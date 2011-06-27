Used 2014 Honda Civic Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Civic Coupe
LX 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl 5M)
True Cost to Own
$25,893*
Total Cash Price
$10,478
EX 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl 5M)
True Cost to Own
$32,884*
Total Cash Price
$13,307
Si 2dr Coupe w/Navigation and Summer Tires (2.4L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$38,063*
Total Cash Price
$15,403
Si 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$28,482*
Total Cash Price
$11,526
EX 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$34,697*
Total Cash Price
$14,041
EX-L 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$29,000*
Total Cash Price
$11,735
LX 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$35,991*
Total Cash Price
$14,564
EX-L 2dr Coupe w/Navigation (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$28,482*
Total Cash Price
$11,526
Si 2dr Coupe w/Summer Tires (2.4L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$28,223*
Total Cash Price
$11,421
Si 2dr Coupe w/Navigation (2.4L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$38,581*
Total Cash Price
$15,612
Civic Si w/Summer Tires
Si 4dr Sedan w/Summer Tires (2.4L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$33,661*
Total Cash Price
$13,621
Civic Hybrid
Hybrid 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$32,884*
Total Cash Price
$13,307
Hybrid 4dr Sedan w/Leather and Navigation (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$37,027*
Total Cash Price
$14,984
Hybrid 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$27,188*
Total Cash Price
$11,002
Hybrid 4dr Sedan w/Leather (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$25,893*
Total Cash Price
$10,478
Civic Natural Gas
Natural Gas 4dr Sedan w/Leather and Navigation (1.8L 4cyl 5A)
True Cost to Own
$36,509*
Total Cash Price
$14,774
Natural Gas 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5A)
True Cost to Own
$31,072*
Total Cash Price
$12,574
Civic Sedan
EX 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$28,482*
Total Cash Price
$11,526
EX-L 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$26,929*
Total Cash Price
$10,897
Si 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$31,589*
Total Cash Price
$12,783
LX 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$32,366*
Total Cash Price
$13,098
EX-L 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$29,000*
Total Cash Price
$11,735
LX 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M)
True Cost to Own
$32,366*
Total Cash Price
$13,098
Si 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (2.4L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$29,000*
Total Cash Price
$11,735
HF 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$29,259*
Total Cash Price
$11,840
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Civic Coupe LX 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$779
|$802
|$826
|$851
|$877
|$4,135
|Maintenance
|$2,019
|$146
|$1,774
|$451
|$1,237
|$5,627
|Repairs
|$394
|$458
|$535
|$627
|$732
|$2,746
|Taxes & Fees
|$593
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$757
|Financing
|$564
|$453
|$335
|$210
|$76
|$1,638
|Depreciation
|$2,298
|$965
|$850
|$753
|$676
|$5,542
|Fuel
|$1,026
|$1,057
|$1,089
|$1,121
|$1,155
|$5,448
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,673
|$3,922
|$5,450
|$4,054
|$4,794
|$25,893
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Civic Coupe EX 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$989
|$1,019
|$1,049
|$1,081
|$1,114
|$5,251
|Maintenance
