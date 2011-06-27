Used 2005 Honda Accord Sedan Consumer Reviews

Best car Paul , 08/05/2015 DX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5M) 40 of 40 people found this review helpful This car is definitely one I'd buy all over again. I have hardly put any money into it since buying it 5.5 years ago. It had 95,000 miles when I bought it and now has over 180,000 miles on it. Other than several suspension work, it's had zero maintenance. Worth your money! 35 mpg helps too! (On trips) Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Best car I've ever owned! aporter1995 , 01/02/2015 EX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A) 20 of 20 people found this review helpful Traded in a 00' Pontiac Grand Prix GTP with 139k miles (List of problems too long) for my high school dream car,a black Accord that had 148k miles on it and I haven't looked back! Love my car! Gas mileage is phenomenal compared to what I had, car runs smooth with no issues. I have owned the car 5 months and currently have 161k. I need to put brakes and tires on it but that of course is routine and it could use a serpentine belt. The only out of norm things would be the seat belt sensor (covered by Honda warranty still! Thanks Honda!) and now it has a bad air/fuel ratio sensor (O2 sensor) but nothing that negatively impacts the way it drives. Five stars all around! Great job Honda! Report Abuse

Long-term relationship! sullins , 08/14/2012 16 of 16 people found this review helpful This is the first car I ever bought brand new. I wanted to wait a year or so before I posted a review and wow does time fly! Seven years later I am proud to say I still own this car and it will hit 232,000 miles on my drive to work tomorrow. This has been an incredibly reliable car. Outside of the usual maintenance such as tires, oil changes and brakes, I have replaced nothing more than batteries (think I have bought two) and light bulbs...literally. With that said, I'm awful on cars. I change the oil about every 10,000 miles & have never done 'scheduled maintenance' (dealership stuff). Still has original timing chain & clutch. As a commuter, this has been the best car I could have bought! Report Abuse

11years owner Saaid , 12/11/2015 LX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5M) 21 of 22 people found this review helpful I bought the car new in 2005. Have 135,000 miles on it and counting without any issue. Have only changed the wear and tear parts in the past 11 years. RUNNING STRONG! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse