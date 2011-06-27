Used 2002 Honda Civic Sedan Consumer Reviews

Best 300,000 miles ever jhiscivic , 11/13/2009 19 of 22 people found this review helpful I bought my civic brand new and will never sell. It has 299,000 miles today and have only replaced front pads, tires, and two alternators. No scheduled maintenance or tune-ups ever done. Change the oil with standard oil every 10,000 miles. Car has been a dream come true. Just wish the new ones were not so over priced. Report Abuse

Fantastic Commuter!!!! honda_life , 01/06/2015 LX 4dr Sedan (1.7L 4cyl 5M) 11 of 13 people found this review helpful My '02 Civic LX Sedan is the most reliable car I have had. Got it for free from my father with 145,XXX miles, since my other car broke down. It does FANTASTIC on gas mileage. I can go to eastern Washington and back on less than 1/2 a tank. I have had no needed repairs. I wish I would have gotten this as my first car.

They Keep on Running ngalvan122907@gmail.com , 04/07/2016 EX 4dr Sedan (1.7L 4cyl 5M) 7 of 8 people found this review helpful I had bought a 4 door 2002 Honda civic DX that was practically given to me and that car is a trooper it went through two accidents from previous owners and after a few repairs it runs as if nothing happened. The car is reliable and very compact thus it has great gas mileage. Just the other day I took it to the next city 30 miles to get there and 30 miles to come back and the gas needle did not even move for like two days then after that it continued to move down like it normally does. I did not have to fill up on gas for a couple of days. My only complaint is that it takes a few extra seconds for it to pickup speed and it makes this noise but apparently it is normal. Another thing is the steering is not a smooth as other cars and it has nothing to do with the power steering. I had a 1994 Nissan Sentra and the steering on that was so smooth. Those are my only small complaints. I see these cars everywhere. My co worker has a beat up version of my car and my neighbor who parks next to me has his 2002 Honda civic dented everywhere with the lights popping out but none the less their cars keep running like a charm too. I really dont see this model dying out soon. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Maximum fuel mileage and reliability 2620 , 09/18/2010 3 of 3 people found this review helpful In 02 was considering Jetta, Civic, Saturn. Looking for fuel economy and reliability/longevity. It delivers! 5-speed manual 39 mpg back in 2002 and still 39 mpg in 2010. No problems whatsoever. Gas and oil changes only. New brakes at 150,000. Timing belt and water pump maintenance at 170,000. Mechanic said I could probably get another 100,000 before needing to bring it in again. It's decent in Michigan snow and ice. Road noise from rear end tires or wheels is noticeable. Ride suspension is also harsh over bumps. I feel got my money's worth. I plan to keep it another 4 years (80,000 miles) and then try to find a worthy person to be the second owner of this trusty little car.