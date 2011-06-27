  1. Home
2013 Honda Accord Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Estimated values
2013 Honda Accord EX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,687$12,033$14,061
Clean$9,124$11,343$13,232
Average$7,997$9,963$11,573
Rough$6,870$8,583$9,915
Estimated values
2013 Honda Accord EX-L 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,664$12,708$14,493
Clean$10,044$11,979$13,638
Average$8,804$10,522$11,928
Rough$7,563$9,065$10,219
Estimated values
2013 Honda Accord LX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,158$11,096$12,782
Clean$8,626$10,460$12,028
Average$7,561$9,188$10,520
Rough$6,495$7,915$9,013
Estimated values
2013 Honda Accord EX-L V-6 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,000$13,260$15,228
Clean$10,360$12,500$14,330
Average$9,081$10,979$12,534
Rough$7,802$9,459$10,738
Estimated values
2013 Honda Accord Touring V-6 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,331$14,563$16,518
Clean$11,614$13,728$15,544
Average$10,180$12,058$13,596
Rough$8,746$10,388$11,648
Estimated values
2013 Honda Accord EX 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,615$11,651$13,422
Clean$9,056$10,983$12,631
Average$7,937$9,647$11,048
Rough$6,819$8,311$9,464
Estimated values
2013 Honda Accord EX-L V6 2dr Coupe w/Navigation (3.5L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,160$15,676$18,695
Clean$11,453$14,778$17,593
Average$10,039$12,980$15,388
Rough$8,624$11,182$13,182
Estimated values
2013 Honda Accord EX-L 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,218$12,231$13,986
Clean$9,624$11,530$13,162
Average$8,436$10,127$11,512
Rough$7,247$8,725$9,862
Estimated values
2013 Honda Accord EX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,802$11,799$13,538
Clean$9,232$11,122$12,740
Average$8,092$9,769$11,143
Rough$6,952$8,416$9,546
Estimated values
2013 Honda Accord EX-L V6 2dr Coupe w/Navigation (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,187$13,089$14,760
Clean$10,536$12,338$13,889
Average$9,235$10,837$12,148
Rough$7,934$9,336$10,407
Estimated values
2013 Honda Accord EX-L V6 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,359$13,352$15,100
Clean$10,699$12,586$14,210
Average$9,377$11,055$12,429
Rough$8,056$9,524$10,648
Estimated values
2013 Honda Accord EX-L V-6 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,739$12,858$14,706
Clean$10,114$12,121$13,839
Average$8,865$10,646$12,104
Rough$7,616$9,172$10,370
Estimated values
2013 Honda Accord LX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,123$11,035$12,698
Clean$8,592$10,403$11,949
Average$7,531$9,137$10,451
Rough$6,470$7,872$8,953
Estimated values
2013 Honda Accord LX-S 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,424$11,481$13,266
Clean$8,876$10,823$12,483
Average$7,780$9,506$10,919
Rough$6,684$8,190$9,354
Estimated values
2013 Honda Accord EX 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,628$11,616$13,346
Clean$9,068$10,950$12,559
Average$7,948$9,618$10,985
Rough$6,829$8,286$9,411
Estimated values
2013 Honda Accord EX-L 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,190$13,294$15,133
Clean$10,540$12,532$14,240
Average$9,238$11,007$12,455
Rough$7,937$9,483$10,671
Estimated values
2013 Honda Accord Sport 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,731$11,714$13,441
Clean$9,165$11,043$12,648
Average$8,033$9,699$11,063
Rough$6,902$8,356$9,477
Estimated values
2013 Honda Accord LX-S 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,147$11,432$13,406
Clean$8,615$10,777$12,615
Average$7,551$9,466$11,034
Rough$6,487$8,155$9,453
Estimated values
2013 Honda Accord Sport 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,216$12,137$13,816
Clean$9,622$11,441$13,001
Average$8,434$10,049$11,372
Rough$7,246$8,658$9,742
Estimated values
2013 Honda Accord EX-L V-6 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,262$13,403$15,275
Clean$10,607$12,635$14,374
Average$9,297$11,098$12,573
Rough$7,987$9,561$10,771
Estimated values
2013 Honda Accord EX-L 2dr Coupe w/Navigation (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,875$13,035$14,917
Clean$10,242$12,287$14,037
Average$8,978$10,793$12,277
Rough$7,713$9,298$10,518
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2013 Honda Accord on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2013 Honda Accord with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $8,592 for one in "Clean" condition and about $10,403 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Honda Accord is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2013 Honda Accord with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $8,592 for one in "Clean" condition and about $10,403 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2013 Honda Accord, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2013 Honda Accord with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $8,592 for one in "Clean" condition and about $10,403 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2013 Honda Accord. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2013 Honda Accord and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2013 Honda Accord ranges from $6,470 to $12,698, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2013 Honda Accord is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.