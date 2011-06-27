Used 2015 Honda Crosstour Hatchback Consumer Reviews
Didn't Love it, Until I Drove It
After the winter of 2014 here in the Northeast, I decided to trade in my 2013 Acura Tsx Sport wagon in. I knew I wanted AWD and wanted to stick with Honda. The Acura RDX...my first choice..rode really stiff and the discount was awful. The CX-5 also had barely a discount and felt cheap inside. The Ford Edge,2014,was a little old to me, knowing the 15 was on it's way and only rode OK. I don't like the CVT transmissions - so that knocked out both the CRV and any Subaru (although Subaru was never really an option) I NEVER considered the Crosstour until I drove it. Love the ride and handling.
How every car should be
Don't understand the bad reviews this car got... It is in essence the perfect car... Sits up higher than a normal car but not enough to loose handling, higher view gives better visability and easy to get in and out, cargo size is big enough for stuff but not huge, handles like a car, basically a touring car, rides quiet, comfortable , with some get up and go when you need it... It is the perfect car
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
LOVE the car
I had a 2003 Acura TL with over 130,000 miles on it and still ran as good a when I bought it. I loved that car but was rear-ended and the car totalled. I originally wanted a late model Acura but, though great cars, found them pricey. I was thinking of getting an Accord V6 EX-L. My neighbor had a Crosstour and loved it. I saw one at the dealer and decided to give it a test drive. As soon as I drove it I was hooked. The power and acceleration were as good, if not better, than my old TL. I still test drove the Accord but after driving the Crosstour there was no comparison. All the upgraded features (e.g. Bluetooth, back-up camera and nav) were a big improvement from my TL which didn't have any of those. My favorite feature is the power. Hit the gas and it goes. I've had the car a year and find it a really fun car to drive. The AWD comes in handy during our northeast winters. Very happy with the gas mileage as well. Nice to be able to fill up using regular gas as opposed to premium which my TL required. Circumstances dictated I get a new car and couldn't be happier with the Crosstour.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Best Kept Secret Gone From Auto Availablility
Read several reviews on auto before purchase and was aware they were not going to be sold anymore. Found my golf clubs were easy to get in and out as well as my dogs. Though wheel wells do cut down on some wide items like a 4x8 sheet of plywood, the amount of stuff one can get in is better than the Ford Escape I traded in on the Crosstour. With V-6 the around town gas mileage is better by a couple mph than my Escape Turbo and the Road mileage was 5-6 mpg better 25 vs 30). Love the car. Only con is rear visibility and seats on a little tiring on a 1,000 mile trip. Shame the car is no longer. Will be keeping mine until the wheels fall off.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
65,000 miles not a lick of trouble
Temper this review because it comes from a 6 time accord, one CRV, and one civic owner. Tried the Volvo S80 (more solid, but repairs killed us after 100,000 miles, like it was meant to fall apart). Tried the Maxima, tried the camry.....in the end we love our Hondas. Everytime we drove our 2010 Crosstour we remarked how much we loved it. Going on 80,000 miles now. We live in Utah, and I originally wanted the AWD, but our 2010 with snow tires outperforms most AWDs without snows.....when i found this slightly used 2015 with just FWD i jumped on it figuring I can continue to make due without AWD. We love the hatchback, the way the seats fold down flat, has enough of what my wife and I need. Had grown children for a long roadtrip, no complaints in the 6 hour plus drive from the backseat. I did drive 4cyl versions and DO NOT recommend it. It is nowhere near powerful enough for hills, it is an embarrassment to the original Crosstour owners that Honda did this. Anyway...we love the car, for us it is just what we expected and just what we wanted. The six speed transmission and updated engine are the only real notable improvements. Needless to say, we love the 2015 Crosstour. After now 3 3/4 years of trouble free ownership, I still get in this car and as I punch it up to speed say.....wow, I really like this car. Nothing has changed in my review, we still love the car, I think Honda made a mistake by discontinuing it, notice now all the other copy cats out there. Our 2010 Accord Crosstour now has over 118,000 still going strong, just put on third set of tires. The 2015 has now just over 65,000 and just put on the second set of tires, the original tires still had maybe six months or tread, but wanted new for a cross country trip.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Crosstour
Related Used 2015 Honda Crosstour Hatchback info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner