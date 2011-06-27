Used 2002 Honda Civic Sedan Consumer Reviews
Best 300,000 miles ever
I bought my civic brand new and will never sell. It has 299,000 miles today and have only replaced front pads, tires, and two alternators. No scheduled maintenance or tune-ups ever done. Change the oil with standard oil every 10,000 miles. Car has been a dream come true. Just wish the new ones were not so over priced.
Fantastic Commuter!!!!
My '02 Civic LX Sedan is the most reliable car I have had. Got it for free from my father with 145,XXX miles, since my other car broke down. It does FANTASTIC on gas mileage. I can go to eastern Washington and back on less than 1/2 a tank. I have had no needed repairs. I wish I would have gotten this as my first car.
They Keep on Running
I had bought a 4 door 2002 Honda civic DX that was practically given to me and that car is a trooper it went through two accidents from previous owners and after a few repairs it runs as if nothing happened. The car is reliable and very compact thus it has great gas mileage. Just the other day I took it to the next city 30 miles to get there and 30 miles to come back and the gas needle did not even move for like two days then after that it continued to move down like it normally does. I did not have to fill up on gas for a couple of days. My only complaint is that it takes a few extra seconds for it to pickup speed and it makes this noise but apparently it is normal. Another thing is the steering is not a smooth as other cars and it has nothing to do with the power steering. I had a 1994 Nissan Sentra and the steering on that was so smooth. Those are my only small complaints. I see these cars everywhere. My co worker has a beat up version of my car and my neighbor who parks next to me has his 2002 Honda civic dented everywhere with the lights popping out but none the less their cars keep running like a charm too. I really dont see this model dying out soon.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Maximum fuel mileage and reliability
In 02 was considering Jetta, Civic, Saturn. Looking for fuel economy and reliability/longevity. It delivers! 5-speed manual 39 mpg back in 2002 and still 39 mpg in 2010. No problems whatsoever. Gas and oil changes only. New brakes at 150,000. Timing belt and water pump maintenance at 170,000. Mechanic said I could probably get another 100,000 before needing to bring it in again. It's decent in Michigan snow and ice. Road noise from rear end tires or wheels is noticeable. Ride suspension is also harsh over bumps. I feel got my money's worth. I plan to keep it another 4 years (80,000 miles) and then try to find a worthy person to be the second owner of this trusty little car.
Don't Believe all the Hype
I purchased my 2002 Honda Civic EX with 148,000 miles from a private seller. It seemed like a good deal at the time but a few weeks after purchase things began going wrong. The handling was non existent. Braking was poor. Suspension was stiff. Technology or lack thereof was unreliable. The ride was extremely uncomfortable. The list goes on. I didn't expect much from a used car with high mileage but this was too much for me. I've never had so many things inevitably go wrong on a vehicle. Keeping up with regular maintenance just wasn't enough for this thing. Bad tie rods, tie rod ends, timing belt, water pump, brakes, AC, coolant system, head gasket, everything that shouldn't have gone wrong did. The only thing that made driving this car bearable was the amount of money I saved on gas. The Civic truly is a gas saver. Needless to say I sold my Civic with 156,000 miles and bought something newer.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Civic
Related Used 2002 Honda Civic Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner