  1. Home
  2. Honda
  3. Honda Accord
  4. Used 2014 Honda Accord
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2014 Honda Accord EX-L Features & Specs

More about the 2014 Accord
Overview
Starting MSRP
$28,270
See Accord Inventory
Engine TypeGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG30
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$28,270
Drive typeFront wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$28,270
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)27/36 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)464.4/619.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.2 gal.
Combined MPG30
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$28,270
Torque181 lb-ft @ 3900 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower185 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle38.1 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$28,270
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
lane departure warning accident avoidance systemyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$28,270
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
360 watts stereo outputyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
radio data systemyes
7 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$28,270
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
rear view with wide-angle and top view camerayes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$28,270
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$28,270
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$28,270
bucket front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.5 in.
leatheryes
Front head room37.6 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.6 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
4 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room55.6 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$28,270
Rear head room37.0 in.
Rear hip Room54.7 in.
Rear leg room38.5 in.
Rear shoulder room56.5 in.
folding with storage center armrestyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$28,270
Front track62.4 in.
Length191.4 in.
Curb weight3358 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.5 cu.ft.
Height57.7 in.
EPA interior volume116.3 cu.ft.
Wheel base109.3 in.
Width72.8 in.
Rear track62.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$28,270
Exterior Colors
  • Hematite Metallic
  • Alabaster Silver Metallic
  • White Orchid Pearl
  • Modern Steel Metallic
  • Obsidian Blue Pearl
  • Crystal Black Pearl
  • Champagne Frost Pearl
  • Basque Red Pearl II
Interior Colors
  • Gray, leather
  • Ivory, leather
  • Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$28,270
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
17 in. wheelsyes
215/55R17 94V tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$28,270
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$28,270
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
See Accord Inventory

Related Used 2014 Honda Accord EX-L info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles