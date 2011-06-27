  1. Home
Used 2013 Honda Fit Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$16,225
Starting MSRP
$18,010
Starting MSRP
$15,425
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed automatic5-speed shiftable automatic5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG313029
Total Seating555
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$16,225
Starting MSRP
$18,010
Starting MSRP
$15,425
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic5-speed shiftable automatic5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$16,225
Starting MSRP
$18,010
Starting MSRP
$15,425
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)28/35 mpg27/33 mpg27/33 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)296.8/371.0 mi.286.2/349.8 mi.286.2/349.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity10.6 gal.10.6 gal.10.6 gal.
Combined MPG313029
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$16,225
Starting MSRP
$18,010
Starting MSRP
$15,425
Torque106 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm106 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm106 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine size1.5 l1.5 l1.5 l
Horsepower117 hp @ 6600 rpm117 hp @ 6600 rpm117 hp @ 6600 rpm
Turning circle34.4 ft.34.4 ft.34.4 ft.
Valves161616
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)Single overhead cam (sohc)Single overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$16,225
Starting MSRP
$18,010
Starting MSRP
$15,425
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyesyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyesyesyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyesyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
3 rear headrestsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
front fog/driving lightsnoyesno
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$16,225
Starting MSRP
$18,010
Starting MSRP
$15,425
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
speed sensitive volume controlyesyesyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyesyesyes
160-watt audio outputyesyesyes
USB connectionyesyesyes
mast antennayesyesyes
4 total speakersyesnoyes
radio data systemyesyesyes
6 total speakersnoyesno
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$16,225
Starting MSRP
$18,010
Starting MSRP
$15,425
Air conditioningyesyesyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyesyes
front seatback storageyesyesyes
cruise controlyesyesyes
cargo area lightyesyesyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyesnoyes
electric power steeringyesyesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyesyes
front door pocketsyesyesyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyesyesyes
interior air filtrationyesyesyes
leather steering wheelnoyesno
front reading lightsnoyesno
Rear floor matsnoyesno
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelnoyesno
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$16,225
Starting MSRP
$18,010
Starting MSRP
$15,425
1 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
Power mirrorsyesyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$16,225
Starting MSRP
$18,010
Starting MSRP
$15,425
low fuel level warningyesyesyes
clockyesyesyes
trip computeryesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$16,225
Starting MSRP
$18,010
Starting MSRP
$15,425
Front head room40.4 in.40.4 in.40.4 in.
bucket front seatsyesyesyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyesyesyes
Front shoulder room52.7 in.52.7 in.52.7 in.
Front leg room41.3 in.41.3 in.41.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyesyesyes
Front hip room51.5 in.51.5 in.51.5 in.
clothyesyesyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$16,225
Starting MSRP
$18,010
Starting MSRP
$15,425
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyesyes
Rear head room39.0 in.39.0 in.39.0 in.
Rear hip Room51.3 in.51.3 in.51.3 in.
Rear leg room34.5 in.34.5 in.34.5 in.
Rear shoulder room51.3 in.51.3 in.51.3 in.
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$16,225
Starting MSRP
$18,010
Starting MSRP
$15,425
Front track58.7 in.58.1 in.58.7 in.
Maximum cargo capacity57.3 cu.ft.57.3 cu.ft.57.3 cu.ft.
Length161.6 in.161.6 in.161.6 in.
Curb weight2577 lbs.2617 lbs.2496 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place20.6 cu.ft.20.6 cu.ft.20.6 cu.ft.
Height60.0 in.60.0 in.60.0 in.
EPA interior volume111.4 cu.ft.111.4 cu.ft.111.4 cu.ft.
Wheel base98.4 in.98.4 in.98.4 in.
Width66.7 in.66.7 in.66.7 in.
Rear track58.1 in.57.4 in.58.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$16,225
Starting MSRP
$18,010
Starting MSRP
$15,425
Exterior Colors
  • Taffeta White
  • Vortex Blue Pearl
  • Alabaster Silver Metallic
  • Blue Raspberry Metallic
  • Crystal Black Pearl
  • Milano Red
  • Polished Metal Metallic
  • Taffeta White
  • Vortex Blue Pearl
  • Midnight Plum Pearl
  • Alabaster Silver Metallic
  • Blue Raspberry Metallic
  • Crystal Black Pearl
  • Milano Red
  • Polished Metal Metallic
  • Taffeta White
  • Vortex Blue Pearl
  • Alabaster Silver Metallic
  • Blue Raspberry Metallic
  • Crystal Black Pearl
  • Milano Red
  • Polished Metal Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Gray, cloth
  • Black, cloth
  • Gray, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$16,225
Starting MSRP
$18,010
Starting MSRP
$15,425
inside mounted spare tireyesyesyes
Steel spare wheelyesyesyes
full wheel coversyesnoyes
temporary spare tireyesyesyes
All season tiresyesyesyes
steel wheelsyesnoyes
175/65R15 84S tiresyesnoyes
15 in. wheelsyesnoyes
185/55R16 83H tiresnoyesno
16 in. wheelsnoyesno
alloy wheelsnoyesno
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$16,225
Starting MSRP
$18,010
Starting MSRP
$15,425
torsion beam rear suspensionyesyesyes
front independent suspensionyesyesyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyesyesyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryesnoyes
Front and rear stabilizer barnoyesno
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$16,225
Starting MSRP
$18,010
Starting MSRP
$15,425
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.
