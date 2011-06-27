Used 2006 Honda Accord Coupe Consumer Reviews
Best car I've ever owned
265,000 miles on the odometer and it's still tight. Only regularly scheduled maintenance. No surprises and extremely reliable. 30+mpg on the highway. Great for a 3liter 6. I've owned Audi, Mercedes, Acura, Volvo...this Honda is the best of the lot.
Most reliable car I have owned
I bought this car brand new from the dealership with 7 miles on her. Its now been 6 years, 80k miles later and she still drives the same as she did when i first got her from the dealership. No major work done except oil changes, battery once, all four tires twice, front brakes once, air filter and just passed smog with flying colors. Im going to keep driving this thing till the engine blows up.
LX Special Edition
I've had my 2006 Accord for almost a year now and I LOVE IT. It looks great (2-door coupe) and sporty with tinted windows, moon roof, and the dual exhaust. The inside is all leather and wood trim, it looks fantastic and is extremely comfortable. My only complaint is I wish it was easier to get into the back seat from the drivers side. But if I was that worried about it I would have gotten a 4-door car. I had to drive it in some Seattle snow and it handled great. I wish the stereo had Bluetooth but I guess it's a little old for that. Besides that it sounds good. I feel this car looks a lot better inside and out than a lot of newer cars just coming out.
Great car!
Over the years I have had many experiences of getting in a car only to find it doesn't start or that there is to be some surprise down the road as I drive - surprises that are inconvenient and costly, specifically, broken parts plus labor. This car has lasted the test of time. I get it in and it always starts. I have maintained it very well. It has 305,000 miles and is still going strong with no major repairs except a new water pump. I hope to go beyond 400,000 miles and believe it will do so. It doesn't have the power it used to but I am gentle with it. Best car I have ever owned. I will NEVER own another GM product again (our family's other two cars).
WOW!
Super car. Bought used with about 50,000 miles. Drives excellently. 3 accords in my family. All super! The v6 is so smooth! 6 speed manual takes a little getting used to . Especially after I drive my wife's auto 4 cylinder. There is some kind of flaw with 3 rd gear. Sometimes does not want to go in. Thought it was my used version. But hearing others have the same problem. When you want to get down and boogie . The thing will really move. Or will be a super smooth commuter. It is a real 4 seater even though a coupe. I have driven the latest models. I will not give this one up for one of those. Honda needs to get better with new models. Hyundai is a real threat now. My 06 is a+
