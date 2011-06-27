2020 Honda Civic Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Civic Hatchback
Sport Touring 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
True Cost to Own
$33,642*
Total Cash Price
$25,987
LX 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
True Cost to Own
$33,642*
Total Cash Price
$25,987
Sport 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$29,139*
Total Cash Price
$22,508
EX-L 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
True Cost to Own
$27,550*
Total Cash Price
$21,280
Sport Touring 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$37,351*
Total Cash Price
$28,851
Sport 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
True Cost to Own
$38,940*
Total Cash Price
$30,079
EX 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
True Cost to Own
$37,881*
Total Cash Price
$29,261
Civic Coupe
Touring 2dr Coupe (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
True Cost to Own
$27,815*
Total Cash Price
$21,485
LX 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$36,821*
Total Cash Price
$28,442
Sport 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$34,437*
Total Cash Price
$26,601
EX 2dr Coupe (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
True Cost to Own
$33,113*
Total Cash Price
$25,578
Sport 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$39,470*
Total Cash Price
$30,488
Civic Si
Si 2dr Coupe w/Summer Tires (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$29,139*
Total Cash Price
$22,508
Si 2dr Coupe (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$29,669*
Total Cash Price
$22,917
Civic Type R
Type R 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$29,669*
Total Cash Price
$22,917
Civic Sedan
Si 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$35,497*
Total Cash Price
$27,419
Si 4dr Sedan w/Summer Tires (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$32,318*
Total Cash Price
$24,964
Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$33,113*
Total Cash Price
$25,578
Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$31,788*
Total Cash Price
$24,554
Touring 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
True Cost to Own
$26,490*
Total Cash Price
$20,462
EX-L 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
True Cost to Own
$29,139*
Total Cash Price
$22,508
EX 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
True Cost to Own
$29,669*
Total Cash Price
$22,917
LX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$28,874*
Total Cash Price
$22,304
LX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$26,490*
Total Cash Price
$20,462
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Civic Hatchback Sport Touring 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$925
|$956
|$991
|$1,025
|$1,060
|$4,957
|Maintenance
|$198
|$808
|$575
|$1,380
|$1,586
|$4,548
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$136
|$329
|$480
|$945
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,097
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,306
|Financing
|$1,397
|$1,124
|$833
|$519
|$189
|$4,063
|Depreciation
|$3,919
|$1,801
|$1,704
|$2,000
|$1,895
|$11,320
|Fuel
|$1,226
|$1,262
|$1,299
|$1,339
|$1,379
|$6,505
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,762
|$6,003
|$5,591
|$6,645
|$6,642
|$33,642
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Civic Hatchback LX 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$925
|$956
|$991
|$1,025
|$1,060
|$4,957
|Maintenance
|$198
|$808
|$575
|$1,380
|$1,586
|$4,548
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$136
|$329
|$480
|$945
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,097
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,306
|Financing
|$1,397
|$1,124
|$833
|$519
|$189
|$4,063
|Depreciation
|$3,919
|$1,801
|$1,704
|$2,000
|$1,895
|$11,320
|Fuel
|$1,226
|$1,262
|$1,299
|$1,339
|$1,379
|$6,505
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,762
|$6,003
|$5,591
|$6,645
|$6,642
|$33,642
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Civic Hatchback Sport 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$801
|$828
|$858
|$888
|$919
|$4,293
|Maintenance
|$172
|$700
|$498
|$1,196
|$1,374
|$3,939
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$118
|$285
|$416
|$818
|Taxes & Fees
|$950
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,131
|Financing
|$1,210
|$974
|$722
|$450
|$164
|$3,519
|Depreciation
|$3,395
|$1,560
|$1,476
|$1,733
|$1,641
|$9,804
|Fuel
|$1,062
|$1,093
|$1,125
|$1,159
|$1,195
|$5,634
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,589
|$5,200
|$4,842
|$5,755
|$5,753
|$29,139
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Civic Hatchback EX-L 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$757
|$783
|$811
|$839
|$868
|$4,059
|Maintenance
|$162
|$661
|$471
|$1,130
|$1,299
|$3,724
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$111
|$269
|$393
|$774
|Taxes & Fees
|$899
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,069
|Financing
|$1,144
|$920
|$682
|$425
|$155
|$3,327
|Depreciation
|$3,209
|$1,475
|$1,396
|$1,638
|$1,552
|$9,270
|Fuel
|$1,004
|$1,034
|$1,064
|$1,096
|$1,129
|$5,327
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,175
|$4,916
|$4,578
|$5,441
|$5,439
|$27,550
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Civic Hatchback Sport Touring 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,026
|$1,062
|$1,100
|$1,138
|$1,177
|$5,503
|Maintenance
|$220
|$897
|$639
|$1,533
|$1,761
|$5,049
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$151
|$365
|$533
|$1,049
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,218
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,449
|Financing
|$1,551
|$1,248
|$925
|$577
|$210
|$4,511
|Depreciation
|$4,351
|$1,999
|$1,892
|$2,221
|$2,104
|$12,567
|Fuel
|$1,361
|$1,402
|$1,442
|$1,486
|$1,531
|$7,222
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,728
|$6,665
|$6,207
|$7,377
|$7,374
|$37,351
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Civic Hatchback Sport 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,070
|$1,107
|$1,147
|$1,186
|$1,227
|$5,737
|Maintenance
|$229
|$935
|$666
|$1,598
|$1,836
|$5,264
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$157
|$381
|$556
|$1,094
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,270
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$1,511
|Financing
|$1,617
|$1,301
|$964
|$601
|$219
|$4,703
|Depreciation
|$4,536
|$2,084
|$1,973
|$2,315
|$2,193
|$13,102
|Fuel
|$1,419
|$1,461
|$1,504
|$1,549
|$1,596
|$7,529
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,142
|$6,949
|$6,471
|$7,691
|$7,688
|$38,940
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Civic Hatchback EX 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,041
|$1,077
|$1,115
|$1,154
|$1,194
|$5,581
|Maintenance
|$223
|$909
|$648
|$1,554
|$1,786
|$5,121
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$153
|$370
|$541
|$1,064
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,236
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,470
|Financing
|$1,573
|$1,266
|$938
|$585
|$213
|$4,575
|Depreciation
|$4,413
|$2,028
|$1,919
|$2,252
|$2,134
|$12,746
|Fuel
|$1,380
|$1,421
|$1,463
|$1,507
|$1,553
|$7,324
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,866
|$6,760
|$6,295
|$7,482
|$7,479
|$37,881
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Civic Coupe Touring 2dr Coupe (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$764
|$791
|$819
|$847
|$877
|$4,098
|Maintenance
|$164
|$668
|$476
|$1,141
|$1,311
|$3,760
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$112
|$272
|$397
|$781
|Taxes & Fees
|$907
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,079
|Financing
|$1,155
|$929
|$689
|$429
|$156
|$3,359
|Depreciation
|$3,240
|$1,489
|$1,409
|$1,654
|$1,567
|$9,359
|Fuel
|$1,013
|$1,044
|$1,074
|$1,107
|$1,140
|$5,378
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,244
|$4,963
|$4,622
|$5,494
|$5,492
|$27,815
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Civic Coupe LX 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,012
|$1,047
|$1,084
|$1,122
|$1,161
|$5,425
|Maintenance
|$217
|$884
|$630
|$1,511
|$1,736
|$4,978
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$149
|$360
|$525
|$1,034
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,201
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,429
|Financing
|$1,529
|$1,230
|$912
|$569
|$207
|$4,447
|Depreciation
|$4,290
|$1,971
|$1,865
|$2,189
|$2,074
|$12,389
|Fuel
|$1,341
|$1,382
|$1,422
|$1,465
|$1,510
|$7,120
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,590
|$6,571
|$6,119
|$7,272
|$7,270
|$36,821
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Civic Coupe Sport 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$946
|$979
|$1,014
|$1,049
|$1,086
|$5,074
|Maintenance
|$203
|$827
|$589
|$1,413
|$1,624
|$4,655
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$139
|$337
|$491
|$967
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,123
|$53
|$53
|$53
|$53
|$1,336
|Financing
|$1,430
|$1,151
|$853
|$532
|$194
|$4,159
|Depreciation
|$4,012
|$1,843
|$1,745
|$2,048
|$1,940
|$11,587
|Fuel
|$1,255
|$1,292
|$1,330
|$1,370
|$1,412
|$6,659
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,969
|$6,145
|$5,723
|$6,802
|$6,799
|$34,437
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Civic Coupe EX 2dr Coupe (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$910
|$941
|$975
|$1,009
|$1,044
|$4,879
|Maintenance
|$195
|$795
|$566
|$1,359
|$1,561
|$4,476
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$134
|$324
|$473
|$930
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,080
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,285
|Financing
|$1,375
|$1,106
|$820
|$511
|$186
|$3,999
|Depreciation
|$3,858
|$1,773
|$1,678
|$1,969
|$1,865
|$11,141
|Fuel
|$1,206
|$1,243
|$1,279
|$1,318
|$1,358
|$6,403
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,624
|$5,909
|$5,503
|$6,540
|$6,538
|$33,113
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Civic Coupe Sport 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,085
|$1,122
|$1,162
|$1,202
|$1,244
|$5,815
|Maintenance
|$232
|$948
|$675
|$1,620
|$1,861
|$5,336
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$159
|$386
|$563
|$1,109
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,287
|$61
|$61
|$61
|$61
|$1,532
|Financing
|$1,639
|$1,319
|$977
|$609
|$222
|$4,767
|Depreciation
|$4,598
|$2,113
|$2,000
|$2,347
|$2,223
|$13,280
|Fuel
|$1,438
|$1,481
|$1,524
|$1,570
|$1,618
|$7,632
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,280
|$7,043
|$6,559
|$7,796
|$7,793
|$39,470
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Civic Si Si 2dr Coupe w/Summer Tires (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$801
|$828
|$858
|$888
|$919
|$4,293
|Maintenance
|$172
|$700
|$498
|$1,196
|$1,374
|$3,939
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$118
|$285
|$416
|$818
|Taxes & Fees
|$950
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,131
|Financing
|$1,210
|$974
|$722
|$450
|$164
|$3,519
|Depreciation
|$3,395
|$1,560
|$1,476
|$1,733
|$1,641
|$9,804
|Fuel
|$1,062
|$1,093
|$1,125
|$1,159
|$1,195
|$5,634
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,589
|$5,200
|$4,842
|$5,755
|$5,753
|$29,139
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Civic Si Si 2dr Coupe (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$815
|$843
|$874
|$904
|$935
|$4,371
|Maintenance
|$175
|$712
|$507
|$1,217
|$1,399
|$4,011
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$120
|$290
|$423
|$833
|Taxes & Fees
|$968
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,151
|Financing
|$1,232
|$991
|$735
|$458
|$167
|$3,583
|Depreciation
|$3,456
|$1,588
|$1,503
|$1,764
|$1,671
|$9,983
|Fuel
|$1,081
|$1,113
|$1,146
|$1,180
|$1,216
|$5,737
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,727
|$5,294
|$4,930
|$5,860
|$5,858
|$29,669
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Civic Type R Type R 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$815
|$843
|$874
|$904
|$935
|$4,371
|Maintenance
|$175
|$712
|$507
|$1,217
|$1,399
|$4,011
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$120
|$290
|$423
|$833
|Taxes & Fees
|$968
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,151
|Financing
|$1,232
|$991
|$735
|$458
|$167
|$3,583
|Depreciation
|$3,456
|$1,588
|$1,503
|$1,764
|$1,671
|$9,983
|Fuel
|$1,081
|$1,113
|$1,146
|$1,180
|$1,216
|$5,737
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,727
|$5,294
|$4,930
|$5,860
|$5,858
|$29,669
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Civic Sedan Si 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$976
|$1,009
|$1,045
|$1,081
|$1,119
|$5,230
|Maintenance
|$209
|$852
|$607
|$1,457
|$1,674
|$4,799
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$143
|$347
|$507
|$997
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,158
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$1,378
|Financing
|$1,474
|$1,186
|$879
|$548
|$200
|$4,287
|Depreciation
|$4,135
|$1,900
|$1,798
|$2,111
|$1,999
|$11,943
|Fuel
|$1,293
|$1,332
|$1,371
|$1,412
|$1,455
|$6,863
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,245
|$6,334
|$5,899
|$7,011
|$7,008
|$35,497
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Civic Sedan Si 4dr Sedan w/Summer Tires (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$888
|$919
|$952
|$985
|$1,019
|$4,762
|Maintenance
|$190
|$776
|$553
|$1,326
|$1,524
|$4,369
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$131
|$316
|$461
|$908
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,054
|$50
|$50
|$50
|$50
|$1,254
|Financing
|$1,342
|$1,080
|$800
|$499
|$182
|$3,903
|Depreciation
|$3,765
|$1,730
|$1,637
|$1,922
|$1,820
|$10,874
|Fuel
|$1,177
|$1,213
|$1,248
|$1,286
|$1,325
