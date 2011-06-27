Used 2010 Honda Accord Sedan Consumer Reviews
Buyer Beware!
I am a three time Honda buyer because of the reliability of the vehicles. This car has major issues with oil consumption due to poor engine design. At three years old and 50K the engine has to be replaced. I had the oil changed 4 weeks prior and the car started running rough and check engine light came on. There was not any oil on the dipstick! Honda knows there is a problem but has not issued any warnings or recalls. The fact that they are not forthcoming has really angered me. This is not Honda quality or reliability. Buyer beware and do your research before buying this vehicle.
Great car with minor faults
I've owned my 2010 Accord Coupe EX-L V6 for 5 1/2 years. Outside of the rear brake issue that Honda had with this model, I have nothing but praise for this car. It's has smooth and quick acceleration. It's well put together and nothing has gone wrong mechanically. It's classified as a large car so there's plenty of room everywhere. Gas mileage is acceptable and on a 1400 mile trip I got 26.5 MPG thanks to the cylinder deactivation feature. My only real gripes are that the compass is useless. Whenever the car goes under an underpass that has electrical conduits under it, the compass goes haywire. Over the years, it seems to me that driver seats got so hard that a I had to get a cushion.
Ridiculously Dissapointing
I am a first time Honda buyer. Purchased this vehicle with the knowledge that I commute 100 miles a day. Wanted something large enough to contain passengers comfortably and was reliable and going to give me a decent amount of years before needing to purchase a new vehicle. I have had nothing but problems from about 20k miles. It has had several "safety bulletins", basically Honda recognizes there is an issue and doesn't fix the problem until you are in the dealer complaining or broke down and have been towed in. I have broken down 7 times in the last 5 years, 4 times in the last 2 years since getting a new engine. I was breaking down on the freeway about 2x a year, everything was blamed on oil consumption after several fixes and "safety bulletin" fixes Honda agreed to replace my small block since I had purchased the extended warranty. Since receiving by new small block I have been stranded or limped my vehicle to the dealer 4x from a busy metropolitan freeway in the bay area and still received an oil consumption explanation. At one point I was told that I needed to be checking the oil in my 2 year old vehicle every time I pumped gas, umm NO I am not making a payment on a new vehicle to treat it like a 1970 Nova. Im now at 100k miles and am still breaking down. I know have unexplained engine issues that the codes will not translate. I feel like I am the one in a million people that hate Honda and have had a horrible experience. I am convinced it has to do with the fact that I got the V6 instead just the basic 4cylinder!
Very reliable
Great car except for all the road noise and the seats are not the most comfortable. Very reliable and good on gas. Would recommend for anyone looking for a sedan that will last.
GREAT CAR
This car is wonderful. I bought it brand new about 2 months ago. So far so good. Engine is strong for a 4-cylinder. The seats are a little bit uncomfortable, but you eventually get use to them. For the most part it is fun to drive. The V-6 must be amazing. Honda has one of the strongest re-sale values, so that's a plus. It get's you from point A to Point B with a sense of style. It is definitely a big car, so if you like small sedans this is not the car for you. Gas is great but the tank is huge, you put 20 bucks and the needle doesn't move. This is my first car and it looks like I will be a Honda Lover for the rest of my life.
