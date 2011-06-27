Used 2017 Honda Accord Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Accord Coupe
LX-S 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$37,864*
Total Cash Price
$22,666
EX 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$42,634*
Total Cash Price
$25,521
EX 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$32,795*
Total Cash Price
$19,632
LX-S 2dr Coupe w/Honda Sensing (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$33,392*
Total Cash Price
$19,989
EX-L V-6 2dr Coupe w/Navigation and Honda Sensing (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$32,497*
Total Cash Price
$19,453
EX 2dr Coupe w/Honda Sensing (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$37,268*
Total Cash Price
$22,309
EX-L V-6 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$44,423*
Total Cash Price
$26,592
LX-S 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$33,392*
Total Cash Price
$19,989
Touring V-6 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$33,690*
Total Cash Price
$20,167
EX-L V-6 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$39,653*
Total Cash Price
$23,737
EX-L 2dr Coupe w/Navigation and Honda Sensing (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$33,988*
Total Cash Price
$20,346
EX-L 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$44,423*
Total Cash Price
$26,592
Accord Sedan
LX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$37,864*
Total Cash Price
$22,666
Sport 4dr Sedan w/Honda Sensing (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$32,795*
Total Cash Price
$19,632
EX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$31,007*
Total Cash Price
$18,561
Sport 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$42,038*
Total Cash Price
$25,164
Sport Special Edition 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$43,827*
Total Cash Price
$26,235
Sport Special Edition 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$32,795*
Total Cash Price
$19,632
Sport 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$39,951*
Total Cash Price
$23,915
EX-L V-6 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$33,392*
Total Cash Price
$19,989
Touring V-6 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$36,373*
Total Cash Price
$21,773
EX 4dr Sedan w/Honda Sensing (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$37,268*
Total Cash Price
$22,309
EX-L 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$35,777*
Total Cash Price
$21,416
EX-L 4dr Sedan w/Navigation and Honda Sensing (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$31,305*
Total Cash Price
$18,739
EX-L V-6 4dr Sedan w/Navigation and Honda Sensing (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$41,441*
Total Cash Price
$24,807
EX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$29,814*
Total Cash Price
$17,847
LX 4dr Sedan w/Honda Sensing (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$38,758*
Total Cash Price
$23,201
LX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$29,814*
Total Cash Price
$17,847
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Accord Coupe LX-S 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$890
|$917
|$945
|$973
|$1,002
|$4,727
|Maintenance
|$391
|$2,131
|$1,271
|$1,190
|$1,541
|$6,524
|Repairs
|$307
|$447
|$521
|$611
|$712
|$2,598
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,240
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,448
|Financing
|$1,219
|$980
|$725
|$455
|$164
|$3,543
|Depreciation
|$4,223
|$2,277
|$2,004
|$1,777
|$1,595
|$11,876
|Fuel
|$1,346
|$1,387
|$1,429
|$1,471
|$1,515
|$7,148
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,616
|$8,192
|$6,947
|$6,528
|$6,581
|$37,864
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Accord Coupe EX 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,002
|$1,032
|$1,064
|$1,095
|$1,128
|$5,322
|Maintenance
|$440
|$2,400
|$1,431
|$1,340
|$1,735
|$7,346
|Repairs
|$346
|$503
|$586
|$688
|$802
|$2,926
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,396
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,630
|Financing
|$1,373
|$1,104
|$817
|$512
|$184
|$3,990
|Depreciation
|$4,755
|$2,564
|$2,257
|$2,001
|$1,796
|$13,372
|Fuel
|$1,516
|$1,562
|$1,609
|$1,656
|$1,706
|$8,048
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,828
|$9,224
|$7,822
|$7,350
|$7,410
|$42,634
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Accord Coupe EX 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$771
