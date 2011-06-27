Estimated values
2013 Honda Accord EX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,687
|$12,033
|$14,061
|Clean
|$9,124
|$11,343
|$13,232
|Average
|$7,997
|$9,963
|$11,573
|Rough
|$6,870
|$8,583
|$9,915
Estimated values
2013 Honda Accord EX-L 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,664
|$12,708
|$14,493
|Clean
|$10,044
|$11,979
|$13,638
|Average
|$8,804
|$10,522
|$11,928
|Rough
|$7,563
|$9,065
|$10,219
Estimated values
2013 Honda Accord LX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,158
|$11,096
|$12,782
|Clean
|$8,626
|$10,460
|$12,028
|Average
|$7,561
|$9,188
|$10,520
|Rough
|$6,495
|$7,915
|$9,013
Estimated values
2013 Honda Accord EX-L V-6 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,000
|$13,260
|$15,228
|Clean
|$10,360
|$12,500
|$14,330
|Average
|$9,081
|$10,979
|$12,534
|Rough
|$7,802
|$9,459
|$10,738
Estimated values
2013 Honda Accord Touring V-6 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,331
|$14,563
|$16,518
|Clean
|$11,614
|$13,728
|$15,544
|Average
|$10,180
|$12,058
|$13,596
|Rough
|$8,746
|$10,388
|$11,648
Estimated values
2013 Honda Accord EX 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,615
|$11,651
|$13,422
|Clean
|$9,056
|$10,983
|$12,631
|Average
|$7,937
|$9,647
|$11,048
|Rough
|$6,819
|$8,311
|$9,464
Estimated values
2013 Honda Accord EX-L V6 2dr Coupe w/Navigation (3.5L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,160
|$15,676
|$18,695
|Clean
|$11,453
|$14,778
|$17,593
|Average
|$10,039
|$12,980
|$15,388
|Rough
|$8,624
|$11,182
|$13,182
Estimated values
2013 Honda Accord EX-L 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,218
|$12,231
|$13,986
|Clean
|$9,624
|$11,530
|$13,162
|Average
|$8,436
|$10,127
|$11,512
|Rough
|$7,247
|$8,725
|$9,862
Estimated values
2013 Honda Accord EX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,802
|$11,799
|$13,538
|Clean
|$9,232
|$11,122
|$12,740
|Average
|$8,092
|$9,769
|$11,143
|Rough
|$6,952
|$8,416
|$9,546
Estimated values
2013 Honda Accord EX-L V6 2dr Coupe w/Navigation (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,187
|$13,089
|$14,760
|Clean
|$10,536
|$12,338
|$13,889
|Average
|$9,235
|$10,837
|$12,148
|Rough
|$7,934
|$9,336
|$10,407
Estimated values
2013 Honda Accord EX-L V6 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,359
|$13,352
|$15,100
|Clean
|$10,699
|$12,586
|$14,210
|Average
|$9,377
|$11,055
|$12,429
|Rough
|$8,056
|$9,524
|$10,648
Estimated values
2013 Honda Accord EX-L V-6 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,739
|$12,858
|$14,706
|Clean
|$10,114
|$12,121
|$13,839
|Average
|$8,865
|$10,646
|$12,104
|Rough
|$7,616
|$9,172
|$10,370
Estimated values
2013 Honda Accord LX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,123
|$11,035
|$12,698
|Clean
|$8,592
|$10,403
|$11,949
|Average
|$7,531
|$9,137
|$10,451
|Rough
|$6,470
|$7,872
|$8,953
Estimated values
2013 Honda Accord LX-S 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,424
|$11,481
|$13,266
|Clean
|$8,876
|$10,823
|$12,483
|Average
|$7,780
|$9,506
|$10,919
|Rough
|$6,684
|$8,190
|$9,354
Estimated values
2013 Honda Accord EX 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,628
|$11,616
|$13,346
|Clean
|$9,068
|$10,950
|$12,559
|Average
|$7,948
|$9,618
|$10,985
|Rough
|$6,829
|$8,286
|$9,411
Estimated values
2013 Honda Accord EX-L 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,190
|$13,294
|$15,133
|Clean
|$10,540
|$12,532
|$14,240
|Average
|$9,238
|$11,007
|$12,455
|Rough
|$7,937
|$9,483
|$10,671
Estimated values
2013 Honda Accord Sport 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,731
|$11,714
|$13,441
|Clean
|$9,165
|$11,043
|$12,648
|Average
|$8,033
|$9,699
|$11,063
|Rough
|$6,902
|$8,356
|$9,477
Estimated values
2013 Honda Accord LX-S 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,147
|$11,432
|$13,406
|Clean
|$8,615
|$10,777
|$12,615
|Average
|$7,551
|$9,466
|$11,034
|Rough
|$6,487
|$8,155
|$9,453
Estimated values
2013 Honda Accord Sport 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,216
|$12,137
|$13,816
|Clean
|$9,622
|$11,441
|$13,001
|Average
|$8,434
|$10,049
|$11,372
|Rough
|$7,246
|$8,658
|$9,742
Estimated values
2013 Honda Accord EX-L V-6 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,262
|$13,403
|$15,275
|Clean
|$10,607
|$12,635
|$14,374
|Average
|$9,297
|$11,098
|$12,573
|Rough
|$7,987
|$9,561
|$10,771
Estimated values
2013 Honda Accord EX-L 2dr Coupe w/Navigation (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,875
|$13,035
|$14,917
|Clean
|$10,242
|$12,287
|$14,037
|Average
|$8,978
|$10,793
|$12,277
|Rough
|$7,713
|$9,298
|$10,518