|$6,249
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,417
|$5,767
|$5,370
|$6,383
|$6,381
|$32,318
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Civic Sedan Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$910
|$941
|$975
|$1,009
|$1,044
|$4,879
|Maintenance
|$195
|$795
|$566
|$1,359
|$1,561
|$4,476
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$134
|$324
|$473
|$930
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,080
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,285
|Financing
|$1,375
|$1,106
|$820
|$511
|$186
|$3,999
|Depreciation
|$3,858
|$1,773
|$1,678
|$1,969
|$1,865
|$11,141
|Fuel
|$1,206
|$1,243
|$1,279
|$1,318
|$1,358
|$6,403
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,624
|$5,909
|$5,503
|$6,540
|$6,538
|$33,113
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Civic Sedan Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$874
|$904
|$936
|$968
|$1,002
|$4,684
|Maintenance
|$187
|$763
|$544
|$1,304
|$1,499
|$4,297
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$128
|$311
|$454
|$893
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,037
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$1,234
|Financing
|$1,320
|$1,062
|$787
|$491
|$179
|$3,839
|Depreciation
|$3,703
|$1,702
|$1,610
|$1,890
|$1,790
|$10,696
|Fuel
|$1,158
|$1,193
|$1,228
|$1,265
|$1,303
|$6,146
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,279
|$5,672
|$5,282
|$6,278
|$6,276
|$31,788
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Civic Sedan Touring 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$728
|$753
|$780
|$807
|$835
|$3,903
|Maintenance
|$156
|$636
|$453
|$1,087
|$1,249
|$3,581
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$107
|$259
|$378
|$744
|Taxes & Fees
|$864
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,028
|Financing
|$1,100
|$885
|$656
|$409
|$149
|$3,199
|Depreciation
|$3,086
|$1,418
|$1,342
|$1,575
|$1,492
|$8,913
|Fuel
|$965
|$994
|$1,023
|$1,054
|$1,086
|$5,122
|True Cost to Own®
|$6,899
|$4,727
|$4,402
|$5,232
|$5,230
|$26,490
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Civic Sedan EX-L 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$801
|$828
|$858
|$888
|$919
|$4,293
|Maintenance
|$172
|$700
|$498
|$1,196
|$1,374
|$3,939
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$118
|$285
|$416
|$818
|Taxes & Fees
|$950
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,131
|Financing
|$1,210
|$974
|$722
|$450
|$164
|$3,519
|Depreciation
|$3,395
|$1,560
|$1,476
|$1,733
|$1,641
|$9,804
|Fuel
|$1,062
|$1,093
|$1,125
|$1,159
|$1,195
|$5,634
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,589
|$5,200
|$4,842
|$5,755
|$5,753
|$29,139
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Civic Sedan EX 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$815
|$843
|$874
|$904
|$935
|$4,371
|Maintenance
|$175
|$712
|$507
|$1,217
|$1,399
|$4,011
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$120
|$290
|$423
|$833
|Taxes & Fees
|$968
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,151
|Financing
|$1,232
|$991
|$735
|$458
|$167
|$3,583
|Depreciation
|$3,456
|$1,588
|$1,503
|$1,764
|$1,671
|$9,983
|Fuel
|$1,081
|$1,113
|$1,146
|$1,180
|$1,216
|$5,737
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,727
|$5,294
|$4,930
|$5,860
|$5,858
|$29,669
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Civic Sedan LX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$794
|$821
|$850
|$880
|$910
|$4,254
|Maintenance
|$170
|$693
|$494
|$1,185
|$1,361
|$3,903
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$117
|$282
|$412
|$811
|Taxes & Fees
|$942
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,121
|Financing
|$1,199
|$965
|$715
|$446
|$162
|$3,487
|Depreciation
|$3,364
|$1,546
|$1,463
|$1,717
|$1,626
|$9,715
|Fuel
|$1,052
|$1,083
|$1,115
|$1,149
|$1,184
|$5,583
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,520
|$5,152
|$4,798
|$5,703
|$5,701
|$28,874
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Civic Sedan LX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$728
|$753
|$780
|$807
|$835
|$3,903
|Maintenance
|$156
|$636
|$453
|$1,087
|$1,249
|$3,581
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$107
|$259
|$378
|$744
|Taxes & Fees
|$864
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,028
|Financing
|$1,100
|$885
|$656
|$409
|$149
|$3,199
|Depreciation
|$3,086
|$1,418
|$1,342
|$1,575
|$1,492
|$8,913
|Fuel
|$965
|$994
|$1,023
|$1,054
|$1,086
|$5,122
|True Cost to Own®
|$6,899
|$4,727
|$4,402
|$5,232
|$5,230
|$26,490
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2020 Honda Civic in Virginia is:not available
