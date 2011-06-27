Used 2015 Honda Civic Si Consumer Reviews

I really really like this car unearthed , 04/28/2015 Si 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6M) 33 of 34 people found this review helpful I bought this car because it looks fantastic and is fun to drive. I know it's not as fast and/or doesn't handle as well as the WRX/GTI/Focus St etc etc, but that most certainly does not disqualify it from being a great value. I honestly think it looks better than the other cars mentioned, and a big reason is the re-styled front. The new 18" wheels also look great, I'm a huge fan. The interior is very nice as well, the touch screen radio works great, and the side view and rear view cameras are a huge help when driving. As far as performance, yes it could use a bump. Yes it looks faster than it is. But I don't even drive this car to it's limits, so I am not sure why I need more. Report Abuse

Love my Civic SI kb24goat , 06/10/2015 Si 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6M) 20 of 21 people found this review helpful Overall the 2015 Civic SI is a great vehicle, I use it as my everyday driver commuting 30 miles daily. This is the first Honda I have ever owned and I fell in love as soon as I test drove the car. Because of the short shifts, the car definetely feels faster than it really is, but do not get me wrong I still think it is a little underpowered, but for what I paid for the car, it is something that I can live with. To me the sedan option seems like a no brainer since either way you still get the same power, and in the sedan you get a very comfortable backseat. The wheels are usually a love or hate thing and to me they are easy on the eyes.

Striking the perfect balance of power and price. Kyle , 06/06/2018 Si 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6M) 10 of 10 people found this review helpful Nearly a year ago, I decided to look around at a more fuel efficient option to the F150 I was driving. I had my heart set on a WRX, at least it was until I took a test drive of this Si. I admittedly didn't have the highest of expectations for it going in with what I had set my bar to, but I was completely blown away in every regard in the first five minutes of driving it. I've read a lot of reviews that the naturally aspirated 2.4L engine was lower on power than its direct competitors, but I'm never left wanting when I put my foot down (the lack of a turbo means no turbo lag!). The light weight of the body, and the short throw shifter makes the 205 BHP feel like more than it is. The engine and exhaust give the car a subtle, deep sound without being excessive or annoying to those in the car or around you, an excellent soundtrack for a windows open, evening cruise. The interior is surprisingly roomy for a compact sedan, the fit and finish is spot on as one has come to expect from Honda, the red/black two toned interior with the Si logo stitched in the seats, and the red gauges are a nice touch. If I had to make a complaint (and trust I'm having to reach for it on these), the front seats aren't the most comfortable for people with broader shoulders like myself, the audio could use a bit deeper of a sound, and the volume control on the touch display is a bit of a pain (easily remedied by using the steering wheel controls though). I'm generally very picky about the cars I drive, as a result, I've swapped cars more often than I care to admit, but I genuinely feel like I've found the perfect vehicle with this Si. You immediately get the feeling that the Civic Si is a love letter from Honda to people who enjoy driving. A vehicle developed by car enthusiasts for car enthusiasts, still equipped with the modern safety features that DoT requires, without sacrificing the driver experience. Each gear change has that satisfying mechanical click to it, every turn of the wheel feels tight and responsive, and plenty of power when you need it. As long as I keep my foot out of it, I still even manage to get mid 30s on fuel economy. Before this car, I already respected Honda for their reliability and efficiency, but this car has given me a new love for the brand. EDIT: I've now passed the year mark of ownership, and it still feels just as good as the day I bought it. I'll be driving this until the wheels fall off of it. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

2015 Si sedan Mark Lubner , 09/29/2015 Si 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6M) 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I bought my 2015 Si sedan after hitting a patch of black ice in my 2015 Subary Legacy and crashing it. I chose to go back to Honda because of the interior comfort ( I had a 2007 Civic Si coupe, bought new, which had 140k miles on it, all original-trans, clutch, everything ). I chose the Subaru because of its all wheel drive and hoped for a quieter ride, but what I did not know at the time, is I prefer smaller cars with a lower ride height. The Legacy's high driver seats made it uncomfortable for me. My 2015 Si sedan has been an utter joy to drive. Its quick and I love revving the engine. I like how Honda took what they did good in my 2007 Civic and improved upon that formula. I'm a HUGE fan of the two-tier dashboard. I missed that funky dash when I had the generic dash in the Subaru. My only gripes about the 2015 Civic are few: The center console armrest is rock hard, with absolutely NO padding on it whatsoever. I have had to resort to using a few small towels to give me some padding ( and am contemplating swapping out the Si's armrest with a 2015 EX-non Si-armrest ). My only other complaint about the car is it would be nice to see the fuel savings/ how many miles you have left in your gas tank, on the smaller screen to the right of the speedometer. Other than that, I recommend the 2015 Civic Si sedan. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value