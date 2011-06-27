Used 2007 Honda Civic Si Consumer Reviews
Finally flare with 4 doors!
What a fantastic car! Other cars I was considering were the, SI coupe, Eclipse, GTI, and Cobalt SS. Dollar for dollar nothing else in the market offers the same good looks, features and performance as this car. I drove all of them and came back to this one. Personally I think the sedan looks even better than the SI coupe. I have a 7 month old daughter and have car seats in my future for the next 8 years so that made the choice even easier. Simply one of the best values that can be had for around $21K. Owned the car for only two days so long term I cannot comment, but so far, its been great!
Nearly the Perfect Car - Beware of the Exterior Paint
I bought my Fiji Blue Pearl Civic SI sedan brand new with 8 miles on it. After 5 years and 50,000 miles, I'm still happy with my purchase, but I have had two major issues to deal with (see below). Both issues have been handled to my satisfaction by Honda, but I didn't expect either problem from a Honda product. Having said that, this is probably the most reliable sporty car on the market today. I'm constantly asked "are you sure this car only has 4 cylinders?". It's probably the best sounding 4 cylinder on the market today. Honda also copied a lot of interior features from BMW, which makes it feel more upscale. A small mix of interior components, however, feel cheap and out of place.
SO fun
I owned a 2000 Honda Civic Si a couple of years ago and then decided to go SUV. After seeing the body style of the new 2007 Si, I knew I had to go back. This car is such an improvement from the old Si. It's gorgeous and zippy! I love the handling and the interior display. Honda did a great job at putting bells and whistles in this car for a decent price. It was hard to find one with a navi and I was told I would have to wait a month and I couldn't wait. Luckily I don't get lost too often to need one. This car is worth every cent.
Good
The car is incredible, the handling and performance of that vehicle would keep youre mouth shut, the sound of the I- Vtec motor is more than Great. Honda should be proud of this beauty.
The Habanero
Saved up after working through high school to purchase a car. After countless test drives I came upon a one owner Habanero Red Pearl Si sedan with ~68k miles for ~10k. I couldn't be happier with the car. Initially the car had the infamous 3rd gear grind. Upon reading about the issue, I decided to change my transmission fluid to Royal Purple 75w-90 synchromesh transmission fluid (from oem Honda manual trans fluid) and the haven't ground third or any other gear since. I have kept up on maintenance (oil changes every 3k-4K miles) and have had no other problems save for minor things such as a brake light going out, replacing a battery, and a passenger window that occasionally doesn't want to roll down. Car is dead reliable after putting over 20k miles on it in one year and a trip from Indiana to Florida. Good acceleration, shifts like butter, fantastic handling, gray stock cat-back exhaust, cool interior features such as digital speedometer and great sound system. Keep up with maintenance and this car will go forever. I love it and I bet you will too!
