More about the 2017 Accord

Total 5-Year Ownership Costs

Accord Coupe

LX-S 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 6M)

True Cost to Own

$37,864*

Total Cash Price

$22,666

EX 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 6M)

True Cost to Own

$42,634*

Total Cash Price

$25,521

EX 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl CVT)

True Cost to Own

$32,795*

Total Cash Price

$19,632

LX-S 2dr Coupe w/Honda Sensing (2.4L 4cyl CVT)

True Cost to Own

$33,392*

Total Cash Price

$19,989

EX-L V-6 2dr Coupe w/Navigation and Honda Sensing (3.5L 6cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$32,497*

Total Cash Price

$19,453

EX 2dr Coupe w/Honda Sensing (2.4L 4cyl CVT)

True Cost to Own

$37,268*

Total Cash Price

$22,309

EX-L V-6 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$44,423*

Total Cash Price

$26,592

LX-S 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl CVT)

True Cost to Own

$33,392*

Total Cash Price

$19,989

Touring V-6 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$33,690*

Total Cash Price

$20,167

EX-L V-6 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 6M)

True Cost to Own

$39,653*

Total Cash Price

$23,737

EX-L 2dr Coupe w/Navigation and Honda Sensing (2.4L 4cyl CVT)

True Cost to Own

$33,988*

Total Cash Price

$20,346

EX-L 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl CVT)

True Cost to Own

$44,423*

Total Cash Price

$26,592

Accord Sedan

LX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6M)

True Cost to Own

$37,864*

Total Cash Price

$22,666

Sport 4dr Sedan w/Honda Sensing (2.4L 4cyl CVT)

True Cost to Own

$32,795*

Total Cash Price

$19,632

EX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6M)

True Cost to Own

$31,007*

Total Cash Price

$18,561

Sport 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl CVT)

True Cost to Own

$42,038*

Total Cash Price

$25,164

Sport Special Edition 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl CVT)

True Cost to Own

$43,827*

Total Cash Price

$26,235

Sport Special Edition 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6M)

True Cost to Own

$32,795*

Total Cash Price

$19,632

Sport 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6M)

True Cost to Own

$39,951*

Total Cash Price

$23,915

EX-L V-6 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$33,392*

Total Cash Price

$19,989

Touring V-6 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$36,373*

Total Cash Price

$21,773

EX 4dr Sedan w/Honda Sensing (2.4L 4cyl CVT)

True Cost to Own

$37,268*

Total Cash Price

$22,309

EX-L 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl CVT)

True Cost to Own

$35,777*

Total Cash Price

$21,416

EX-L 4dr Sedan w/Navigation and Honda Sensing (2.4L 4cyl CVT)

True Cost to Own

$31,305*

Total Cash Price

$18,739

EX-L V-6 4dr Sedan w/Navigation and Honda Sensing (3.5L 6cyl 6A)

True Cost to Own

$41,441*

Total Cash Price

$24,807

EX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl CVT)

True Cost to Own

$29,814*

Total Cash Price

$17,847

LX 4dr Sedan w/Honda Sensing (2.4L 4cyl CVT)

True Cost to Own

$38,758*

Total Cash Price

$23,201

LX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl CVT)

True Cost to Own

$29,814*

Total Cash Price

$17,847

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2017 Accord Coupe LX-S 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 6M)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$890$917$945$973$1,002$4,727
Maintenance$391$2,131$1,271$1,190$1,541$6,524
Repairs$307$447$521$611$712$2,598
Taxes & Fees$1,240$52$52$52$52$1,448
Financing$1,219$980$725$455$164$3,543
Depreciation$4,223$2,277$2,004$1,777$1,595$11,876
Fuel$1,346$1,387$1,429$1,471$1,515$7,148
True Cost to Own®$9,616$8,192$6,947$6,528$6,581$37,864

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2017 Accord Coupe EX 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 6M)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,002$1,032$1,064$1,095$1,128$5,322
Maintenance$440$2,400$1,431$1,340$1,735$7,346
Repairs$346$503$586$688$802$2,926
Taxes & Fees$1,396$59$59$59$59$1,630
Financing$1,373$1,104$817$512$184$3,990
Depreciation$4,755$2,564$2,257$2,001$1,796$13,372
Fuel$1,516$1,562$1,609$1,656$1,706$8,048
True Cost to Own®$10,828$9,224$7,822$7,350$7,410$42,634

