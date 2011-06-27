Used 1993 Honda Civic Consumer Reviews

1993 Honda Civic LX DMF , 04/10/2006 4 of 4 people found this review helpful My 93 Civic LX has >130K miles, and STILL gets >30 MPG! DOHC engine still very quick and reliable -- cruise very comfortably at fast speeds (would NEVER do with other older-mileage vehicles). Mechanically excellent, but some of the interior components starting to deteriorate after 13 years (LED on stereo, speakers, plastic door handle snapped, spring clip for wipers). Recently test-drove 2003 Civic EX -- difference in performance between 2 was negligible -- I was quite surprised! (Or maybe I couldn't really "test" it because salesperson was sitting next to me). Best car I've owned yet! Report Abuse

Amazing vehicle gabe , 03/11/2009 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Got car with 150K and unknown maintenance record. Used for commute and some long road trips (1,000+ miles) without any problem. Very frugal on fuel and maintenance, good brakes, decent takeoff, good steering and handling, seats 4 w/comfort, heating/cooling OK, good trunk space. The bad: Engine started burning oil at 175K miles. I like mechanics so I did a partial rebuilt (piston rings were worn) and took care of things that mechanics could not (e.g. oil leaks). Cost: about $400 (parts+tools) Car has run great ever since; now at 205K miles gets 25-29mpg in only-city driving and 35-40mpg hwy. We got stranded only once when ignition coil died at 197k miles. Overall, I love the car! Report Abuse

Great on gas and reliable honda637 , 07/12/2013 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I bought it when it had 97K miles original miles on it and at 130K miles I pulled out old weak motor and transmission aka d15z1 vtec-e out and put in a stronger sohc d16y8 and never looked back. I remember back then this car couldn't climb up a hill or beat my moms Geo Prizm, lmao! This car pays for it self within one year on gas saving powers! A die hard Honda fan! If you want a gas saver, this car is the way to go. If you want a monster horse power machine, this car is the way to go after a motor swap. What can i say this car is easy to fix/maintain and is awesome on gas. Plus mechanically, it will out last any other 1993 car, I swear! This car will probably be passed on to my kids. Report Abuse

original owner & will pass on to my 7yo son dextersinister , 03/11/2014 Si 2dr Hatchback 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I just had the bushings replaced on my 93 Si hatchback last week. That, combined with the strut replacement last year, has my Civic driving like new. And it has 282k miles on it. Mileage has always been great. Only wear and tear issues over time. Clutch replaced a few years ago. Engine gaskets and hoses all replaced a couple years ago. All done by great local mechanic. Never any drive train issues. I change the oil myself every 3k miles. All the Si options still work too - moon roof, power side mirrors... I just replaced the muffler with a "sport" muffler - a little more power, gas mileage and "rumble." I don't drive it super easy - combination of aggressive city driving and road trips. I look forward to it passing 325k and letting my son use it in 10-11 more years. Update: 2017 - a leak developed somewhere near the front windshield - leaving water on the driver side floor. Appears to be a known problem with older Civics. Could be due to poor installation of replacement windshield. Applied some liquid silicone to obvious gaps and now leak is intermittent. Exact source of leak not reliably determined. Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Report Abuse