Used 2007 Honda Civic Si Consumer Reviews

Finally flare with 4 doors! Flash89 , 12/23/2006 13 of 13 people found this review helpful What a fantastic car! Other cars I was considering were the, SI coupe, Eclipse, GTI, and Cobalt SS. Dollar for dollar nothing else in the market offers the same good looks, features and performance as this car. I drove all of them and came back to this one. Personally I think the sedan looks even better than the SI coupe. I have a 7 month old daughter and have car seats in my future for the next 8 years so that made the choice even easier. Simply one of the best values that can be had for around $21K. Owned the car for only two days so long term I cannot comment, but so far, its been great! Report Abuse

Nearly the Perfect Car - Beware of the Exterior Paint tommyboy23 , 12/12/2011 18 of 19 people found this review helpful I bought my Fiji Blue Pearl Civic SI sedan brand new with 8 miles on it. After 5 years and 50,000 miles, I'm still happy with my purchase, but I have had two major issues to deal with (see below). Both issues have been handled to my satisfaction by Honda, but I didn't expect either problem from a Honda product. Having said that, this is probably the most reliable sporty car on the market today. I'm constantly asked "are you sure this car only has 4 cylinders?". It's probably the best sounding 4 cylinder on the market today. Honda also copied a lot of interior features from BMW, which makes it feel more upscale. A small mix of interior components, however, feel cheap and out of place. Report Abuse

SO fun Suzanne , 01/02/2007 10 of 10 people found this review helpful I owned a 2000 Honda Civic Si a couple of years ago and then decided to go SUV. After seeing the body style of the new 2007 Si, I knew I had to go back. This car is such an improvement from the old Si. It's gorgeous and zippy! I love the handling and the interior display. Honda did a great job at putting bells and whistles in this car for a decent price. It was hard to find one with a navi and I was told I would have to wait a month and I couldn't wait. Luckily I don't get lost too often to need one. This car is worth every cent. Report Abuse

Good DD , 10/14/2006 7 of 8 people found this review helpful The car is incredible, the handling and performance of that vehicle would keep youre mouth shut, the sound of the I- Vtec motor is more than Great. Honda should be proud of this beauty. Report Abuse