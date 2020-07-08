Used 1997 Honda Civic del Sol for Sale Near Me

1 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Civic del Sol Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 1 out of 1 listings
  • 1997 Honda Civic del Sol Si
    used

    1997 Honda Civic del Sol Si

    113,972 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,495

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Honda Civic del Sol searches:

Showing 1 - 1 out of 1 listings
  1. Home
  2. Honda
  3. Honda Civic del Sol
  4. Used 1997 Honda Civic del Sol

Consumer Reviews for the Honda Civic del Sol

Read recent reviews for the Honda Civic del Sol
Overall Consumer Rating
4.939 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 39 reviews
  • 5
    (95%)
  • 4
    (5%)
Impossible Find : 1997 Honda Del Sol VTEC
Paulo Nicolau,03/28/2015
VTEC 2dr Coupe
I am extremely lucky to find a 1997 Honda Del Sol VTEC. Not only is this car impossible to find, it's even more rare to find one that is manual with very few previous owners (mine had 2) For a 17 year old car, it is very impressive and Honda has won my respect from here on. Everything about this car makes sense, and it has a lot of features for a 97. The engine is 1.6L ;I always heard people say it is a gas saver but wow!! about 500 mpg and it costs about $40 to fill a tank. The car is light,fast & lets you take control of the road.It turns heads everywhere I go, and even those with brand new cars are stunned! If you find one, get it! Best investment I ever made.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Honda
Civic del Sol
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Honda Civic del Sol info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings