolet Cavalier, which isn’t a big deal and it has an idiot light instead of a temperature gauge, but to me, that isn’t really a big deal either. I feel that I made the right choice in purchasing the Honda Fit The bottom line is that I couldn’t be happier than I am with my purchase of the Honda Fit and would highly recommend it to anyone looking for a small reliable vehicle.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Fits for Everyone!
Our family has 3 Fits presently and we're buying a 2019 EX-L with nav as soon as we can find it. I've owned Hondas since my first new car - a 1977 Accord (the second year of Accord). After owning a dozen of them, they are all totally reliable, handle well and are VERY well engineered. Some ride a little stiff and are not the quietest cars on the road. The Fit has to be the most practical of all. All the small short comings of our 2009, 2012 and 2016 Fit are addressed in the new 2019. It has all the updated safety and technology we want along with a fine leather interior and moonroof. The somewhat noisy ride is much quieter in the 2019 and the great handling remains along with a slightly softer ride. All Fits are great cars to own for 10 or more years and the cargo handling (moving days are a breeze) is unbelievable. This is the best first car anyone could ever have. In a perfect world, EVERYONE would own a Fit.
- Performance
- Comfort
This car does everything
Love this car. Its comfortable, great gas mileage. Never lets me down at Home Depot or Costco. I'll drive friends to Airport. Two passengers, two large suitcases,two carry-on's and golf clubs. Still having extra room. You get a lot of car for your money.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Great compact hatchback with Fantastic Mileage.
Great overall compact hatchback. Good storage options. Fantastic mileage but not so long a range (but I do a lot of driving). Leather heated seats are nice but front seats are not well padded and uncomfortable on long rides. Really do not like the fact that the radio volume control is on the touch screen instead of a knob. That way you have to take your eyes off the road for a few seconds. The cup holders aren't very handy. The one on the dash is right in front of the air output so it blocks it in summer and then in winter a cold beverage could not be there because it would heat up too much. These are really minor details. The car is great overall.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Excellent car for the price
We previously owned a 2010 Honda Fit and decided on the new 2019 Fit to replace it. Excellent car and value for the money. And much improved since 2010. A/C works much better! Cloth interior much better than 2010 version. Several new features - Lane Watch, back up camera, blue tooth, etc - since the 2010 model. Still good mileage as well and even has an Econ mode.
Sponsored cars related to the Fit
Related 2019 Honda Fit info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford EcoSport 2018
- Used Audi Q5 2017
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2017
- Used Toyota 4Runner 2010
- Used Volkswagen Golf GTI 2017
- Used Toyota Camry 2000
- Used Subaru Crosstrek 2016
- Used Dodge Charger 2008
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2011
- Used Volkswagen Golf GTI
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- BMW i3 2019
- 2020 Bentley Bentayga News
- 2020 Convertible
- 2021 Rivian R1T News
- Mitsubishi Mirage G4 2019
- 2019 Jaguar XE
- 2021 BYTON M-Byte News
- 2019 Honda Accord Hybrid
- 2019 Chevrolet Bolt EV
- 2021 Chevrolet Bolt EV News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Honda Civic
- 2019 Passport
- 2019 CR-V
- 2019 Honda HR-V
- 2019 Honda Clarity
- Honda Fit 2019
- 2019 Odyssey
- 2019 Honda Insight
- Honda Clarity 2019
- 2020 Honda Civic
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2019 Corolla Hatchback
- 2021 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Mitsubishi Mirage
- 2019 Volt
- 2019 Beetle
- 2019 Nissan LEAF
- 2019 Volkswagen Golf GTI
- BMW i3 2019
- 2019 Chevrolet Bolt EV
- 2019 Jaguar I-PACE