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2017 Accord Coupe EX 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl CVT)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$771$794$818$843$868$4,094
Maintenance$339$1,846$1,101$1,031$1,334$5,651
Repairs$266$387$451$529$617$2,251
Taxes & Fees$1,074$45$45$45$45$1,254
Financing$1,056$849$628$394$142$3,069
Depreciation$3,658$1,972$1,736$1,539$1,382$10,286
Fuel$1,166$1,201$1,238$1,274$1,312$6,191
True Cost to Own®$8,329$7,095$6,017$5,654$5,700$32,795

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2017 Accord Coupe LX-S 2dr Coupe w/Honda Sensing (2.4L 4cyl CVT)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$785$809$833$858$884$4,169
Maintenance$345$1,879$1,121$1,049$1,359$5,753
Repairs$271$394$459$539$628$2,292
Taxes & Fees$1,093$46$46$46$46$1,277
Financing$1,075$865$640$401$144$3,125
Depreciation$3,724$2,008$1,767$1,567$1,407$10,473
Fuel$1,187$1,223$1,260$1,297$1,336$6,303
True Cost to Own®$8,481$7,224$6,126$5,757$5,804$33,392

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2017 Accord Coupe EX-L V-6 2dr Coupe w/Navigation and Honda Sensing (3.5L 6cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$764$787$811$835$860$4,057
Maintenance$336$1,829$1,091$1,021$1,322$5,599
Repairs$264$384$447$524$611$2,230
Taxes & Fees$1,064$45$45$45$45$1,243
Financing$1,046$841$622$390$141$3,041
Depreciation$3,624$1,954$1,720$1,525$1,369$10,193
Fuel$1,155$1,190$1,226$1,262$1,300$6,135
True Cost to Own®$8,253$7,031$5,962$5,603$5,648$32,497

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2017 Accord Coupe EX 2dr Coupe w/Honda Sensing (2.4L 4cyl CVT)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$876$903$930$958$986$4,653
Maintenance$385$2,098$1,251$1,171$1,516$6,421
Repairs$303$440$513$601$701$2,558
Taxes & Fees$1,220$51$51$51$51$1,425
Financing$1,200$965$714$448$161$3,488
Depreciation$4,156$2,241$1,973$1,749$1,570$11,689
Fuel$1,325$1,365$1,406$1,448$1,491$7,035
True Cost to Own®$9,465$8,063$6,838$6,425$6,478$37,268

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2017 Accord Coupe EX-L V-6 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,044$1,076$1,109$1,141$1,176$5,546
Maintenance$459$2,500$1,491$1,396$1,807$7,654
Repairs$361$524$611$717$836$3,049
Taxes & Fees$1,454$61$61$61$61$1,699
Financing$1,430$1,150$851$533$192$4,157
Depreciation$4,954$2,672$2,351$2,085$1,871$13,933
Fuel$1,579$1,627$1,676$1,725$1,778$8,386
True Cost to Own®$11,282$9,611$8,150$7,659$7,721$44,423

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2017 Accord Coupe LX-S 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl CVT)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$785$809$833$858$884$4,169
Maintenance$345$1,879$1,121$1,049$1,359$5,753
Repairs$271$394$459$539$628$2,292
Taxes & Fees$1,093$46$46$46$46$1,277
Financing$1,075$865$640$401$144$3,125
Depreciation$3,724$2,008$1,767$1,567$1,407$10,473
Fuel$1,187$1,223$1,260$1,297$1,336$6,303
True Cost to Own®$8,481$7,224$6,126$5,757$5,804$33,392

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2017 Accord Coupe Touring V-6 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$792$816$841$866$892$4,206
Maintenance$348$1,896$1,131$1,059$1,371$5,805
Repairs$273$398$463$544$634$2,312
Taxes & Fees$1,103$46$46$46$46$1,288
Financing$1,085$872$645$405$146$3,153
Depreciation$3,757$2,026$1,783$1,581$1,419$10,567
Fuel$1,198$1,234$1,271$1,309$1,348$6,360
True Cost to Own®$8,556$7,288$6,181$5,808$5,856$33,690

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2017 Accord Coupe EX-L V-6 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 6M)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$932$960$990$1,019$1,049$4,950
Maintenance$410$2,232$1,331$1,246$1,613$6,832
Repairs$322$468$545$640$746$2,721
Taxes & Fees$1,298$55$55$55$55$1,516
Financing$1,277$1,027$759$476$172$3,711
Depreciation$4,422$2,385$2,099$1,861$1,670$12,437
Fuel$1,410$1,452$1,496$1,540$1,587$7,485
True Cost to Own®$10,071$8,579$7,275$6,836$6,892$39,653

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2017 Accord Coupe EX-L 2dr Coupe w/Navigation and Honda Sensing (2.4L 4cyl CVT)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$799$823$848$873$899$4,243
Maintenance$351$1,913$1,141$1,068$1,383$5,856
Repairs$276$401$467$548$640$2,332
Taxes & Fees$1,113$47$47$47$47$1,300
Financing$1,094$880$651$408$147$3,181
Depreciation$3,790$2,044$1,799$1,595$1,432$10,660
Fuel$1,208$1,245$1,283$1,320$1,360$6,416
True Cost to Own®$8,632$7,353$6,236$5,860$5,907$33,988

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2017 Accord Coupe EX-L 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl CVT)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,044$1,076$1,109$1,141$1,176$5,546
Maintenance$459$2,500$1,491$1,396$1,807$7,654
Repairs$361$524$611$717$836$3,049
Taxes & Fees$1,454$61$61$61$61$1,699
Financing$1,430$1,150$851$533$192$4,157
Depreciation$4,954$2,672$2,351$2,085$1,871$13,933
Fuel$1,579$1,627$1,676$1,725$1,778$8,386
True Cost to Own®$11,282$9,611$8,150$7,659$7,721$44,423

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2017 Accord Sedan LX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6M)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$890$917$945$973$1,002$4,727
Maintenance$391$2,131$1,271$1,190$1,541$6,524
Repairs$307$447$521$611$712$2,598
Taxes & Fees$1,240$52$52$52$52$1,448
Financing$1,219$980$725$455$164$3,543
Depreciation$4,223$2,277$2,004$1,777$1,595$11,876
Fuel$1,346$1,387$1,429$1,471$1,515$7,148
True Cost to Own®$9,616$8,192$6,947$6,528$6,581$37,864

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2017 Accord Sedan Sport 4dr Sedan w/Honda Sensing (2.4L 4cyl CVT)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$771$794$818$843$868$4,094
Maintenance$339$1,846$1,101$1,031$1,334$5,651
Repairs$266$387$451$529$617$2,251
Taxes & Fees$1,074$45$45$45$45$1,254
Financing$1,056$849$628$394$142$3,069
Depreciation$3,658$1,972$1,736$1,539$1,382$10,286
Fuel$1,166$1,201$1,238$1,274$1,312$6,191
True Cost to Own®$8,329$7,095$6,017$5,654$5,700$32,795

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2017 Accord Sedan EX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6M)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$729$751$774$797$821$3,871
Maintenance$320$1,745$1,041$974$1,262$5,342
Repairs$252$366$426$500$583$2,128
Taxes & Fees$1,015$43$43$43$43$1,186
Financing$998$803$594$372$134$2,902
Depreciation$3,458$1,865$1,641$1,455$1,306$9,725
Fuel$1,102$1,136$1,170$1,204$1,241$5,853
True Cost to Own®$7,875$6,708$5,689$5,346$5,389$31,007

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2017 Accord Sedan Sport 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl CVT)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$988$1,018$1,049$1,080$1,112$5,248
Maintenance$434$2,366$1,411$1,321$1,710$7,243
Repairs$341$496$578$678$791$2,885
Taxes & Fees$1,376$58$58$58$58$1,607
Financing$1,354$1,089$805$505$182$3,934
Depreciation$4,688$2,528$2,225$1,973$1,771$13,185
Fuel$1,495$1,540$1,586$1,633$1,682$7,935
True Cost to Own®$10,677$9,095$7,713$7,247$7,307$42,038

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2017 Accord Sedan Sport Special Edition 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl CVT)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,030$1,061$1,094$1,126$1,160$5,471
Maintenance$453$2,467$1,471$1,377$1,783$7,551
Repairs$356$517$603$707$825$3,008
Taxes & Fees$1,435$60$60$60$60$1,676
Financing$1,411$1,135$839$526$190$4,101
Depreciation$4,888$2,636$2,320$2,057$1,846$13,746
Fuel$1,558$1,605$1,654$1,702$1,754$8,273
True Cost to Own®$11,131$9,482$8,041$7,556$7,618$43,827

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2017 Accord Sedan Sport Special Edition 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6M)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$771$794$818$843$868$4,094
Maintenance$339$1,846$1,101$1,031$1,334$5,651
Repairs$266$387$451$529$617$2,251
Taxes & Fees$1,074$45$45$45$45$1,254
Financing$1,056$849$628$394$142$3,069
Depreciation$3,658$1,972$1,736$1,539$1,382$10,286
Fuel$1,166$1,201$1,238$1,274$1,312$6,191
True Cost to Own®$8,329$7,095$6,017$5,654$5,700$32,795

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2017 Accord Sedan Sport 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6M)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$939$967$997$1,026$1,057$4,987
Maintenance$413$2,249$1,341$1,256$1,625$6,884
Repairs$324$472$549$645$752$2,742
Taxes & Fees$1,308$55$55$55$55$1,528
Financing$1,286$1,034$765$480$173$3,739
Depreciation$4,456$2,403$2,115$1,875$1,683$12,530
Fuel$1,420$1,463$1,508$1,552$1,599$7,542
True Cost to Own®$10,146$8,643$7,330$6,888$6,944$39,951

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2017 Accord Sedan EX-L V-6 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$785$809$833$858$884$4,169
Maintenance$345$1,879$1,121$1,049$1,359$5,753
Repairs$271$394$459$539$628$2,292
Taxes & Fees$1,093$46$46$46$46$1,277
Financing$1,075$865$640$401$144$3,125
Depreciation$3,724$2,008$1,767$1,567$1,407$10,473
Fuel$1,187$1,223$1,260$1,297$1,336$6,303
True Cost to Own®$8,481$7,224$6,126$5,757$5,804$33,392

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2017 Accord Sedan Touring V-6 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$855$881$908$935$963$4,541
Maintenance$376$2,047$1,221$1,143$1,480$6,267
Repairs$295$429$500$587$684$2,496
Taxes & Fees$1,191$50$50$50$50$1,391
Financing$1,171$942$697$437$157$3,404
Depreciation$4,057$2,187$1,925$1,707$1,532$11,408
Fuel$1,293$1,332$1,373$1,413$1,455$6,866
True Cost to Own®$9,238$7,869$6,673$6,271$6,322$36,373

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2017 Accord Sedan EX 4dr Sedan w/Honda Sensing (2.4L 4cyl CVT)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$876$903$930$958$986$4,653
Maintenance$385$2,098$1,251$1,171$1,516$6,421
Repairs$303$440$513$601$701$2,558
Taxes & Fees$1,220$51$51$51$51$1,425
Financing$1,200$965$714$448$161$3,488
Depreciation$4,156$2,241$1,973$1,749$1,570$11,689
Fuel$1,325$1,365$1,406$1,448$1,491$7,035
True Cost to Own®$9,465$8,063$6,838$6,425$6,478$37,268

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2017 Accord Sedan EX-L 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl CVT)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$841$866$893$919$947$4,466
Maintenance$370$2,014$1,201$1,124$1,456$6,164
Repairs$290$422$492$577$673$2,455
Taxes & Fees$1,171$49$49$49$49$1,368
Financing$1,152$926$685$430$155$3,348
Depreciation$3,990$2,152$1,894$1,679$1,507$11,221
Fuel$1,272$1,310$1,350$1,390$1,432$6,754
True Cost to Own®$9,086$7,740$6,564$6,168$6,218$35,777

