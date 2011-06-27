Used 2005 Honda Accord Sedan Consumer Reviews
Best car
This car is definitely one I'd buy all over again. I have hardly put any money into it since buying it 5.5 years ago. It had 95,000 miles when I bought it and now has over 180,000 miles on it. Other than several suspension work, it's had zero maintenance. Worth your money! 35 mpg helps too! (On trips)
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Best car I've ever owned!
Traded in a 00' Pontiac Grand Prix GTP with 139k miles (List of problems too long) for my high school dream car,a black Accord that had 148k miles on it and I haven't looked back! Love my car! Gas mileage is phenomenal compared to what I had, car runs smooth with no issues. I have owned the car 5 months and currently have 161k. I need to put brakes and tires on it but that of course is routine and it could use a serpentine belt. The only out of norm things would be the seat belt sensor (covered by Honda warranty still! Thanks Honda!) and now it has a bad air/fuel ratio sensor (O2 sensor) but nothing that negatively impacts the way it drives. Five stars all around! Great job Honda!
Long-term relationship!
This is the first car I ever bought brand new. I wanted to wait a year or so before I posted a review and wow does time fly! Seven years later I am proud to say I still own this car and it will hit 232,000 miles on my drive to work tomorrow. This has been an incredibly reliable car. Outside of the usual maintenance such as tires, oil changes and brakes, I have replaced nothing more than batteries (think I have bought two) and light bulbs...literally. With that said, I'm awful on cars. I change the oil about every 10,000 miles & have never done 'scheduled maintenance' (dealership stuff). Still has original timing chain & clutch. As a commuter, this has been the best car I could have bought!
11years owner
I bought the car new in 2005. Have 135,000 miles on it and counting without any issue. Have only changed the wear and tear parts in the past 11 years. RUNNING STRONG!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
This is a fantastic car
I love this car. I've had it for 7 years and it's my 3rd Accord. It's the newest car I've ever owned so that does affect my perspective. However, this car is still so nice. It's amazing to me that at 11 years old, it still feels brand new. It drives amazing, has had great fuel economy, and looks great. I still get between 19-21mpg in town and 31 on the highway. I never guessed an 11 year old car could still get 30 miles to the gallon. The paint job has held up well compared to my previous accords. The only thing that had to be changed was the throttle body when the gear shift stuck. Other than that, it has been so cheap to maintain. I have put hardly any money into this car and it runs like a champ. I started with 86k miles and now have 212,000 with no problems. I would buy this car over again in a heartbeat. I hope when it dies, the new Accords are still made as well as this one.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Accord
Related Used 2005 Honda Accord Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner