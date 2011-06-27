  1. Home
Used 2014 Honda Civic Cost to Own

More about the 2014 Civic

Total 5-Year Ownership Costs

Near ZIP

Civic Coupe

LX 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl 5M)

True Cost to Own

$25,893*

Total Cash Price

$10,478

EX 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl 5M)

True Cost to Own

$32,884*

Total Cash Price

$13,307

Si 2dr Coupe w/Navigation and Summer Tires (2.4L 4cyl 6M)

True Cost to Own

$38,063*

Total Cash Price

$15,403

Si 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 6M)

True Cost to Own

$28,482*

Total Cash Price

$11,526

EX 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl CVT)

True Cost to Own

$34,697*

Total Cash Price

$14,041

EX-L 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl CVT)

True Cost to Own

$29,000*

Total Cash Price

$11,735

LX 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl CVT)

True Cost to Own

$35,991*

Total Cash Price

$14,564

EX-L 2dr Coupe w/Navigation (1.8L 4cyl CVT)

True Cost to Own

$28,482*

Total Cash Price

$11,526

Si 2dr Coupe w/Summer Tires (2.4L 4cyl 6M)

True Cost to Own

$28,223*

Total Cash Price

$11,421

Si 2dr Coupe w/Navigation (2.4L 4cyl 6M)

True Cost to Own

$38,581*

Total Cash Price

$15,612

Civic Si w/Summer Tires

Si 4dr Sedan w/Summer Tires (2.4L 4cyl 6M)

True Cost to Own

$33,661*

Total Cash Price

$13,621

Civic Hybrid

Hybrid 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)

True Cost to Own

$32,884*

Total Cash Price

$13,307

Hybrid 4dr Sedan w/Leather and Navigation (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)

True Cost to Own

$37,027*

Total Cash Price

$14,984

Hybrid 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)

True Cost to Own

$27,188*

Total Cash Price

$11,002

Hybrid 4dr Sedan w/Leather (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)

True Cost to Own

$25,893*

Total Cash Price

$10,478

Civic Natural Gas

Natural Gas 4dr Sedan w/Leather and Navigation (1.8L 4cyl 5A)

True Cost to Own

$36,509*

Total Cash Price

$14,774

Natural Gas 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5A)

True Cost to Own

$31,072*

Total Cash Price

$12,574

Civic Sedan

EX 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT)

True Cost to Own

$28,482*

Total Cash Price

$11,526

EX-L 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT)

True Cost to Own

$26,929*

Total Cash Price

$10,897

Si 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6M)

True Cost to Own

$31,589*

Total Cash Price

$12,783

LX 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT)

True Cost to Own

$32,366*

Total Cash Price

$13,098

EX-L 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (1.8L 4cyl CVT)

True Cost to Own

$29,000*

Total Cash Price

$11,735

LX 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M)

True Cost to Own

$32,366*

Total Cash Price

$13,098

Si 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (2.4L 4cyl 6M)

True Cost to Own

$29,000*

Total Cash Price

$11,735

HF 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT)

True Cost to Own

$29,259*

Total Cash Price

$11,840

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Total

Depreciation

$5,542

Taxes & Fees

$757

Financing

$1,638

Fuel

$5,448

Insurance

$4,135

Repairs

$2,746

Maintenance

$5,627

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 Civic Coupe LX 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl 5M)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$779$802$826$851$877$4,135
Maintenance$2,019$146$1,774$451$1,237$5,627
Repairs$394$458$535$627$732$2,746
Taxes & Fees$593$41$41$41$41$757
Financing$564$453$335$210$76$1,638
Depreciation$2,298$965$850$753$676$5,542
Fuel$1,026$1,057$1,089$1,121$1,155$5,448
True Cost to Own®$7,673$3,922$5,450$4,054$4,794$25,893

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 Civic Coupe EX 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl 5M)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$989$1,019$1,049$1,081$1,114$5,251
Maintenance$2,564$185$2,253$573$1,571$7,146
Repairs$500$582$679$796$930$3,487
Taxes & Fees$753$52$52$52$52$961
Financing$716$575$425$267$97$2,080
Depreciation$2,918$1,226$1,080$956$859$7,038
Fuel$1,303$1,342$1,383$1,424$1,467$6,919
True Cost to Own®$9,745$4,981$6,922$5,149$6,088$32,884