|$2,564
|$185
|$2,253
|$573
|$1,571
|$7,146
|Repairs
|$500
|$582
|$679
|$796
|$930
|$3,487
|Taxes & Fees
|$753
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$961
|Financing
|$716
|$575
|$425
|$267
|$97
|$2,080
|Depreciation
|$2,918
|$1,226
|$1,080
|$956
|$859
|$7,038
|Fuel
|$1,303
|$1,342
|$1,383
|$1,424
|$1,467
|$6,919
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,745
|$4,981
|$6,922
|$5,149
|$6,088
|$32,884
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Civic Coupe Si 2dr Coupe w/Navigation and Summer Tires (2.4L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,145
|$1,179
|$1,214
|$1,251
|$1,289
|$6,078
|Maintenance
|$2,968
|$215
|$2,608
|$663
|$1,818
|$8,272
|Repairs
|$579
|$673
|$786
|$922
|$1,076
|$4,037
|Taxes & Fees
|$872
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$1,113
|Financing
|$829
|$666
|$492
|$309
|$112
|$2,408
|Depreciation
|$3,378
|$1,419
|$1,250
|$1,107
|$994
|$8,147
|Fuel
|$1,508
|$1,554
|$1,601
|$1,648
|$1,698
|$8,009
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,279
|$5,765
|$8,012
|$5,959
|$7,047
|$38,063
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Civic Coupe Si 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$857
|$882
|$909
|$936
|$965
|$4,549
|Maintenance
|$2,221
|$161
|$1,951
|$496
|$1,361
|$6,190
|Repairs
|$433
|$504
|$589
|$690
|$805
|$3,021
|Taxes & Fees
|$652
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$833
|Financing
|$620
|$498
|$369
|$231
|$84
|$1,802
|Depreciation
|$2,528
|$1,062
|$935
|$828
|$744
|$6,096
|Fuel
|$1,129
|$1,163
|$1,198
|$1,233
|$1,271
|$5,993
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,440
|$4,314
|$5,995
|$4,459
|$5,273
|$28,482
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Civic Coupe EX 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,044
|$1,075
|$1,107
|$1,140
|$1,175
|$5,541
|Maintenance
|$2,705
|$196
|$2,377
|$604
|$1,658
|$7,540
|Repairs
|$528
|$614
|$717
|$840
|$981
|$3,680
|Taxes & Fees
|$795
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$1,014
|Financing
|$756
|$607
|$449
|$281
|$102
|$2,195
|Depreciation
|$3,079
|$1,293
|$1,139
|$1,009
|$906
|$7,426
|Fuel
|$1,375
|$1,416
|$1,459
|$1,502
|$1,548
|$7,300
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,282
|$5,255
|$7,303
|$5,432
|$6,424
|$34,697
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Civic Coupe EX-L 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$872
|$898
|$925
|$953
|$982
|$4,631
|Maintenance
|$2,261
|$164
|$1,987
|$505
|$1,385
|$6,302
|Repairs
|$441
|$513
|$599
|$702
|$820
|$3,076
|Taxes & Fees
|$664
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$848
|Financing
|$632
|$507
|$375
|$235
|$85
|$1,835
|Depreciation
|$2,574
|$1,081
|$952
|$843
|$757
|$6,207
|Fuel
|$1,149
|$1,184
|$1,220
|$1,256
|$1,294
|$6,102
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,594
|$4,393
|$6,104
|$4,540
|$5,369
|$29,000
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Civic Coupe LX 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,083
|$1,115
|$1,148
|$1,183
|$1,219
|$5,748
|Maintenance
|$2,806
|$203
|$2,466
|$627
|$1,719
|$7,822
|Repairs
|$548
|$637
|$744
|$872
|$1,017
|$3,817
|Taxes & Fees
|$824
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,052
|Financing
|$784
|$630
|$466
|$292
|$106
|$2,277
|Depreciation
|$3,194
|$1,341
|$1,182
|$1,047
|$940
|$7,703
|Fuel
|$1,426
|$1,469
|$1,514
|$1,558
|$1,605
|$7,573
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,665
|$5,452
|$7,575
|$5,635
|$6,664
|$35,991
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Civic Coupe EX-L 2dr Coupe w/Navigation (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$857
|$882
|$909
|$936
|$965
|$4,549
|Maintenance
|$2,221
|$161
|$1,951
|$496
|$1,361
|$6,190
|Repairs
|$433
|$504
|$589
|$690
|$805
|$3,021
|Taxes & Fees
|$652
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$833
|Financing
|$620
|$498
|$369
|$231
|$84
|$1,802
|Depreciation
|$2,528
|$1,062
|$935
|$828
|$744
|$6,096
|Fuel
|$1,129
|$1,163
|$1,198
|$1,233
|$1,271
|$5,993
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,440
|$4,314
|$5,995
|$4,459
|$5,273
|$28,482
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Civic Coupe Si 2dr Coupe w/Summer Tires (2.4L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$849
|$874
|$900
|$928
|$956
|$4,507
|Maintenance
|$2,201
|$159
|$1,934
|$492
|$1,348
|$6,133
|Repairs
|$429
|$499
|$583
|$683
|$798
|$2,993
|Taxes & Fees
|$646
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$825
|Financing
|$615
|$494
|$365
|$229
|$83
|$1,785
|Depreciation
|$2,505
|$1,052
|$927
|$821
|$737
|$6,041
|Fuel
|$1,118
|$1,152
|$1,187
|$1,222
|$1,259
|$5,938
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,364
|$4,275
|$5,941
|$4,419
|$5,225
|$28,223
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Civic Coupe Si 2dr Coupe w/Navigation (2.4L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,161
|$1,195
|$1,231
|$1,268
|$1,307
|$6,161
|Maintenance
|$3,008
|$218
|$2,643
|$672
|$1,843
|$8,384
|Repairs
|$587
|$682
|$797
|$934
|$1,091
|$4,092
|Taxes & Fees
|$884
|$61
|$61
|$61
|$61
|$1,128
|Financing
|$840
|$675
|$499
|$313
|$113
|$2,441
|Depreciation
|$3,424
|$1,438
|$1,267
|$1,122
|$1,007
|$8,258
|Fuel
|$1,529
|$1,575
|$1,623
|$1,670
|$1,721
|$8,118
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,433
|$5,844
|$8,121
|$6,040
|$7,143
|$38,581
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Civic Si w/Summer Tires Si 4dr Sedan w/Summer Tires (2.4L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,013
|$1,043
|$1,074
|$1,106
|$1,140
|$5,376
|Maintenance
|$2,625
|$190
|$2,306
|$586
|$1,608
|$7,315
|Repairs
|$512
|$595
|$696
|$815
|$952
|$3,570
|Taxes & Fees
|$771
|$53
|$53
|$53
|$53
|$984
|Financing
|$733
|$589
|$436
|$273
|$99
|$2,129
|Depreciation
|$2,987
|$1,255
|$1,105
|$979
|$879
|$7,205
|Fuel
|$1,334
|$1,374
|$1,416
|$1,457
|$1,502
|$7,082
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,975
|$5,099
|$7,085
|$5,270
|$6,232
|$33,661
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Civic Hybrid Hybrid 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$989
|$1,019
|$1,049
|$1,081
|$1,114
|$5,251
|Maintenance
|$2,564
|$185
|$2,253
|$573
|$1,571
|$7,146
|Repairs
|$500
|$582
|$679
|$796
|$930
|$3,487
|Taxes & Fees
|$753
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$961
|Financing
|$716
|$575
|$425
|$267
|$97
|$2,080
|Depreciation
|$2,918
|$1,226
|$1,080
|$956
|$859
|$7,038
|Fuel
|$1,303
|$1,342
|$1,383
|$1,424
|$1,467
|$6,919
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,745
|$4,981
|$6,922
|$5,149
|$6,088
|$32,884
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Civic Hybrid Hybrid 4dr Sedan w/Leather and Navigation (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,114
|$1,147
|$1,181
|$1,217
|$1,254
|$5,913
|Maintenance
|$2,887
|$209
|$2,537
|$645
|$1,769
|$8,047
|Repairs
|$563
|$655
|$765
|$897
|$1,047
|$3,927
|Taxes & Fees
|$848
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,083
|Financing
|$807
|$648
|$479
|$300
|$109
|$2,342
|Depreciation
|$3,286
|$1,380
|$1,216
|$1,077
|$967
|$7,925
|Fuel
|$1,467
|$1,512
|$1,557
|$1,603
|$1,652
|$7,791
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,972
|$5,608
|$7,794
|$5,797
|$6,855
|$37,027
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Civic Hybrid Hybrid 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$818
|$842
|$867
|$894
|$921
|$4,342
|Maintenance
|$2,120
|$153
|$1,863
|$474
|$1,299
|$5,908
|Repairs
|$414
|$481
|$562
|$658
|$769
|$2,883
|Taxes & Fees
|$623
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$795
|Financing
|$592
|$476
|$352
|$221
|$80
|$1,720
|Depreciation
|$2,413
|$1,013
|$893
|$791
|$710
|$5,819
|Fuel
|$1,077
|$1,110
|$1,143
|$1,177
|$1,213
|$5,720
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,057
|$4,118
|$5,723
|$4,257
|$5,034
|$27,188
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Civic Hybrid Hybrid 4dr Sedan w/Leather (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$779
|$802
|$826
|$851
|$877
|$4,135
|Maintenance
|$2,019
|$146
|$1,774
|$451
|$1,237
|$5,627
|Repairs
|$394
|$458
|$535
|$627
|$732
|$2,746
|Taxes & Fees
|$593
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$757
|Financing
|$564
|$453
|$335
|$210
|$76
|$1,638
|Depreciation
|$2,298
|$965
|$850
|$753
|$676
|$5,542
|Fuel
|$1,026
|$1,057
|$1,089
|$1,121
|$1,155
|$5,448
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,673
|$3,922
|$5,450
|$4,054
|$4,794
|$25,893
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Civic Natural Gas Natural Gas 4dr Sedan w/Leather and Navigation (1.8L 4cyl 5A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,098
|$1,131
|$1,165
|$1,200
|$1,237
|$5,830
|Maintenance
|$2,847
|$206
|$2,501
|$636
|$1,744
|$7,934
|Repairs
|$556
|$646
|$754
|$884
|$1,032
|$3,872
|Taxes & Fees
|$836
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,067
|Financing
|$795
|$639
|$472
|$296
|$107
|$2,310
|Depreciation
|$3,240
|$1,361
|$1,199
|$1,062
|$953
|$7,814
|Fuel
|$1,447
|$1,490
|$1,535
|$1,581
|$1,629
|$7,682
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,819
|$5,530
|$7,685
|$5,716
|$6,760
|$36,509
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Civic Natural Gas Natural Gas 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$935
|$962
|$991
|$1,021
|$1,052
|$4,962
|Maintenance
|$2,423
|$175
|$2,129
|$541
|$1,484
|$6,752
|Repairs
|$473
|$550
|$642
|$752
|$878
|$3,295
|Taxes & Fees
|$712
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$908
|Financing
|$677
|$544
|$402
|$252
|$91
|$1,966
|Depreciation
|$2,758
|$1,158
|$1,020
|$904
|$811
|$6,650
|Fuel
|$1,231
|$1,268
|$1,307
|$1,345
|$1,386
|$6,538
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,208
|$4,706
|$6,540
|$4,865
|$5,753
|$31,072
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Civic Sedan EX 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$857
|$882
|$909
|$936
|$965
|$4,549
|Maintenance
|$2,221
|$161
|$1,951
|$496
|$1,361
|$6,190
|Repairs
|$433
|$504
|$589
|$690
|$805
|$3,021
|Taxes & Fees
|$652
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$833
|Financing
|$620
|$498
|$369
|$231
|$84
|$1,802
|Depreciation
|$2,528
|$1,062
|$935
|$828
|$744
|$6,096
|Fuel
|$1,129
|$1,163
|$1,198
|$1,233
|$1,271
|$5,993
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,440
|$4,314
|$5,995
|$4,459
|$5,273
|$28,482
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Civic Sedan EX-L 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$810
|$834
|$859
|$885
|$912
|$4,300
|Maintenance
|$2,100
|$152
|$1,845
|$469
|$1,286
|$5,852
|Repairs
|$410
|$476
|$556
|$652
|$761
|$2,856
|Taxes & Fees
|$617
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$787
|Financing
|$587
|$471
|$348
|$218
|$79
|$1,704
|Depreciation
|$2,390
|$1,004
|$884
|$783
|$703
|$5,764
|Fuel
|$1,067
|$1,099
|$1,133
|$1,166
|$1,201
|$5,666
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,980
|$4,079
|$5,668
|$4,216
|$4,986
|$26,929
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Civic Sedan Si 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$950
|$978
|$1,008
|$1,038
|$1,070
|$5,045
|Maintenance
|$2,463
|$178
|$2,164
|$550
|$1,509
|$6,865
|Repairs
|$481
|$559
|$653
|$765
|$893
|$3,350
|Taxes & Fees
|$723
|$50
|$50
|$50
|$50
|$924
|Financing
|$688
|$553
|$409
|$256
|$93
|$1,998
|Depreciation
|$2,804
|$1,177
|$1,037
|$919
|$825
|$6,761
|Fuel
|$1,252
|$1,290
|$1,329
|$1,368
|$1,409
|$6,647
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,361
|$4,785
|$6,649
|$4,946
|$5,849
|$31,589
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Civic Sedan LX 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$974
|$1,003
|$1,033
|$1,064
|$1,096
|$5,169
|Maintenance
|$2,524
|$183
|$2,218
|$564
|$1,546
|$7,034
|Repairs
|$493
|$573
|$669
|$784
|$915
|$3,433
|Taxes & Fees
|$741
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$946
|Financing
|$705
|$566
|$419
|$263
|$95
|$2,048
|Depreciation
|$2,873
|$1,206
|$1,063
|$941
|$845
|$6,928
|Fuel
|$1,283
|$1,321
|$1,361
|$1,401
|$1,444
|$6,810
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,591
|$4,903
|$6,813
|$5,068
|$5,993
|$32,366
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Civic Sedan EX-L 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$872
|$898
|$925
|$953
|$982
|$4,631
|Maintenance
|$2,261
|$164
|$1,987
|$505
|$1,385
|$6,302
|Repairs
|$441
|$513
|$599
|$702
|$820
|$3,076
|Taxes & Fees
|$664
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$848
|Financing
|$632
|$507
|$375
|$235
|$85
|$1,835
|Depreciation
|$2,574
|$1,081
|$952
|$843
|$757
|$6,207
|Fuel
|$1,149
|$1,184
|$1,220
|$1,256
|$1,294
|$6,102
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,594
|$4,393
|$6,104
|$4,540
|$5,369
|$29,000
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Civic Sedan LX 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$974
|$1,003
|$1,033
|$1,064
|$1,096
|$5,169
|Maintenance
|$2,524
|$183
|$2,218
|$564
|$1,546
|$7,034
|Repairs
|$493
|$573
|$669
|$784
|$915
|$3,433
|Taxes & Fees
|$741
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$946
|Financing
|$705
|$566
|$419
|$263
|$95
|$2,048
|Depreciation
|$2,873
|$1,206
|$1,063
|$941
|$845
|$6,928
|Fuel
|$1,283
|$1,321
|$1,361
|$1,401
|$1,444
|$6,810
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,591
|$4,903
|$6,813
|$5,068
|$5,993
|$32,366
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Civic Sedan Si 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (2.4L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$872
|$898
|$925
|$953
|$982
|$4,631
|Maintenance
|$2,261
|$164
|$1,987
|$505
|$1,385
|$6,302
|Repairs
|$441
|$513
|$599
|$702
|$820
|$3,076
|Taxes & Fees
|$664
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$848
|Financing
|$632
|$507
|$375
|$235
|$85
|$1,835
|Depreciation
|$2,574
|$1,081
|$952
|$843
|$757
|$6,207
|Fuel
|$1,149
|$1,184
|$1,220
|$1,256
|$1,294
|$6,102
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,594
|$4,393
|$6,104
|$4,540
|$5,369
|$29,000
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Civic Sedan HF 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$880
|$906
|$933
|$962
|$991
|$4,673
|Maintenance
|$2,281
|$165
|$2,005
|$510
|$1,398
|$6,359
|Repairs
|$445
|$518
|$605
|$709
|$827
|$3,103
|Taxes & Fees
|$670
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$855
|Financing
|$637
|$512
|$379
|$237
|$86
|$1,851
|Depreciation
|$2,597
|$1,090
|$960
|$851
|$764
|$6,262
|Fuel
|$1,159
|$1,194
|$1,231
|$1,267
|$1,305
|$6,156
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,670
|$4,432
|$6,158
|$4,581
|$5,417
|$29,259
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2014 Civic
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2014 Honda Civic in Virginia is:not available
