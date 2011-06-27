  1. Home
  2. Honda
  3. Honda Accord
  4. Used 2005 Honda Accord
  5. Used 2005 Honda Accord Sedan
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2005 Honda Accord Sedan Consumer Reviews

More about the 2005 Accord
5(81%)4(13%)3(5%)2(1%)1(0%)
4.7
381 reviews
Write a review
See all Accords for sale
List Price Range
$4,500 - $10,495
Used Accord for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
12345...77

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Best car

Paul, 08/05/2015
DX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5M)
40 of 40 people found this review helpful

This car is definitely one I'd buy all over again. I have hardly put any money into it since buying it 5.5 years ago. It had 95,000 miles when I bought it and now has over 180,000 miles on it. Other than several suspension work, it's had zero maintenance. Worth your money! 35 mpg helps too! (On trips)

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Best car I've ever owned!

aporter1995, 01/02/2015
EX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A)
20 of 20 people found this review helpful

Traded in a 00' Pontiac Grand Prix GTP with 139k miles (List of problems too long) for my high school dream car,a black Accord that had 148k miles on it and I haven't looked back! Love my car! Gas mileage is phenomenal compared to what I had, car runs smooth with no issues. I have owned the car 5 months and currently have 161k. I need to put brakes and tires on it but that of course is routine and it could use a serpentine belt. The only out of norm things would be the seat belt sensor (covered by Honda warranty still! Thanks Honda!) and now it has a bad air/fuel ratio sensor (O2 sensor) but nothing that negatively impacts the way it drives. Five stars all around! Great job Honda!

Report Abuse

Long-term relationship!

sullins, 08/14/2012
16 of 16 people found this review helpful

This is the first car I ever bought brand new. I wanted to wait a year or so before I posted a review and wow does time fly! Seven years later I am proud to say I still own this car and it will hit 232,000 miles on my drive to work tomorrow. This has been an incredibly reliable car. Outside of the usual maintenance such as tires, oil changes and brakes, I have replaced nothing more than batteries (think I have bought two) and light bulbs...literally. With that said, I'm awful on cars. I change the oil about every 10,000 miles & have never done 'scheduled maintenance' (dealership stuff). Still has original timing chain & clutch. As a commuter, this has been the best car I could have bought!

Report Abuse

11years owner

Saaid, 12/11/2015
LX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5M)
21 of 22 people found this review helpful

I bought the car new in 2005. Have 135,000 miles on it and counting without any issue. Have only changed the wear and tear parts in the past 11 years. RUNNING STRONG!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

This is a fantastic car

William, 12/14/2016
EX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A)
10 of 10 people found this review helpful

I love this car. I've had it for 7 years and it's my 3rd Accord. It's the newest car I've ever owned so that does affect my perspective. However, this car is still so nice. It's amazing to me that at 11 years old, it still feels brand new. It drives amazing, has had great fuel economy, and looks great. I still get between 19-21mpg in town and 31 on the highway. I never guessed an 11 year old car could still get 30 miles to the gallon. The paint job has held up well compared to my previous accords. The only thing that had to be changed was the throttle body when the gear shift stuck. Other than that, it has been so cheap to maintain. I have put hardly any money into this car and it runs like a champ. I started with 86k miles and now have 212,000 with no problems. I would buy this car over again in a heartbeat. I hope when it dies, the new Accords are still made as well as this one.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
12345...77
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Accords for sale

Related Used 2005 Honda Accord Sedan info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles