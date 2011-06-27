Used 1999 Honda CR-V EX Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG21
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)290.7/351.9 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.3 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque133 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower146 hp @ 6200 rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.5 in.
Front leg room41.5 in.
Front hip room53.4 in.
Front shoulder room53.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.2 in.
Rear hip Room50.7 in.
Rear leg room36.7 in.
Rear shoulder room55.5 in.
Measurements
Length177.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place29.6 cu.ft.
Ground clearance8.1 in.
Height65.9 in.
Wheel base103.2 in.
Width68.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Clover Green Pearl
  • Milano Red
  • Supermarine Blue Pearl
  • Nighthawk Black Pearl
  • Sebring Silver Metallic
  • Taffeta White
Interior Colors
  • Charcoal
