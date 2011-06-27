  1. Home
Used 2017 Honda Accord Sport Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG29
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)26/34 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)447.2/584.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.2 gal.
Combined MPG29
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque182 lb-ft @ 3900 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower189 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle39.6 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
160-watt audio outputyes
USB connectionyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
front and rear cupholdersyes
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
interior air filtrationyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
leatherette/clothyes
Front head room39.1 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.6 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room42.5 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room55.6 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.5 in.
Rear hip Room54.7 in.
Rear leg room38.5 in.
Rear shoulder room56.5 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Measurements
Length192.5 in.
Curb weight3375 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.8 cu.ft.
Height57.7 in.
EPA interior volume119.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base109.3 in.
Width72.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Lunar Silver Metallic
  • Kona Coffee Metallic
  • San Marino Red
  • Modern Steel Metallic
  • Obsidian Blue Pearl
  • Crystal Black Pearl
  • Basque Red Pearl II
  • White Orchid Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
19 in. wheelsyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
235/40R V tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
