Used 1991 Honda Accord Features & Specs

More about the 1991 Accord
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG232322
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/27 mpg21/27 mpg19/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)357.0/459.0 mi.357.0/459.0 mi.323.0/425.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.0 gal.17.0 gal.17.0 gal.
Combined MPG232322
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque142 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm137 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm137 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.2 l2.2 l2.2 l
Horsepower130 hp @ 5200 rpm125 hp @ 5200 rpm125 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle36.1 ft.36.1 ft.36.1 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.8 in.38.9 in.39.0 in.
Front leg room42.9 in.42.6 in.42.7 in.
Front hip room52.4 in.52.4 in.51.8 in.
Front shoulder room54.9 in.54.8 in.54.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.5 in.37.5 in.37.6 in.
Rear hip Room48.8 in.54.1 in.50.9 in.
Rear leg room32.3 in.34.3 in.34.1 in.
Rear shoulder room54.3 in.54.3 in.54.5 in.
Measurements
Length184.8 in.184.8 in.186.0 in.
Curb weight2888 lbs.2733 lbs.3122 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.4 cu.ft.14.4 cu.ft.34.5 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.3 in.6.3 in.no
Height52.2 in.52.8 in.55.1 in.
Wheel base107.1 in.107.1 in.107.1 in.
Width67.9 in.67.9 in.67.9 in.
Maximum cargo capacitynono65 cu.ft.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Solaris Silver Metallic
  • Concord Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Mulberry Red Pearl Metallic
  • Bordeaux Red Pearl Metallic
  • Charcoal Granite Metallic
  • Frost White
  • Colorado Red
  • Cappucino Brown Metallic
  • Brittany Blue Green Metallic
  • Hampshire Green Metallic
  • Phoenix Red
  • Pewter Gray Metallic
  • Granada Black Pearl Metallic
  • Seattle Silver Metallic
  • Concord Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Phoenix Red
  • Seattle Silver Metallic
  • Brittany Blue Green Metallic
  • Charcoal Granite Metallic
  • Granada Black Pearl Metallic
  • Solaris Silver Metallic
  • Frost White
  • Mulberry Red Pearl Metallic
  • Bordeaux Red Pearl Metallic
  • Cappucino Brown Metallic
  • Pewter Gray Metallic
  • Colorado Red
  • Hampshire Green Metallic
  • Bordeaux Red Pearl Metallic
  • Seattle Silver Metallic
  • Charcoal Granite Metallic
  • Solaris Silver Metallic
  • Mulberry Red Pearl Metallic
  • Pewter Gray Metallic
  • Hampshire Green Metallic
  • Cappucino Brown Metallic
  • Brittany Blue Green Metallic
  • Frost White
  • Colorado Red
  • Concord Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Phoenix Red
  • Granada Black Pearl Metallic