|$794
|$818
|$843
|$868
|$4,094
|Maintenance
|$339
|$1,846
|$1,101
|$1,031
|$1,334
|$5,651
|Repairs
|$266
|$387
|$451
|$529
|$617
|$2,251
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,074
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,254
|Financing
|$1,056
|$849
|$628
|$394
|$142
|$3,069
|Depreciation
|$3,658
|$1,972
|$1,736
|$1,539
|$1,382
|$10,286
|Fuel
|$1,166
|$1,201
|$1,238
|$1,274
|$1,312
|$6,191
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,329
|$7,095
|$6,017
|$5,654
|$5,700
|$32,795
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Accord Coupe LX-S 2dr Coupe w/Honda Sensing (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$785
|$809
|$833
|$858
|$884
|$4,169
|Maintenance
|$345
|$1,879
|$1,121
|$1,049
|$1,359
|$5,753
|Repairs
|$271
|$394
|$459
|$539
|$628
|$2,292
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,093
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,277
|Financing
|$1,075
|$865
|$640
|$401
|$144
|$3,125
|Depreciation
|$3,724
|$2,008
|$1,767
|$1,567
|$1,407
|$10,473
|Fuel
|$1,187
|$1,223
|$1,260
|$1,297
|$1,336
|$6,303
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,481
|$7,224
|$6,126
|$5,757
|$5,804
|$33,392
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Accord Coupe EX-L V-6 2dr Coupe w/Navigation and Honda Sensing (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$764
|$787
|$811
|$835
|$860
|$4,057
|Maintenance
|$336
|$1,829
|$1,091
|$1,021
|$1,322
|$5,599
|Repairs
|$264
|$384
|$447
|$524
|$611
|$2,230
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,064
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,243
|Financing
|$1,046
|$841
|$622
|$390
|$141
|$3,041
|Depreciation
|$3,624
|$1,954
|$1,720
|$1,525
|$1,369
|$10,193
|Fuel
|$1,155
|$1,190
|$1,226
|$1,262
|$1,300
|$6,135
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,253
|$7,031
|$5,962
|$5,603
|$5,648
|$32,497
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Accord Coupe EX 2dr Coupe w/Honda Sensing (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$876
|$903
|$930
|$958
|$986
|$4,653
|Maintenance
|$385
|$2,098
|$1,251
|$1,171
|$1,516
|$6,421
|Repairs
|$303
|$440
|$513
|$601
|$701
|$2,558
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,220
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,425
|Financing
|$1,200
|$965
|$714
|$448
|$161
|$3,488
|Depreciation
|$4,156
|$2,241
|$1,973
|$1,749
|$1,570
|$11,689
|Fuel
|$1,325
|$1,365
|$1,406
|$1,448
|$1,491
|$7,035
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,465
|$8,063
|$6,838
|$6,425
|$6,478
|$37,268
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Accord Coupe EX-L V-6 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,044
|$1,076
|$1,109
|$1,141
|$1,176
|$5,546
|Maintenance
|$459
|$2,500
|$1,491
|$1,396
|$1,807
|$7,654
|Repairs
|$361
|$524
|$611
|$717
|$836
|$3,049
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,454
|$61
|$61
|$61
|$61
|$1,699
|Financing
|$1,430
|$1,150
|$851
|$533
|$192
|$4,157
|Depreciation
|$4,954
|$2,672
|$2,351
|$2,085
|$1,871
|$13,933
|Fuel
|$1,579
|$1,627
|$1,676
|$1,725
|$1,778
|$8,386
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,282
|$9,611
|$8,150
|$7,659
|$7,721
|$44,423
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Accord Coupe LX-S 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$785
|$809
|$833
|$858
|$884
|$4,169
|Maintenance
|$345
|$1,879
|$1,121
|$1,049
|$1,359
|$5,753
|Repairs
|$271
|$394
|$459
|$539
|$628
|$2,292
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,093
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,277
|Financing
|$1,075
|$865
|$640
|$401
|$144
|$3,125
|Depreciation
|$3,724
|$2,008
|$1,767
|$1,567
|$1,407
|$10,473
|Fuel
|$1,187
|$1,223
|$1,260
|$1,297
|$1,336
|$6,303
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,481
|$7,224
|$6,126
|$5,757
|$5,804
|$33,392
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Accord Coupe Touring V-6 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$792
|$816
|$841
|$866
|$892
|$4,206
|Maintenance
|$348
|$1,896
|$1,131
|$1,059
|$1,371
|$5,805
|Repairs
|$273
|$398
|$463
|$544
|$634
|$2,312
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,103
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,288
|Financing
|$1,085
|$872
|$645
|$405
|$146
|$3,153
|Depreciation
|$3,757
|$2,026
|$1,783
|$1,581
|$1,419
|$10,567
|Fuel
|$1,198
|$1,234
|$1,271
|$1,309
|$1,348
|$6,360
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,556
|$7,288
|$6,181
|$5,808
|$5,856
|$33,690
