Used 2014 Honda Civic Sedan Consumer Reviews
Best Compact for Commuting...go with EX Trim
Put aside the sporty and nifty handling of the Mazda3 and Ford Focus because what most commuters want for the 5-day grind is a smooth riding highway vehicle with low cockpit noise, and that's where the Honda Civic excels. I have been getting 33 mpg combined in city/highway driving or about 400 miles before the next refuel. On really long highway trips with the ECON button on, I have hit 40 mpg! The EX trim is where the value lies for commuters...rear disc brakes, auto headlights and "pothole friendly" 16 inch tires with beautiful alloy rims.
Great little Car
I just picked up one of these. Would have never considerd a civic but the dealer near me was having great deals on them. Boy am i glad I went to look. The 2014 Civic is smooth, large on the inside and very fuel efficent. Everything is put together very well and the car is very solid. I never lack for power and hope to have this car for many years to come.
Solid Honda Engineering
We got a great deal on a lease and traded in a Prius that needed a new hybrid battery pack. Honda has always been my wife's favorite. This is our third new Honda. All you do is change the oil and put in gas. You can't kill it. It just keeps going. We have the base LX, but it is still a beautiful car with excellent fit and finish. It doesn't lack any features that we miss. The interior is pretty with hard ugly plastics mostly banished and replaced with soft colorful materials. Gas mileage is great and we achieved the E.P.A. estimate of 39 m.p.g.on a long highway trip. Upholstery stains easily. Too much road noise seeps into the cabin. Plastic wheel covers are not attractive.
My second Civic one year later
Excellent value for the money, Honda reliability and resale. CVT takes some getting used to, very good MPG with or without the Econ feature activated, awesome highway car! This is my second Honda Civic. I replaced my 1994, also purchased new, one year ago. I love this car, especially the back up camera and handling. The ride over some city streets is a bit choppy but the OEM tires probably contribute to that. I find it a joy to drive on the highway without the road noise or driving fatigue that I experienced with my smaller old Civic. The CVT shifts smoothly and is different than a conventional automatic transmission, but I have not had any of the problems that some people mention. I like the sound system and being able to interface my IPad with the audio display. The build quality is solid without any squeaks or rattles. I would recommend Honda to anyone thinking about purchasing a new car.
Love This Car!
After seeing many family members and friends over the years owning and loving their Hondas, I decided to give in and try one on myself. I am simply amazed. A compact car that is as roomy, comfortable, and quiet as a much larger, more expensive car. Steering feels great, turns quick, soaks up the bumps, sudden braking no problem, gives the driver a feeling of confidence. Acceleration could be a little better but it's acceptable from a 4 cylinder with automatic. I've gotten 37 mpg combined city-highway. Incredible value for the money.
