Used 1997 Honda Civic del Sol VTEC Consumer Reviews
Impossible Find : 1997 Honda Del Sol VTEC
I am extremely lucky to find a 1997 Honda Del Sol VTEC. Not only is this car impossible to find, it's even more rare to find one that is manual with very few previous owners (mine had 2) For a 17 year old car, it is very impressive and Honda has won my respect from here on. Everything about this car makes sense, and it has a lot of features for a 97. The engine is 1.6L ;I always heard people say it is a gas saver but wow!! about 500 mpg and it costs about $40 to fill a tank. The car is light,fast & lets you take control of the road.It turns heads everywhere I go, and even those with brand new cars are stunned! If you find one, get it! Best investment I ever made.
Best car I have owned, and I have had 82 cars
The best buy is the DOHC VTEC, second best is the SOHC VTEC. I like driving this car more than any car I have ever owned, and that includes Corvettes, Mustangs, a Jaguar, even an NSX. They are fun, agile, cheap, great gas mileage, nothing is expensive on them. Quick off the line, AC has no problem with tiny cabin, even in Texas heat. Fairly rare now, DOHC VTEC's are very, very rare. I have had 8 Del Sols in my life, I love these cars. Both of my sons drive one as well. Great value on these cars, just watch for rust, modifications, and accident damage.
Will now be a Honda owner for life
I love my little Honda. I bought it used with a ton of miles on it, and I've never had a problem with it. It is by far the most reliable and fun to drive vehicle I have ever owned. Of course it's not too practical and the front suspension could be better, but ultimately the perfect little red sports car! Also, the trunk is absolutely huge, so that helps a lot.
Awesome investment
This is a 2 person ride only! Must be at least 48" to ride this baby. Not a family car. But if you want to get from A to B quick; here you go. I got lucky with my purchase. 1997 Honda Del Sol V-Tech with 97,000 miles! No engine leaks or problems. New tires with original wheels. No leaks at the targa or trunk. Still had the spare tire and jack that was never used. Leather seats that needed updating but no biggie. The kid before installed an Alpine stereo with new speakers. Except the subwoofer is gone :( But they didnt mind if I kept the Rockford Fosgate 800a2. Niiiiice! At 20 years old she just has a small dent in fender and faded paint. But that doesnt stop her from passing you up on the freeway. Love the 35 mpg. I just bought her a week ago and I cant wait to begin to restore her. But even if I didnt restore she is a good investment.
My Prize possession of 20+ years, 1995 V-tec dels
I bought my car with 45,000 on it and now its got 230,000. The most expensive repair ive had to do in 20 years is one water pump and timing belt , If you can find one to buy that's not been modified, the stock V-tec with 5 speed will absolutely fly and it runs like a clock, when you start doing the mods on the engine your going to lose dependability in my opinion but that's your choice, The only negative with my car has been the paint the clear coat started peeling years ago a body shop guy told me it was common for this year and model color (RED) GO Honda cant beat them even older used ones that's been taken care of solid transportation , dependability, Maintenance cost, less repairs than most.