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Accord Coupe EX-L V-6 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$932
|$960
|$990
|$1,019
|$1,049
|$4,950
|Maintenance
|$410
|$2,232
|$1,331
|$1,246
|$1,613
|$6,832
|Repairs
|$322
|$468
|$545
|$640
|$746
|$2,721
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,298
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$1,516
|Financing
|$1,277
|$1,027
|$759
|$476
|$172
|$3,711
|Depreciation
|$4,422
|$2,385
|$2,099
|$1,861
|$1,670
|$12,437
|Fuel
|$1,410
|$1,452
|$1,496
|$1,540
|$1,587
|$7,485
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,071
|$8,579
|$7,275
|$6,836
|$6,892
|$39,653
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Accord Coupe EX-L 2dr Coupe w/Navigation and Honda Sensing (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$799
|$823
|$848
|$873
|$899
|$4,243
|Maintenance
|$351
|$1,913
|$1,141
|$1,068
|$1,383
|$5,856
|Repairs
|$276
|$401
|$467
|$548
|$640
|$2,332
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,113
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$1,300
|Financing
|$1,094
|$880
|$651
|$408
|$147
|$3,181
|Depreciation
|$3,790
|$2,044
|$1,799
|$1,595
|$1,432
|$10,660
|Fuel
|$1,208
|$1,245
|$1,283
|$1,320
|$1,360
|$6,416
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,632
|$7,353
|$6,236
|$5,860
|$5,907
|$33,988
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Accord Coupe EX-L 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,044
|$1,076
|$1,109
|$1,141
|$1,176
|$5,546
|Maintenance
|$459
|$2,500
|$1,491
|$1,396
|$1,807
|$7,654
|Repairs
|$361
|$524
|$611
|$717
|$836
|$3,049
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,454
|$61
|$61
|$61
|$61
|$1,699
|Financing
|$1,430
|$1,150
|$851
|$533
|$192
|$4,157
|Depreciation
|$4,954
|$2,672
|$2,351
|$2,085
|$1,871
|$13,933
|Fuel
|$1,579
|$1,627
|$1,676
|$1,725
|$1,778
|$8,386
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,282
|$9,611
|$8,150
|$7,659
|$7,721
|$44,423
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Accord Sedan LX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$890
|$917
|$945
|$973
|$1,002
|$4,727
|Maintenance
|$391
|$2,131
|$1,271
|$1,190
|$1,541
|$6,524
|Repairs
|$307
|$447
|$521
|$611
|$712
|$2,598
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,240
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,448
|Financing
|$1,219
|$980
|$725
|$455
|$164
|$3,543
|Depreciation
|$4,223
|$2,277
|$2,004
|$1,777
|$1,595
|$11,876
|Fuel
|$1,346
|$1,387
|$1,429
|$1,471
|$1,515
|$7,148
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,616
|$8,192
|$6,947
|$6,528
|$6,581
|$37,864
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Accord Sedan Sport 4dr Sedan w/Honda Sensing (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$771
|$794
|$818
|$843
|$868
|$4,094
|Maintenance
|$339
|$1,846
|$1,101
|$1,031
|$1,334
|$5,651
|Repairs
|$266
|$387
|$451
|$529
|$617
|$2,251
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,074
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,254
|Financing
|$1,056
|$849
|$628
|$394
|$142
|$3,069
|Depreciation
|$3,658
|$1,972
|$1,736
|$1,539
|$1,382
|$10,286
|Fuel
|$1,166
|$1,201
|$1,238
|$1,274
|$1,312
|$6,191
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,329
|$7,095
|$6,017
|$5,654
|$5,700
|$32,795
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Accord Sedan EX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$729
|$751
|$774
|$797
|$821
|$3,871
|Maintenance
|$320
|$1,745
|$1,041
|$974
|$1,262
|$5,342
|Repairs
|$252
|$366
|$426
|$500
|$583
|$2,128
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,015
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,186
|Financing
|$998
|$803
|$594
|$372
|$134
|$2,902
|Depreciation
|$3,458
|$1,865
|$1,641
|$1,455
|$1,306
|$9,725
|Fuel
|$1,102
|$1,136
|$1,170
|$1,204
|$1,241
|$5,853
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,875
|$6,708
|$5,689
|$5,346
|$5,389
|$31,007
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Accord Sedan Sport 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$988
|$1,018
|$1,049
|$1,080
|$1,112
|$5,248
|Maintenance
|$434
|$2,366
|$1,411
|$1,321
|$1,710
|$7,243
|Repairs
|$341
|$496
|$578
|$678
|$791
|$2,885
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,376
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,607
|Financing
|$1,354
|$1,089
|$805
|$505
|$182
|$3,934
|Depreciation
|$4,688
|$2,528
|$2,225
|$1,973
|$1,771
|$13,185
|Fuel
|$1,495
|$1,540
|$1,586
|$1,633
|$1,682
|$7,935
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,677
|$9,095
|$7,713
|$7,247
|$7,307
|$42,038
