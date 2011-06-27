  1. Home
2016 Honda Civic Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2016 Honda Civic EX-T 4dr Sedan w/Honda Sensing (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,011$15,053$17,250
Clean$12,518$14,493$16,571
Average$11,533$13,372$15,213
Rough$10,547$12,252$13,855
Estimated values
2016 Honda Civic LX 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,581$12,397$14,342
Clean$10,180$11,936$13,777
Average$9,379$11,013$12,648
Rough$8,577$10,090$11,519
Estimated values
2016 Honda Civic EX 4dr Sedan w/Honda Sensing (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,405$14,437$16,617
Clean$11,935$13,900$15,963
Average$10,996$12,825$14,655
Rough$10,056$11,751$13,347
Estimated values
2016 Honda Civic LX 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,089$11,627$13,284
Clean$9,707$11,195$12,762
Average$8,943$10,329$11,716
Rough$8,179$9,464$10,670
Estimated values
2016 Honda Civic EX-T 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,763$14,831$17,050
Clean$12,280$14,279$16,379
Average$11,313$13,175$15,036
Rough$10,347$12,071$13,694
Estimated values
2016 Honda Civic Touring 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,460$16,600$18,910
Clean$13,912$15,982$18,166
Average$12,817$14,747$16,677
Rough$11,722$13,511$15,189
Estimated values
2016 Honda Civic EX-L 4dr Sedan w/Honda Sensing (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,663$15,780$18,058
Clean$13,145$15,193$17,348
Average$12,111$14,018$15,926
Rough$11,076$12,844$14,504
Estimated values
2016 Honda Civic Touring 2dr Coupe (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,320$16,473$18,793
Clean$13,777$15,860$18,054
Average$12,693$14,633$16,574
Rough$11,609$13,407$15,095
Estimated values
2016 Honda Civic EX-L 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,396$15,527$17,817
Clean$12,889$14,949$17,115
Average$11,874$13,793$15,713
Rough$10,860$12,637$14,310
Estimated values
2016 Honda Civic LX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,848$12,754$14,793
Clean$10,437$12,280$14,211
Average$9,616$11,330$13,046
Rough$8,794$10,381$11,882
Estimated values
2016 Honda Civic EX-T 2dr Coupe (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,240$14,368$16,645
Clean$11,776$13,834$15,990
Average$10,849$12,764$14,680
Rough$9,923$11,695$13,369
Estimated values
2016 Honda Civic LX 4dr Sedan w/Honda Sensing (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,262$13,138$15,148
Clean$10,836$12,649$14,552
Average$9,983$11,671$13,359
Rough$9,130$10,693$12,167
Estimated values
2016 Honda Civic EX-L 2dr Coupe (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,855$14,944$17,185
Clean$12,368$14,387$16,509
Average$11,394$13,275$15,156
Rough$10,421$12,163$13,803
Estimated values
2016 Honda Civic LX-P 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,566$13,508$15,589
Clean$11,128$13,005$14,975
Average$10,252$12,000$13,748
Rough$9,376$10,994$12,521
Estimated values
2016 Honda Civic EX-L 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,552$15,725$18,058
Clean$13,039$15,140$17,348
Average$12,013$13,969$15,926
Rough$10,986$12,799$14,504
Estimated values
2016 Honda Civic EX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,113$14,140$16,311
Clean$11,655$13,613$15,669
Average$10,737$12,561$14,385
Rough$9,820$11,508$13,101
Estimated values
2016 Honda Civic LX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,060$12,949$14,970
Clean$10,641$12,467$14,381
Average$9,803$11,503$13,202
Rough$8,966$10,539$12,024
FAQ

