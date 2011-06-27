Used 1997 Honda Civic del Sol Consumer Reviews

Impossible Find : 1997 Honda Del Sol VTEC Paulo Nicolau , 03/28/2015 VTEC 2dr Coupe 8 of 8 people found this review helpful I am extremely lucky to find a 1997 Honda Del Sol VTEC. Not only is this car impossible to find, it's even more rare to find one that is manual with very few previous owners (mine had 2) For a 17 year old car, it is very impressive and Honda has won my respect from here on. Everything about this car makes sense, and it has a lot of features for a 97. The engine is 1.6L ;I always heard people say it is a gas saver but wow!! about 500 mpg and it costs about $40 to fill a tank. The car is light,fast & lets you take control of the road.It turns heads everywhere I go, and even those with brand new cars are stunned! If you find one, get it! Best investment I ever made. Report Abuse

Great Car!! RD , 01/11/2006 7 of 7 people found this review helpful Though this car may seem simple, it's got everything you need. I've owned mine for a little over a year now, and I'm in love. It has required very little $ for maintenance, and it is truly a fun car to drive. Perfect for driving to and from work or even on a trip (especially in the summer with the top off!).

love the car roadkill7007 , 05/10/2015 Si 2dr Coupe 5 of 5 people found this review helpful i recently bought this car as my first car and i never knew all that is was a rare car to find. i dont know if its a VTEC, SI or an S but it's manual. after some couple of adjustments and part replacements, the car works amazing and fine. although the car has more than 250,000 miles on it; it has no trouble on the motor and it doesn't suffer to accelerate fast and to make all the shifts. if somebody is able to buy this car, get it. it is very worth it once it is how you want it.

So far so good blouderback , 01/06/2011 5 of 6 people found this review helpful I just bought this 1997 Honda del Sol a few days ago. So far, I am enjoying driving it. The seats are a little narrow, and are not adjustable in that regard (no lumbar adjustments). I am somewhat disappointed at the cup holders. Also, the dome light doesn't really light up much of anything, making th einterior very dark, even with the dome light on. There are no lights around the floor area either. Locking the doors is kind of a hassle. You have to hold the inside release latch open and then lock the drivers door, otherwise you have to use the key from the outside to lock it. Gas mileage is 30+, even while I'm driving it like a race car!