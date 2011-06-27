Used 2008 Honda Civic Si Consumer Reviews
Very Economic and fun to drive !
I simply can't get enough of this car. And it's been already a year and a half. With 30.000 I have not had one single problem. The feel of the car is very comfortable, steering wheel is very easy to turn doing so with just one finger. I average about 50 miles a day and I can honestly say that it is very economic. I like the fact that the car locks itself and alarms after maybe 30 seconds. Note that this only happens if the car if off. If is on, don't worry about leaving it on and going out for a smoke while it warms up. Great car to have if you are looking for a fast, fuel efficiency, not to expensive car !!
An Overall Satisfied Customer
First off, I got this car for a STEAL because it was the last '08 the dealer had on the lot. Due to this, I may think that this car is a better value than others that paid sticker. Overall, I like the car. It's fast, handles well, and looks pretty good when tinted. It's also a decent size, reliable, and pretty economical. I drive "spiritedly" often and I still get great gas mileage. The worst was 26mpg (100 mile trip on back roads in Maine = wild ride) and the best has been about 33mpg...I usually average about 29 with 50/50 highway/city. One warning if you get an Si, every punk kid in a Honda/import will want to race you. Just something you have to live with.
Love It ^_^
This is an amazing car. I bought it used, but in great shape. It's got lots of power, especially after 6,000 rpm. =] The interior is great, the seats feel amazing, and the six-speed is wonderful. It has great fuel mileage, considering the type of car it is. This car is surprisingly big on the inside, which is nice. The Si Sedan is the best car out there for the money, and it's a Honda, so it'll run forever!
2008 Si is great
This car is strictly fun to drive. You can drive it "soft" if you want to, or rev it up all the way to 8000 RPMs and fly around the corners. Easy maneuvering, great road grip, and I think relatively quiet for a "sports" car.
A Good College Car
My 2008 Civic Si Coupe was a great car; but it was just a college car. It was fast, quick on its feet, had an amazing audio system, and popular with the teenage and young-twenties crowd, but it always felt unrefined. The engine provides a surprising bit of power, but only high in the rpm's, and had no down-low power. Driving it in stop-and-go traffic was a chore due to very low torque, but once you got in the 6,000 to 8,000 rpm range, it FLEW. This car is an amazing college vehicle, especially with the standard sunroof and subwoofer, but it's just unrefined. Lots of wind noise, road bumps, and interior quality hiccups (such as a ticking CD-player) prevent it from being a "professional" car.
