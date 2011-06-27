  1. Home
Used 2007 Honda Civic Si Consumer Reviews

More about the 2007 Civic
4.7
110 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Finally flare with 4 doors!

Flash89, 12/23/2006
13 of 13 people found this review helpful

What a fantastic car! Other cars I was considering were the, SI coupe, Eclipse, GTI, and Cobalt SS. Dollar for dollar nothing else in the market offers the same good looks, features and performance as this car. I drove all of them and came back to this one. Personally I think the sedan looks even better than the SI coupe. I have a 7 month old daughter and have car seats in my future for the next 8 years so that made the choice even easier. Simply one of the best values that can be had for around $21K. Owned the car for only two days so long term I cannot comment, but so far, its been great!

Nearly the Perfect Car - Beware of the Exterior Paint

tommyboy23, 12/12/2011
18 of 19 people found this review helpful

I bought my Fiji Blue Pearl Civic SI sedan brand new with 8 miles on it. After 5 years and 50,000 miles, I'm still happy with my purchase, but I have had two major issues to deal with (see below). Both issues have been handled to my satisfaction by Honda, but I didn't expect either problem from a Honda product. Having said that, this is probably the most reliable sporty car on the market today. I'm constantly asked "are you sure this car only has 4 cylinders?". It's probably the best sounding 4 cylinder on the market today. Honda also copied a lot of interior features from BMW, which makes it feel more upscale. A small mix of interior components, however, feel cheap and out of place.

SO fun

Suzanne, 01/02/2007
10 of 10 people found this review helpful

I owned a 2000 Honda Civic Si a couple of years ago and then decided to go SUV. After seeing the body style of the new 2007 Si, I knew I had to go back. This car is such an improvement from the old Si. It's gorgeous and zippy! I love the handling and the interior display. Honda did a great job at putting bells and whistles in this car for a decent price. It was hard to find one with a navi and I was told I would have to wait a month and I couldn't wait. Luckily I don't get lost too often to need one. This car is worth every cent.

Good

DD, 10/14/2006
7 of 8 people found this review helpful

The car is incredible, the handling and performance of that vehicle would keep youre mouth shut, the sound of the I- Vtec motor is more than Great. Honda should be proud of this beauty.

The Habanero

Jonah P., 07/22/2016
Si 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

Saved up after working through high school to purchase a car. After countless test drives I came upon a one owner Habanero Red Pearl Si sedan with ~68k miles for ~10k. I couldn't be happier with the car. Initially the car had the infamous 3rd gear grind. Upon reading about the issue, I decided to change my transmission fluid to Royal Purple 75w-90 synchromesh transmission fluid (from oem Honda manual trans fluid) and the haven't ground third or any other gear since. I have kept up on maintenance (oil changes every 3k-4K miles) and have had no other problems save for minor things such as a brake light going out, replacing a battery, and a passenger window that occasionally doesn't want to roll down. Car is dead reliable after putting over 20k miles on it in one year and a trip from Indiana to Florida. Good acceleration, shifts like butter, fantastic handling, gray stock cat-back exhaust, cool interior features such as digital speedometer and great sound system. Keep up with maintenance and this car will go forever. I love it and I bet you will too!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