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2017 Accord Sedan EX-L 4dr Sedan w/Navigation and Honda Sensing (2.4L 4cyl CVT)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$736$758$781$804$828$3,908
Maintenance$323$1,762$1,051$984$1,274$5,394
Repairs$254$370$431$505$589$2,148
Taxes & Fees$1,025$43$43$43$43$1,197
Financing$1,008$811$600$376$135$2,930
Depreciation$3,491$1,883$1,657$1,469$1,319$9,819
Fuel$1,113$1,147$1,181$1,216$1,253$5,909
True Cost to Own®$7,951$6,773$5,744$5,397$5,441$31,305

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2017 Accord Sedan EX-L V-6 4dr Sedan w/Navigation and Honda Sensing (3.5L 6cyl 6A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$974$1,004$1,034$1,065$1,097$5,174
Maintenance$428$2,332$1,391$1,302$1,686$7,140
Repairs$336$489$570$669$780$2,844
Taxes & Fees$1,357$57$57$57$57$1,585
Financing$1,334$1,073$794$498$179$3,878
Depreciation$4,622$2,492$2,193$1,945$1,746$12,998
Fuel$1,473$1,518$1,564$1,610$1,658$7,823
True Cost to Own®$10,525$8,966$7,603$7,145$7,203$41,441

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2017 Accord Sedan EX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl CVT)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$701$722$744$766$789$3,722
Maintenance$308$1,678$1,001$937$1,213$5,137
Repairs$242$352$410$481$561$2,046
Taxes & Fees$976$41$41$41$41$1,140
Financing$960$772$571$358$129$2,790
Depreciation$3,325$1,793$1,578$1,399$1,256$9,351
Fuel$1,060$1,092$1,125$1,158$1,193$5,628
True Cost to Own®$7,572$6,450$5,470$5,140$5,182$29,814

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2017 Accord Sedan LX 4dr Sedan w/Honda Sensing (2.4L 4cyl CVT)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$911$939$967$996$1,026$4,839
Maintenance$400$2,181$1,301$1,218$1,577$6,678
Repairs$315$458$533$625$729$2,660
Taxes & Fees$1,269$53$53$53$53$1,482
Financing$1,248$1,004$742$465$168$3,627
Depreciation$4,323$2,331$2,051$1,819$1,633$12,156
Fuel$1,378$1,420$1,463$1,505$1,551$7,316
True Cost to Own®$9,844$8,385$7,111$6,682$6,737$38,758
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Total

Depreciation

$9,351

Taxes & Fees

$1,140

Financing

$2,790

Fuel

$5,628

Insurance

$3,722

Repairs

$2,046

Maintenance

$5,137

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2017 Accord Sedan LX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl CVT)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$701$722$744$766$789$3,722
Maintenance$308$1,678$1,001$937$1,213$5,137
Repairs$242$352$410$481$561$2,046
Taxes & Fees$976$41$41$41$41$1,140
Financing$960$772$571$358$129$2,790
Depreciation$3,325$1,793$1,578$1,399$1,256$9,351
Fuel$1,060$1,092$1,125$1,158$1,193$5,628
True Cost to Own®$7,572$6,450$5,470$5,140$5,182$29,814

*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.

Shop nowLearn about the 2017 Accord

True Cost To Own®

Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.

The components of TCO® are depreciation, interest on financing, taxes and fees, insurance premiums, fuel, maintenance, repairs and any federal tax credit that may be available. In order to estimate certain mileage-dependent costs, we assume that vehicles will be driven 15,000 miles per year. For a used vehicle, we calculate the years the vehicle has been driven using the nominal difference between the current calendar year and the vehicle's model year, and assume that it was driven 15,000 miles during each of those years.

Note that TCO® is a comparative tool, not a predictive tool — your actual five-year cost of owning a particular vehicle will vary depending on your personal circumstances, such as your driving history and the number of miles you drive.

How We Calculate True Cost to Own®

The True Cost to Own® calculations use the following set of assumptions:

  • Ownership expenses are estimated for a five-year period
  • You will drive 15,000 miles per year
  • You are financing the vehicle using traditional financing, not lease financing
  • You have an above-average credit rating for the purpose of determining your finance rate
  • You are making a 10% down payment on the vehicle at purchase
  • Your loan term is 60 months

Using proprietary formulas, we calculate the five-year costs for the seven cost categories that make up the TCO® (depreciation, insurance, financing, taxes & fees, fuel, maintenance and repairs). We also take into account any applicable federal tax credit.

