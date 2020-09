Used 2015 Honda Crosstour Hatchback Consumer Reviews

Didn't Love it, Until I Drove It really1 , 04/01/2015 EX-L V6 w/Navigation 4dr Hatchback AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) 66 of 68 people found this review helpful After the winter of 2014 here in the Northeast, I decided to trade in my 2013 Acura Tsx Sport wagon in. I knew I wanted AWD and wanted to stick with Honda. The Acura RDX...my first choice..rode really stiff and the discount was awful. The CX-5 also had barely a discount and felt cheap inside. The Ford Edge,2014,was a little old to me, knowing the 15 was on it's way and only rode OK. I don't like the CVT transmissions - so that knocked out both the CRV and any Subaru (although Subaru was never really an option) I NEVER considered the Crosstour until I drove it. Love the ride and handling. Report Abuse

How every car should be DAP , 02/27/2016 EX 4dr Hatchback (2.4L 4cyl 5A) 20 of 20 people found this review helpful Don't understand the bad reviews this car got... It is in essence the perfect car... Sits up higher than a normal car but not enough to loose handling, higher view gives better visability and easy to get in and out, cargo size is big enough for stuff but not huge, handles like a car, basically a touring car, rides quiet, comfortable , with some get up and go when you need it... It is the perfect car Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

LOVE the car Anthony R , 04/22/2016 EX-L V6 w/Navigation 4dr Hatchback AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) 20 of 20 people found this review helpful I had a 2003 Acura TL with over 130,000 miles on it and still ran as good a when I bought it. I loved that car but was rear-ended and the car totalled. I originally wanted a late model Acura but, though great cars, found them pricey. I was thinking of getting an Accord V6 EX-L. My neighbor had a Crosstour and loved it. I saw one at the dealer and decided to give it a test drive. As soon as I drove it I was hooked. The power and acceleration were as good, if not better, than my old TL. I still test drove the Accord but after driving the Crosstour there was no comparison. All the upgraded features (e.g. Bluetooth, back-up camera and nav) were a big improvement from my TL which didn't have any of those. My favorite feature is the power. Hit the gas and it goes. I've had the car a year and find it a really fun car to drive. The AWD comes in handy during our northeast winters. Very happy with the gas mileage as well. Nice to be able to fill up using regular gas as opposed to premium which my TL required. Circumstances dictated I get a new car and couldn't be happier with the Crosstour. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Best Kept Secret Gone From Auto Availablility Gary Jones , 08/28/2015 EX V6 4dr Hatchback (3.5L 6cyl 6A) 13 of 13 people found this review helpful Read several reviews on auto before purchase and was aware they were not going to be sold anymore. Found my golf clubs were easy to get in and out as well as my dogs. Though wheel wells do cut down on some wide items like a 4x8 sheet of plywood, the amount of stuff one can get in is better than the Ford Escape I traded in on the Crosstour. With V-6 the around town gas mileage is better by a couple mph than my Escape Turbo and the Road mileage was 5-6 mpg better 25 vs 30). Love the car. Only con is rear visibility and seats on a little tiring on a 1,000 mile trip. Shame the car is no longer. Will be keeping mine until the wheels fall off. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse