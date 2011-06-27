Used 2010 Honda Element SUV Consumer Reviews
What a car!
I just traded in my 2003 Element on a 2010 Element. I have owned dozens of cars and trucks before, but the Element is the best. The 2003 Element had 136,000 miles on it, no repairs for the first 130,000 miles.
A fantastic car for a narrow segment
The Element is a fantastic car for a very specific segment of car owners. If you want a car that can haul an incredible amount size-wise; and, has AWD to go skiing; and, gets decent gas mileage for commuting; and, is large in terms of driver and passenger seating/comfort (4 max) and is incredibly reliable AND you can appreciate its boxy shape as a necessary attribute of much of the above for < $25K - THEN you can/will love this car. Otherwise, you either will not be interested at all -- OR you point out all the cars that will do SOME of these things better. But you won't find a car that does ALL these things better. This is my 2nd Element and I could not think of another car I wanted.
Nice Car for the Price
Drove the car from N.C. to N.Y. 16 hours and over 900 miles. Had no problem keeping up with the traffic, plus going up and down the hills with no problem. Gas mileage average 28mpg. Traded my 2007 V-6 Nissan Murano for the Element. It does not have all the bells and whistles as my Murano but the price is right. Love the gas mileage, fun car to drive. Love how you can change the seats around. Very dog friendly. So much room, it has more cargo space then the murano. Also loved listening to the XM radio. Handles well and like how the doors open up for easy access.
Love the car except
This is a perfect sized vehicle for my needs. I totally removed the back seats and use it as a van. I have some disappointments like The stereo system is ok at best. The front seats should've been able to go all the way forward when in forward position. The rust proofing found under the fender wells should've been sprayed everywhere on the undercarriage. It deceives a buyer into thinking he has rustproofing there. In my opinion, even a weekend car painter knows that all the door jambs should be painted the same as the rest of the vehicle. My Element is like that n some parts of the jambs while the rest is the same as what you find under the hood. I cant believe this is standard for a car
A return customer
I just traded in my 03 Element for a 2010. I was able to get mine with manual tranny! That's important for me; I just had to nag the salesman to beat on the computer network a bit. We found a dealer trade just 60 miles away. This car (like my old one) is the most practical car out there. In all the 102k miles I put on my old one, the only expense outside of scheduled maintenance was to replace battery and tires, and it never left me stranded. I use it almost like a truck and it serves me very well. I'm happy in my element!