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Accord Sedan Sport Special Edition 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,030
|$1,061
|$1,094
|$1,126
|$1,160
|$5,471
|Maintenance
|$453
|$2,467
|$1,471
|$1,377
|$1,783
|$7,551
|Repairs
|$356
|$517
|$603
|$707
|$825
|$3,008
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,435
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$1,676
|Financing
|$1,411
|$1,135
|$839
|$526
|$190
|$4,101
|Depreciation
|$4,888
|$2,636
|$2,320
|$2,057
|$1,846
|$13,746
|Fuel
|$1,558
|$1,605
|$1,654
|$1,702
|$1,754
|$8,273
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,131
|$9,482
|$8,041
|$7,556
|$7,618
|$43,827
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Accord Sedan Sport Special Edition 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$771
|$794
|$818
|$843
|$868
|$4,094
|Maintenance
|$339
|$1,846
|$1,101
|$1,031
|$1,334
|$5,651
|Repairs
|$266
|$387
|$451
|$529
|$617
|$2,251
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,074
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,254
|Financing
|$1,056
|$849
|$628
|$394
|$142
|$3,069
|Depreciation
|$3,658
|$1,972
|$1,736
|$1,539
|$1,382
|$10,286
|Fuel
|$1,166
|$1,201
|$1,238
|$1,274
|$1,312
|$6,191
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,329
|$7,095
|$6,017
|$5,654
|$5,700
|$32,795
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Accord Sedan Sport 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$939
|$967
|$997
|$1,026
|$1,057
|$4,987
|Maintenance
|$413
|$2,249
|$1,341
|$1,256
|$1,625
|$6,884
|Repairs
|$324
|$472
|$549
|$645
|$752
|$2,742
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,308
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$1,528
|Financing
|$1,286
|$1,034
|$765
|$480
|$173
|$3,739
|Depreciation
|$4,456
|$2,403
|$2,115
|$1,875
|$1,683
|$12,530
|Fuel
|$1,420
|$1,463
|$1,508
|$1,552
|$1,599
|$7,542
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,146
|$8,643
|$7,330
|$6,888
|$6,944
|$39,951
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Accord Sedan EX-L V-6 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$785
|$809
|$833
|$858
|$884
|$4,169
|Maintenance
|$345
|$1,879
|$1,121
|$1,049
|$1,359
|$5,753
|Repairs
|$271
|$394
|$459
|$539
|$628
|$2,292
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,093
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,277
|Financing
|$1,075
|$865
|$640
|$401
|$144
|$3,125
|Depreciation
|$3,724
|$2,008
|$1,767
|$1,567
|$1,407
|$10,473
|Fuel
|$1,187
|$1,223
|$1,260
|$1,297
|$1,336
|$6,303
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,481
|$7,224
|$6,126
|$5,757
|$5,804
|$33,392
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Accord Sedan Touring V-6 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$855
|$881
|$908
|$935
|$963
|$4,541
|Maintenance
|$376
|$2,047
|$1,221
|$1,143
|$1,480
|$6,267
|Repairs
|$295
|$429
|$500
|$587
|$684
|$2,496
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,191
|$50
|$50
|$50
|$50
|$1,391
|Financing
|$1,171
|$942
|$697
|$437
|$157
|$3,404
|Depreciation
|$4,057
|$2,187
|$1,925
|$1,707
|$1,532
|$11,408
|Fuel
|$1,293
|$1,332
|$1,373
|$1,413
|$1,455
|$6,866
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,238
|$7,869
|$6,673
|$6,271
|$6,322
|$36,373
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Accord Sedan EX 4dr Sedan w/Honda Sensing (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$876
|$903
|$930
|$958
|$986
|$4,653
|Maintenance
|$385
|$2,098
|$1,251
|$1,171
|$1,516
|$6,421
|Repairs
|$303
|$440
|$513
|$601
|$701
|$2,558
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,220
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,425
|Financing
|$1,200
|$965
|$714
|$448
|$161
|$3,488
|Depreciation
|$4,156
|$2,241
|$1,973
|$1,749
|$1,570
|$11,689
|Fuel
|$1,325
|$1,365
|$1,406
|$1,448
|$1,491
|$7,035
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,465
|$8,063
|$6,838
|$6,425
|$6,478
|$37,268
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Accord Sedan EX-L 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$841
|$866
|$893
|$919
|$947
|$4,466
|Maintenance
|$370
|$2,014
|$1,201
|$1,124
|$1,456
|$6,164
|Repairs
|$290
|$422
|$492
|$577
|$673
|$2,455
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,171
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$1,368
|Financing
|$1,152
|$926
|$685
|$430
|$155
|$3,348
|Depreciation
|$3,990
|$2,152
|$1,894
|$1,679
|$1,507
|$11,221
|Fuel
|$1,272
|$1,310
|$1,350
|$1,390
|$1,432
|$6,754
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,086
