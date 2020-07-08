Used 1997 Honda Civic del Sol for Sale Near Me
1 listings
- 113,972 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$4,495
Consumer Reviews for the Honda Civic del Sol
Paulo Nicolau,03/28/2015
VTEC 2dr Coupe
I am extremely lucky to find a 1997 Honda Del Sol VTEC. Not only is this car impossible to find, it's even more rare to find one that is manual with very few previous owners (mine had 2) For a 17 year old car, it is very impressive and Honda has won my respect from here on. Everything about this car makes sense, and it has a lot of features for a 97. The engine is 1.6L ;I always heard people say it is a gas saver but wow!! about 500 mpg and it costs about $40 to fill a tank. The car is light,fast & lets you take control of the road.It turns heads everywhere I go, and even those with brand new cars are stunned! If you find one, get it! Best investment I ever made.