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 Civic Coupe Si 2dr Coupe w/Navigation and Summer Tires (2.4L 4cyl 6M)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,145$1,179$1,214$1,251$1,289$6,078
Maintenance$2,968$215$2,608$663$1,818$8,272
Repairs$579$673$786$922$1,076$4,037
Taxes & Fees$872$60$60$60$60$1,113
Financing$829$666$492$309$112$2,408
Depreciation$3,378$1,419$1,250$1,107$994$8,147
Fuel$1,508$1,554$1,601$1,648$1,698$8,009
True Cost to Own®$11,279$5,765$8,012$5,959$7,047$38,063

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 Civic Coupe Si 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 6M)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$857$882$909$936$965$4,549
Maintenance$2,221$161$1,951$496$1,361$6,190
Repairs$433$504$589$690$805$3,021
Taxes & Fees$652$45$45$45$45$833
Financing$620$498$369$231$84$1,802
Depreciation$2,528$1,062$935$828$744$6,096
Fuel$1,129$1,163$1,198$1,233$1,271$5,993
True Cost to Own®$8,440$4,314$5,995$4,459$5,273$28,482

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 Civic Coupe EX 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl CVT)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,044$1,075$1,107$1,140$1,175$5,541
Maintenance$2,705$196$2,377$604$1,658$7,540
Repairs$528$614$717$840$981$3,680
Taxes & Fees$795$55$55$55$55$1,014
Financing$756$607$449$281$102$2,195
Depreciation$3,079$1,293$1,139$1,009$906$7,426
Fuel$1,375$1,416$1,459$1,502$1,548$7,300
True Cost to Own®$10,282$5,255$7,303$5,432$6,424$34,697

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 Civic Coupe EX-L 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl CVT)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$872$898$925$953$982$4,631
Maintenance$2,261$164$1,987$505$1,385$6,302
Repairs$441$513$599$702$820$3,076
Taxes & Fees$664$46$46$46$46$848
Financing$632$507$375$235$85$1,835
Depreciation$2,574$1,081$952$843$757$6,207
Fuel$1,149$1,184$1,220$1,256$1,294$6,102
True Cost to Own®$8,594$4,393$6,104$4,540$5,369$29,000

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 Civic Coupe LX 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl CVT)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,083$1,115$1,148$1,183$1,219$5,748
Maintenance$2,806$203$2,466$627$1,719$7,822
Repairs$548$637$744$872$1,017$3,817
Taxes & Fees$824$57$57$57$57$1,052
Financing$784$630$466$292$106$2,277
Depreciation$3,194$1,341$1,182$1,047$940$7,703
Fuel$1,426$1,469$1,514$1,558$1,605$7,573
True Cost to Own®$10,665$5,452$7,575$5,635$6,664$35,991

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 Civic Coupe EX-L 2dr Coupe w/Navigation (1.8L 4cyl CVT)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$857$882$909$936$965$4,549
Maintenance$2,221$161$1,951$496$1,361$6,190
Repairs$433$504$589$690$805$3,021
Taxes & Fees$652$45$45$45$45$833
Financing$620$498$369$231$84$1,802
Depreciation$2,528$1,062$935$828$744$6,096
Fuel$1,129$1,163$1,198$1,233$1,271$5,993
True Cost to Own®$8,440$4,314$5,995$4,459$5,273$28,482

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 Civic Coupe Si 2dr Coupe w/Summer Tires (2.4L 4cyl 6M)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$849$874$900$928$956$4,507
Maintenance$2,201$159$1,934$492$1,348$6,133
Repairs$429$499$583$683$798$2,993
Taxes & Fees$646$45$45$45$45$825
Financing$615$494$365$229$83$1,785
Depreciation$2,505$1,052$927$821$737$6,041
Fuel$1,118$1,152$1,187$1,222$1,259$5,938
True Cost to Own®$8,364$4,275$5,941$4,419$5,225$28,223

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 Civic Coupe Si 2dr Coupe w/Navigation (2.4L 4cyl 6M)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,161$1,195$1,231$1,268$1,307$6,161
Maintenance$3,008$218$2,643$672$1,843$8,384
Repairs$587$682$797$934$1,091$4,092
Taxes & Fees$884$61$61$61$61$1,128
Financing$840$675$499$313$113$2,441
Depreciation$3,424$1,438$1,267$1,122$1,007$8,258
Fuel$1,529$1,575$1,623$1,670$1,721$8,118
True Cost to Own®$11,433$5,844$8,121$6,040$7,143$38,581

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 Civic Si w/Summer Tires Si 4dr Sedan w/Summer Tires (2.4L 4cyl 6M)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,013$1,043$1,074$1,106$1,140$5,376
Maintenance$2,625$190$2,306$586$1,608$7,315
Repairs$512$595$696$815$952$3,570
Taxes & Fees$771$53$53$53$53$984
Financing$733$589$436$273$99$2,129
Depreciation$2,987$1,255$1,105$979$879$7,205
Fuel$1,334$1,374$1,416$1,457$1,502$7,082
True Cost to Own®$9,975$5,099$7,085$5,270$6,232$33,661

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 Civic Hybrid Hybrid 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$989$1,019$1,049$1,081$1,114$5,251
Maintenance$2,564$185$2,253$573$1,571$7,146
Repairs$500$582$679$796$930$3,487
Taxes & Fees$753$52$52$52$52$961
Financing$716$575$425$267$97$2,080
Depreciation$2,918$1,226$1,080$956$859$7,038
Fuel$1,303$1,342$1,383$1,424$1,467$6,919
True Cost to Own®$9,745$4,981$6,922$5,149$6,088$32,884

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 Civic Hybrid Hybrid 4dr Sedan w/Leather and Navigation (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,114$1,147$1,181$1,217$1,254$5,913
Maintenance$2,887$209$2,537$645$1,769$8,047
Repairs$563$655$765$897$1,047$3,927
Taxes & Fees$848$59$59$59$59$1,083
Financing$807$648$479$300$109$2,342
Depreciation$3,286$1,380$1,216$1,077$967$7,925
Fuel$1,467$1,512$1,557$1,603$1,652$7,791
True Cost to Own®$10,972$5,608$7,794$5,797$6,855$37,027

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 Civic Hybrid Hybrid 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$818$842$867$894$921$4,342
Maintenance$2,120$153$1,863$474$1,299$5,908
Repairs$414$481$562$658$769$2,883
Taxes & Fees$623$43$43$43$43$795
Financing$592$476$352$221$80$1,720
Depreciation$2,413$1,013$893$791$710$5,819
Fuel$1,077$1,110$1,143$1,177$1,213$5,720
True Cost to Own®$8,057$4,118$5,723$4,257$5,034$27,188

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 Civic Hybrid Hybrid 4dr Sedan w/Leather (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$779$802$826$851$877$4,135
Maintenance$2,019$146$1,774$451$1,237$5,627
Repairs$394$458$535$627$732$2,746
Taxes & Fees$593$41$41$41$41$757
Financing$564$453$335$210$76$1,638
Depreciation$2,298$965$850$753$676$5,542
Fuel$1,026$1,057$1,089$1,121$1,155$5,448
True Cost to Own®$7,673$3,922$5,450$4,054$4,794$25,893

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 Civic Natural Gas Natural Gas 4dr Sedan w/Leather and Navigation (1.8L 4cyl 5A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,098$1,131$1,165$1,200$1,237$5,830
Maintenance$2,847$206$2,501$636$1,744$7,934
Repairs$556$646$754$884$1,032$3,872
Taxes & Fees$836$58$58$58$58$1,067
Financing$795$639$472$296$107$2,310
Depreciation$3,240$1,361$1,199$1,062$953$7,814
Fuel$1,447$1,490$1,535$1,581$1,629$7,682
True Cost to Own®$10,819$5,530$7,685$5,716$6,760$36,509

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 Civic Natural Gas Natural Gas 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$935$962$991$1,021$1,052$4,962
Maintenance$2,423$175$2,129$541$1,484$6,752
Repairs$473$550$642$752$878$3,295
Taxes & Fees$712$49$49$49$49$908
Financing$677$544$402$252$91$1,966
Depreciation$2,758$1,158$1,020$904$811$6,650
Fuel$1,231$1,268$1,307$1,345$1,386$6,538
True Cost to Own®$9,208$4,706$6,540$4,865$5,753$31,072

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 Civic Sedan EX 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$857$882$909$936$965$4,549
Maintenance$2,221$161$1,951$496$1,361$6,190
Repairs$433$504$589$690$805$3,021
Taxes & Fees$652$45$45$45$45$833
Financing$620$498$369$231$84$1,802
Depreciation$2,528$1,062$935$828$744$6,096
Fuel$1,129$1,163$1,198$1,233$1,271$5,993
True Cost to Own®$8,440$4,314$5,995$4,459$5,273$28,482