|$7,740
|$6,564
|$6,168
|$6,218
|$35,777
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Accord Sedan EX-L 4dr Sedan w/Navigation and Honda Sensing (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$736
|$758
|$781
|$804
|$828
|$3,908
|Maintenance
|$323
|$1,762
|$1,051
|$984
|$1,274
|$5,394
|Repairs
|$254
|$370
|$431
|$505
|$589
|$2,148
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,025
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,197
|Financing
|$1,008
|$811
|$600
|$376
|$135
|$2,930
|Depreciation
|$3,491
|$1,883
|$1,657
|$1,469
|$1,319
|$9,819
|Fuel
|$1,113
|$1,147
|$1,181
|$1,216
|$1,253
|$5,909
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,951
|$6,773
|$5,744
|$5,397
|$5,441
|$31,305
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Accord Sedan EX-L V-6 4dr Sedan w/Navigation and Honda Sensing (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$974
|$1,004
|$1,034
|$1,065
|$1,097
|$5,174
|Maintenance
|$428
|$2,332
|$1,391
|$1,302
|$1,686
|$7,140
|Repairs
|$336
|$489
|$570
|$669
|$780
|$2,844
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,357
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,585
|Financing
|$1,334
|$1,073
|$794
|$498
|$179
|$3,878
|Depreciation
|$4,622
|$2,492
|$2,193
|$1,945
|$1,746
|$12,998
|Fuel
|$1,473
|$1,518
|$1,564
|$1,610
|$1,658
|$7,823
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,525
|$8,966
|$7,603
|$7,145
|$7,203
|$41,441
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Accord Sedan EX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$701
|$722
|$744
|$766
|$789
|$3,722
|Maintenance
|$308
|$1,678
|$1,001
|$937
|$1,213
|$5,137
|Repairs
|$242
|$352
|$410
|$481
|$561
|$2,046
|Taxes & Fees
|$976
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,140
|Financing
|$960
|$772
|$571
|$358
|$129
|$2,790
|Depreciation
|$3,325
|$1,793
|$1,578
|$1,399
|$1,256
|$9,351
|Fuel
|$1,060
|$1,092
|$1,125
|$1,158
|$1,193
|$5,628
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,572
|$6,450
|$5,470
|$5,140
|$5,182
|$29,814
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Accord Sedan LX 4dr Sedan w/Honda Sensing (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$911
|$939
|$967
|$996
|$1,026
|$4,839
|Maintenance
|$400
|$2,181
|$1,301
|$1,218
|$1,577
|$6,678
|Repairs
|$315
|$458
|$533
|$625
|$729
|$2,660
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,269
|$53
|$53
|$53
|$53
|$1,482
|Financing
|$1,248
|$1,004
|$742
|$465
|$168
|$3,627
|Depreciation
|$4,323
|$2,331
|$2,051
|$1,819
|$1,633
|$12,156
|Fuel
|$1,378
|$1,420
|$1,463
|$1,505
|$1,551
|$7,316
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,844
|$8,385
|$7,111
|$6,682
|$6,737
|$38,758
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Accord Sedan LX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$701
|$722
|$744
|$766
|$789
|$3,722
|Maintenance
|$308
|$1,678
|$1,001
|$937
|$1,213
|$5,137
|Repairs
|$242
|$352
|$410
|$481
|$561
|$2,046
|Taxes & Fees
|$976
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,140
|Financing
|$960
|$772
|$571
|$358
|$129
|$2,790
|Depreciation
|$3,325
|$1,793
|$1,578
|$1,399
|$1,256
|$9,351
|Fuel
|$1,060
|$1,092
|$1,125
|$1,158
|$1,193
|$5,628
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,572
|$6,450
|$5,470
|$5,140
|$5,182
|$29,814
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2017 Accord
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2017 Honda Accord in Virginia is:not available
Related Used 2017 Honda Accord info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mazda 6 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2014
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2016
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2016
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer
- Used Ford Flex
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2018
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
- Used INFINITI QX80 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Ferrari 488 Spider 2019
- 2019 Volt
- 2019 INFINITI Q70
- 2019 Beetle
- 2019 BMW 8 Series
- 2019 Buick LaCrosse
- 2019 Acura RLX
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- 2020 Kia Soul
- Volkswagen Golf SportWagen 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Land Cruiser
- 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid
- 2021 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Highlander Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Avalon
- 2019 Toyota Sequoia
- 2019 Toyota Mirai
- 2019 Toyota Prius Prime
- Toyota Mirai 2019