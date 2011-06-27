Estimated values
2016 Honda Civic EX-T 4dr Sedan w/Honda Sensing (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,011
|$15,053
|$17,250
|Clean
|$12,518
|$14,493
|$16,571
|Average
|$11,533
|$13,372
|$15,213
|Rough
|$10,547
|$12,252
|$13,855
Estimated values
2016 Honda Civic LX 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,581
|$12,397
|$14,342
|Clean
|$10,180
|$11,936
|$13,777
|Average
|$9,379
|$11,013
|$12,648
|Rough
|$8,577
|$10,090
|$11,519
Estimated values
2016 Honda Civic EX 4dr Sedan w/Honda Sensing (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,405
|$14,437
|$16,617
|Clean
|$11,935
|$13,900
|$15,963
|Average
|$10,996
|$12,825
|$14,655
|Rough
|$10,056
|$11,751
|$13,347
Estimated values
2016 Honda Civic LX 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,089
|$11,627
|$13,284
|Clean
|$9,707
|$11,195
|$12,762
|Average
|$8,943
|$10,329
|$11,716
|Rough
|$8,179
|$9,464
|$10,670
Estimated values
2016 Honda Civic EX-T 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,763
|$14,831
|$17,050
|Clean
|$12,280
|$14,279
|$16,379
|Average
|$11,313
|$13,175
|$15,036
|Rough
|$10,347
|$12,071
|$13,694
Estimated values
2016 Honda Civic Touring 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,460
|$16,600
|$18,910
|Clean
|$13,912
|$15,982
|$18,166
|Average
|$12,817
|$14,747
|$16,677
|Rough
|$11,722
|$13,511
|$15,189
Estimated values
2016 Honda Civic EX-L 4dr Sedan w/Honda Sensing (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,663
|$15,780
|$18,058
|Clean
|$13,145
|$15,193
|$17,348
|Average
|$12,111
|$14,018
|$15,926
|Rough
|$11,076
|$12,844
|$14,504
Estimated values
2016 Honda Civic Touring 2dr Coupe (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,320
|$16,473
|$18,793
|Clean
|$13,777
|$15,860
|$18,054
|Average
|$12,693
|$14,633
|$16,574
|Rough
|$11,609
|$13,407
|$15,095
Estimated values
2016 Honda Civic EX-L 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,396
|$15,527
|$17,817
|Clean
|$12,889
|$14,949
|$17,115
|Average
|$11,874
|$13,793
|$15,713
|Rough
|$10,860
|$12,637
|$14,310
Estimated values
2016 Honda Civic LX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,848
|$12,754
|$14,793
|Clean
|$10,437
|$12,280
|$14,211
|Average
|$9,616
|$11,330
|$13,046
|Rough
|$8,794
|$10,381
|$11,882
Estimated values
2016 Honda Civic EX-T 2dr Coupe (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,240
|$14,368
|$16,645
|Clean
|$11,776
|$13,834
|$15,990
|Average
|$10,849
|$12,764
|$14,680
|Rough
|$9,923
|$11,695
|$13,369
Estimated values
2016 Honda Civic LX 4dr Sedan w/Honda Sensing (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,262
|$13,138
|$15,148
|Clean
|$10,836
|$12,649
|$14,552
|Average
|$9,983
|$11,671
|$13,359
|Rough
|$9,130
|$10,693
|$12,167
Estimated values
2016 Honda Civic EX-L 2dr Coupe (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,855
|$14,944
|$17,185
|Clean
|$12,368
|$14,387
|$16,509
|Average
|$11,394
|$13,275
|$15,156
|Rough
|$10,421
|$12,163
|$13,803
Estimated values
2016 Honda Civic LX-P 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,566
|$13,508
|$15,589
|Clean
|$11,128
|$13,005
|$14,975
|Average
|$10,252
|$12,000
|$13,748
|Rough
|$9,376
|$10,994
|$12,521
Estimated values
2016 Honda Civic EX-L 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,552
|$15,725
|$18,058
|Clean
|$13,039
|$15,140
|$17,348
|Average
|$12,013
|$13,969
|$15,926
|Rough
|$10,986
|$12,799
|$14,504
Estimated values
2016 Honda Civic EX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,113
|$14,140
|$16,311
|Clean
|$11,655
|$13,613
|$15,669
|Average
|$10,737
|$12,561
|$14,385
|Rough
|$9,820
|$11,508
|$13,101
Estimated values
2016 Honda Civic LX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,060
|$12,949
|$14,970
|Clean
|$10,641
|$12,467
|$14,381
|Average
|$9,803
|$11,503
|$13,202
|Rough
|$8,966
|$10,539
|$12,024