Explanation of True Cost to Own® Terms

Total Cash Price

For new vehicles, the Total Cash Price displayed is the vehicle's True Market Value® (TMV®) price plus typically equipped options, destination charge, base tax and fees assessed by your state, and, if applicable, gas guzzler tax; less any widely available manufacturer-to-customer cash rebates. (However, we do not account for other types of cash rebates or incentives because of the variability of those offers and their eligibility requirements.) For used vehicles, the Total Cash Price shown is the sum of the vehicle's Private Party TMV® price in "clean" condition plus typically equipped options, and base tax and fees assessed by your state.

Depreciation

This is the amount by which the value of a vehicle declines from its purchase price to its estimated resale value. The purchase price employed is the vehicle's Total Cash Price, minus any taxes and fees included in that amount. We estimate the resale value assuming the vehicle will be in "clean" condition, will be driven 15,000 miles per year, and will be sold to a private party.

Insurance

This is the estimated average annual insurance premium in your state. The premium has been determined based on annual premium data for defined driver profiles and coverages (liability, comprehensive and collision) from a major national insurer. While this information is specific to vehicle make, model, model year and body type, your personal information is not taken into consideration and could greatly alter the actual premium quoted by an insurer. Factors that will affect your rate include your age, marital status, credit history, driving record, and the garaging address of your vehicle.

Financing

This is the interest expense on a loan in the amount of the Total Cash Price, assuming a 10% down payment and a loan term of 60 months. The interest rate used is the prevailing rate that banks and other direct automotive lenders are currently charging consumers in your geographic region who have above average credit scores.

Note: Even if you do not finance your vehicle, the inclusion of financing cost in determining True Cost to Own® is still appropriate because it reflects the estimated "opportunity cost" (i.e., the amount you may earn) if you invest the Purchase Price instead of using it to purchase the vehicle.

Taxes & Fees

This consists of the base sales (or use) taxes, license and registration fees in your state, and gas guzzler tax if applicable. These taxes and fees are often based on a percentage of the purchase price, and generally decrease as the vehicle ages and loses its value.

Note: the state sales/use tax rate that we use includes the average local and county taxes assessed in that state.

Fuel

This expense is based on the revised EPA mileage ratings, assuming consumption consists of 45% highway and 55% city driving and that the vehicle is equipped with the transmission that is standard equipment for that vehicle. Cost estimates are based on the current one-year moving average of self-service prices in your state, using regular unleaded gasoline for vehicles whose manufacturers require regular; premium unleaded gasoline for vehicles whose manufacturers recommend or require premium; or diesel fuel for diesel vehicles.

Maintenance

This is the estimated expense of the two types of maintenance: scheduled and unscheduled. Scheduled maintenance is the performance of factory-recommended items at periodic mileage and/or calendar intervals. Unscheduled maintenance includes wheel alignment and the replacement of items such as the battery, brakes, headlamps, hoses, exhaust system parts, taillight/turn signal bulbs, tires and wiper blades/inserts. Estimated tire replacement costs are supplied to Edmunds.com by The Tire Rack, Inc.

Repairs

This is the estimated expense for repairs not covered by the vehicle manufacturer's warranties over the five years from the date of purchase, assuming 15,000 miles are driven annually. We estimate this expense based on the cost of a typical "zero deductible" extended warranty for the vehicle, minus the estimated amount of that cost that consists of the warranty provider's overhead and profit.

Federal Tax Credits

This is the tax credit that is provided for under the Energy Policy Act of 2005. A tax credit is subtracted directly from the total amount of federal tax you owe. The tax credit is for electric fuel vehicles.

The credit is only available to the original purchaser of a new, qualifying vehicle, and is subject to certain "phase out" rules that we take into consideration when computing TCO®. If a qualifying vehicle is leased to a consumer, the leasing company may claim the credit.

Edmunds Insurance Estimator

The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2017 Honda Accord in Virginia is:

