Used 1997 Honda CR-V SUV Consumer Reviews

Love My CR-V! hondacrv7 , 05/18/2011 26 of 26 people found this review helpful I bought her used and have really only put minimal repairs into her. She only had 1 owner before me. They kept great records. I always take good care of her and keep her tuned up. I have had her for over 6 years and have put over 80 thousand miles on her. She has a totally of over 160,000 miles. She has been a GEM! I started looking for more fuel effecient vehicles lately, but I really don't want to give her up. I would have bought a new CR-V if they had kept a similiar style, but I really do not like the new style. Maybe, I'll just wait till' she finally gives out on me. Her qualities will be hard to match! Great in the snow, durable, long lasting reliability and overall Outstanding quality

I bought my CRV in February 1997 Happy CRV Owner , 09/27/2015 4dr SUV AWD 19 of 19 people found this review helpful I bought my CRV with 13 miles on the odometer. Today my vehicle has approximately 264,000 miles. Maintenance costs have been minimal. I completely forgot to change the timing belt until the car had 175k miles on it. The mechanic later showed me the timing belt and said it was in incredibly good shape for having weathered that many miles. The only major repair I have had to speak of is replacing the radiator. I live in a cold weather climate and never have to worry about ice and snow. The AWD kicks in when needed and I just plow on and get to my destination. The car is 18 years old and I can honestly say it drives the same way today as when I first bought it in '97. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Loved this car, she took a long time to wear out! nicoleinwi , 07/26/2011 16 of 16 people found this review helpful I bought my 1997 CR-V in 2002 with 100,000 miles on it at the time. I put on enough to get it up to 262,000 miles as of this month. Just yesterday the car finally broke down to the point where it's not economical to fix (transmission). I've been told that had I changed the transmission fluid regularly this car could have stood a chance to last even longer than it already did. As it is I feel I got way more than my money's worth out of this great vehicle. I had to replace the radiator in 2009, but other than that most repairs I recall doing on this car were relatively minor. I'm sad she finally broke so bad!

HR-V (Harvy) wsweeden , 02/16/2011 10 of 10 people found this review helpful Harvy is the name my CR-V was given by his previous owner. She loved this car and recently sold it to me at a price that can only be described as a steal, but only after buying a new CR-V. I have only owned Harvy for about a month, but I bought the 14 year old car with almost 160,000 miles. Soon after, my area got hit with 18"+ of snow. I let my wife drive my 2007 Z71 and took Harvy out for a true test drive.This little suv was unstoppable. I went places i would of been wary of with my Z71. Armed with nothing more than a snow shovel tucked neatly in the luggage rack, I had no problems that I could not dig my way out of. I love this car!!!