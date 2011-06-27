2020 Honda Civic Consumer Reviews

My little space ship... Carol , 04/14/2020 EX 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) 17 of 17 people found this review helpful I just turned 70 & when I told my friends that I was thinking of a Honda Civic, one response was:"CIVIC??!! That's what people get their kids when they graduate college!" NOT!! Well, they almost shamed me into getting the accord..Paper work was done & ready for a signature but I couldn't take my eyes off the Civic EX in the showroom..white with tan interior & side body moldings, which added so much to the car..it was beautiful & so sporty looking .. Long story short...we ripped up the paper work on the accord & I bought the Civic & haven't been happier.. It drives like a dream & the turbo engine really puts "umph" in the drive.. The control panel has everything at your finger tips.. The ACC cruise control, auto high beams, assisted lane, etc...it's just wonderful.. If you want a really sporty looking & handling car, don't look any where else.. Do I have to say I love this car??? Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

More than enough Fun! TankerToad , 10/28/2019 Si 2dr Coupe (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M) 53 of 57 people found this review helpful Bought this car because I wanted something that was more fun than my over powered German car, that I could not fully utilize its potential for more than 10 seconds before being in the "Go Directly To Jail" part of the speedometer. The 2020 Civic Si is light, has immediate response, handles extremely well and has more than enough power for a daily driver. This car can also get you into trouble in no time at all, if you are just listening to the rev's as you go though the gears in its excellent manual gearbox. Nice surprises: Electronics. Honda is doing a great job at including many driver aides and electronic conveniences as standard equipment. Better part yet is in a car of this type, fairly easy to turnoff the electronic nannies when you don't want them, and when you do, just as easy to turn them on. I was concerned with how hard the ride would be with the very low profile tires. The active dampers appear to work great, as the ride is a lot smoother than what I expected. Rear seat leg room is also plentiful. Only item I wish it had, rear cross traffic alert. NOTE: Review is for an Si Sedan, not Coupe ( Sedan not listed in the drop down menus) Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Great Car! New Lease Driver , 03/09/2020 LX 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) 13 of 13 people found this review helpful Smooth ride, comfortable interior, decent sound system, great AC system, awesome digital display system, great safety features, and useful additional features (brake hold and smart cruise control technology). This is just the base LX model and I feel like I'm driving a spaceship (in a good way). It only took me one hour of driving to learn all the features due to the ease of use. Click a button and the car will make sure you stay in your lane. Click another and the car will cruise control while matching the speed of the car in front of you, keeping a comfortable distance. One more and the car will stay stopped when you bring it down to 0 mph. No need to hold your foot on the brake. Also, the lease program is quite affordable. I got a better deal on this than they offered on a Honda Fit (which comes with way less features). I am excited for my daily commute in this car! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Value

I love this car! MinCT , 01/21/2020 EX-L 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) 28 of 30 people found this review helpful I owed an 1999 Civic Coupe, but after I got rid of it, I was underwhelmed (as was Edmunds) with the Civic body style for many years and decided not to buy one again. I instead went with the Honda Fit (2 of them in a row) primarily because of the awesome trunk space and youthful look. When I was in the market for a new car, I was going to go with another Fit... until I saw the 2020 Civic Hatchback. This is a great, sporty looking car, and it had the trunk space I refused to part with. It has way more features than one would expect for a car of that price (it seems like they thought of everything, and things I didn't even know I was missing out on). People I know who are into fast, luxury cars were really impressed and surprised by it. The things I noticed (and appreciated) immediately was the peppy acceleration, the auto dimming rear view mirror, the reduced road noise, the Apple Car Play, and the well designed center console. I haven't even explored all the features yet. So far, I really only have two negative comments. One was that it was almost impossible to find the hatchback in a EX-L trim (for whatever reason), and the other is that Honda decided to use shiny black plastic on all the exterior trim, which showed scratches, even when coming right off the lot brand new. I wish they had kept the matte finish on the trim. Overall, super happy with this purchase! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value