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 Civic Sedan EX-L 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$810$834$859$885$912$4,300
Maintenance$2,100$152$1,845$469$1,286$5,852
Repairs$410$476$556$652$761$2,856
Taxes & Fees$617$43$43$43$43$787
Financing$587$471$348$218$79$1,704
Depreciation$2,390$1,004$884$783$703$5,764
Fuel$1,067$1,099$1,133$1,166$1,201$5,666
True Cost to Own®$7,980$4,079$5,668$4,216$4,986$26,929

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 Civic Sedan Si 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6M)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$950$978$1,008$1,038$1,070$5,045
Maintenance$2,463$178$2,164$550$1,509$6,865
Repairs$481$559$653$765$893$3,350
Taxes & Fees$723$50$50$50$50$924
Financing$688$553$409$256$93$1,998
Depreciation$2,804$1,177$1,037$919$825$6,761
Fuel$1,252$1,290$1,329$1,368$1,409$6,647
True Cost to Own®$9,361$4,785$6,649$4,946$5,849$31,589

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 Civic Sedan LX 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$974$1,003$1,033$1,064$1,096$5,169
Maintenance$2,524$183$2,218$564$1,546$7,034
Repairs$493$573$669$784$915$3,433
Taxes & Fees$741$51$51$51$51$946
Financing$705$566$419$263$95$2,048
Depreciation$2,873$1,206$1,063$941$845$6,928
Fuel$1,283$1,321$1,361$1,401$1,444$6,810
True Cost to Own®$9,591$4,903$6,813$5,068$5,993$32,366

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 Civic Sedan EX-L 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (1.8L 4cyl CVT)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$872$898$925$953$982$4,631
Maintenance$2,261$164$1,987$505$1,385$6,302
Repairs$441$513$599$702$820$3,076
Taxes & Fees$664$46$46$46$46$848
Financing$632$507$375$235$85$1,835
Depreciation$2,574$1,081$952$843$757$6,207
Fuel$1,149$1,184$1,220$1,256$1,294$6,102
True Cost to Own®$8,594$4,393$6,104$4,540$5,369$29,000

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 Civic Sedan LX 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$974$1,003$1,033$1,064$1,096$5,169
Maintenance$2,524$183$2,218$564$1,546$7,034
Repairs$493$573$669$784$915$3,433
Taxes & Fees$741$51$51$51$51$946
Financing$705$566$419$263$95$2,048
Depreciation$2,873$1,206$1,063$941$845$6,928
Fuel$1,283$1,321$1,361$1,401$1,444$6,810
True Cost to Own®$9,591$4,903$6,813$5,068$5,993$32,366

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 Civic Sedan Si 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (2.4L 4cyl 6M)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$872$898$925$953$982$4,631
Maintenance$2,261$164$1,987$505$1,385$6,302
Repairs$441$513$599$702$820$3,076
Taxes & Fees$664$46$46$46$46$848
Financing$632$507$375$235$85$1,835
Depreciation$2,574$1,081$952$843$757$6,207
Fuel$1,149$1,184$1,220$1,256$1,294$6,102
True Cost to Own®$8,594$4,393$6,104$4,540$5,369$29,000

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 Civic Sedan HF 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$880$906$933$962$991$4,673
Maintenance$2,281$165$2,005$510$1,398$6,359
Repairs$445$518$605$709$827$3,103
Taxes & Fees$670$46$46$46$46$855
Financing$637$512$379$237$86$1,851
Depreciation$2,597$1,090$960$851$764$6,262
Fuel$1,159$1,194$1,231$1,267$1,305$6,156
True Cost to Own®$8,670$4,432$6,158$4,581$5,417$29,259

*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.

True Cost To Own®

Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.

The components of TCO® are depreciation, interest on financing, taxes and fees, insurance premiums, fuel, maintenance, repairs and any federal tax credit that may be available. In order to estimate certain mileage-dependent costs, we assume that vehicles will be driven 15,000 miles per year. For a used vehicle, we calculate the years the vehicle has been driven using the nominal difference between the current calendar year and the vehicle's model year, and assume that it was driven 15,000 miles during each of those years.

Note that TCO® is a comparative tool, not a predictive tool — your actual five-year cost of owning a particular vehicle will vary depending on your personal circumstances, such as your driving history and the number of miles you drive.

How We Calculate True Cost to Own®

The True Cost to Own® calculations use the following set of assumptions:

  • Ownership expenses are estimated for a five-year period
  • You will drive 15,000 miles per year
  • You are financing the vehicle using traditional financing, not lease financing
  • You have an above-average credit rating for the purpose of determining your finance rate
  • You are making a 10% down payment on the vehicle at purchase
  • Your loan term is 60 months

Using proprietary formulas, we calculate the five-year costs for the seven cost categories that make up the TCO® (depreciation, insurance, financing, taxes & fees, fuel, maintenance and repairs). We also take into account any applicable federal tax credit.

Explanation of True Cost to Own® Terms

Total Cash Price

For new vehicles, the Total Cash Price displayed is the vehicle's True Market Value® (TMV®) price plus typically equipped options, destination charge, base tax and fees assessed by your state, and, if applicable, gas guzzler tax; less any widely available manufacturer-to-customer cash rebates. (However, we do not account for other types of cash rebates or incentives because of the variability of those offers and their eligibility requirements.) For used vehicles, the Total Cash Price shown is the sum of the vehicle's Private Party TMV® price in "clean" condition plus typically equipped options, and base tax and fees assessed by your state.

Depreciation

This is the amount by which the value of a vehicle declines from its purchase price to its estimated resale value. The purchase price employed is the vehicle's Total Cash Price, minus any taxes and fees included in that amount. We estimate the resale value assuming the vehicle will be in "clean" condition, will be driven 15,000 miles per year, and will be sold to a private party.

Insurance

This is the estimated average annual insurance premium in your state. The premium has been determined based on annual premium data for defined driver profiles and coverages (liability, comprehensive and collision) from a major national insurer. While this information is specific to vehicle make, model, model year and body type, your personal information is not taken into consideration and could greatly alter the actual premium quoted by an insurer. Factors that will affect your rate include your age, marital status, credit history, driving record, and the garaging address of your vehicle.

Financing

This is the interest expense on a loan in the amount of the Total Cash Price, assuming a 10% down payment and a loan term of 60 months. The interest rate used is the prevailing rate that banks and other direct automotive lenders are currently charging consumers in your geographic region who have above average credit scores.

Note: Even if you do not finance your vehicle, the inclusion of financing cost in determining True Cost to Own® is still appropriate because it reflects the estimated "opportunity cost" (i.e., the amount you may earn) if you invest the Purchase Price instead of using it to purchase the vehicle.

Taxes & Fees

This consists of the base sales (or use) taxes, license and registration fees in your state, and gas guzzler tax if applicable. These taxes and fees are often based on a percentage of the purchase price, and generally decrease as the vehicle ages and loses its value.

Note: the state sales/use tax rate that we use includes the average local and county taxes assessed in that state.

Fuel

This expense is based on the revised EPA mileage ratings, assuming consumption consists of 45% highway and 55% city driving and that the vehicle is equipped with the transmission that is standard equipment for that vehicle. Cost estimates are based on the current one-year moving average of self-service prices in your state, using regular unleaded gasoline for vehicles whose manufacturers require regular; premium unleaded gasoline for vehicles whose manufacturers recommend or require premium; or diesel fuel for diesel vehicles.

Maintenance

This is the estimated expense of the two types of maintenance: scheduled and unscheduled. Scheduled maintenance is the performance of factory-recommended items at periodic mileage and/or calendar intervals. Unscheduled maintenance includes wheel alignment and the replacement of items such as the battery, brakes, headlamps, hoses, exhaust system parts, taillight/turn signal bulbs, tires and wiper blades/inserts. Estimated tire replacement costs are supplied to Edmunds.com by The Tire Rack, Inc.

Repairs

This is the estimated expense for repairs not covered by the vehicle manufacturer's warranties over the five years from the date of purchase, assuming 15,000 miles are driven annually. We estimate this expense based on the cost of a typical "zero deductible" extended warranty for the vehicle, minus the estimated amount of that cost that consists of the warranty provider's overhead and profit.

Federal Tax Credits

This is the tax credit that is provided for under the Energy Policy Act of 2005. A tax credit is subtracted directly from the total amount of federal tax you owe. The tax credit is for electric fuel vehicles.

The credit is only available to the original purchaser of a new, qualifying vehicle, and is subject to certain "phase out" rules that we take into consideration when computing TCO®. If a qualifying vehicle is leased to a consumer, the leasing company may claim the credit.

Edmunds Insurance Estimator

The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2014 Honda Civic in Virginia is:

not available
