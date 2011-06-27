Used 2015 GMC Yukon Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Yukon SUV
SLT 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$60,966*
Total Cash Price
$41,795
Denali 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$59,771*
Total Cash Price
$40,975
SLT 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$81,886*
Total Cash Price
$56,136
SLE 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$84,277*
Total Cash Price
$57,775
Denali 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$82,484*
Total Cash Price
$56,545
SLE 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$62,162*
Total Cash Price
$42,614
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Yukon SUV SLT 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$809
|$833
|$858
|$884
|$911
|$4,295
|Maintenance
|$736
|$1,346
|$1,016
|$1,937
|$1,801
|$6,837
|Repairs
|$504
|$584
|$682
|$797
|$928
|$3,496
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,226
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$2,413
|Financing
|$2,248
|$1,807
|$1,338
|$836
|$303
|$6,533
|Depreciation
|$9,294
|$4,144
|$3,648
|$3,233
|$2,901
|$23,220
|Fuel
|$2,669
|$2,750
|$2,832
|$2,917
|$3,004
|$14,172
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,486
|$11,513
|$10,420
|$10,652
|$9,895
|$60,966
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Yukon SUV Denali 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$793
|$817
|$841
|$867
|$893
|$4,211
|Maintenance
|$722
|$1,320
|$996
|$1,899
|$1,766
|$6,703
|Repairs
|$494
|$573
|$669
|$781
|$910
|$3,427
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,182
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,366
|Financing
|$2,204
|$1,772
|$1,312
|$820
|$297
|$6,405
|Depreciation
|$9,112
|$4,063
|$3,576
|$3,170
|$2,844
|$22,765
|Fuel
|$2,617
|$2,696
|$2,776
|$2,860
|$2,945
|$13,894
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,124
|$11,287
|$10,216
|$10,443
|$9,701
|$59,771
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Yukon SUV SLT 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,086
|$1,119
|$1,152
|$1,188
|$1,223
|$5,769
|Maintenance
|$989
|$1,808
|$1,365
|$2,602
|$2,419
|$9,183
|Repairs
|$677
|$785
|$917
|$1,070
|$1,247
|$4,695
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,989
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$3,241
|Financing
|$3,019
|$2,428
|$1,797
|$1,123
|$407
|$8,775
|Depreciation
|$12,483
|$5,566
|$4,899
|$4,343
|$3,896
|$31,188
|Fuel
|$3,585
|$3,694
|$3,803
|$3,918
|$4,035
|$19,035
|True Cost to Own®
|$24,830
|$15,463
|$13,996
|$14,307
|$13,290
|$81,886
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Yukon SUV SLE 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,118
|$1,152
|$1,186
|$1,222
|$1,259
|$5,938
|Maintenance
|$1,018
|$1,861
|$1,404
|$2,678
|$2,490
|$9,451
|Repairs
|$697
|$808
|$943
|$1,101
|$1,283
|$4,832
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,077
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$3,336
|Financing
|$3,108
|$2,499
|$1,850
|$1,156
|$419
|$9,031
|Depreciation
|$12,848
|$5,729
|$5,042
|$4,470
|$4,010
|$32,099
|Fuel
|$3,690
|$3,801
|$3,914
|$4,033
|$4,152
|$19,591
|True Cost to Own®
|$25,555
|$15,915
|$14,405
|$14,725
|$13,678
|$84,277
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Yukon SUV Denali 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,094
|$1,127
|$1,161
|$1,196
|$1,232
|$5,811
|Maintenance
|$996
|$1,822
|$1,374
|$2,621
|$2,437
|$9,250
|Repairs
|$682
|$791
|$923
|$1,078
|$1,256
|$4,729
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,011
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$3,265
|Financing
|$3,042
|$2,445
|$1,811
|$1,132
|$410
|$8,839
|Depreciation
|$12,575
|$5,607
|$4,935
|$4,375
|$3,925
|$31,416
|Fuel
|$3,611
|$3,720
|$3,831
|$3,947
|$4,064
|$19,174
|True Cost to Own®
|$25,011
|$15,576
|$14,098
|$14,411
|$13,387
|$82,484
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Yukon SUV SLE 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$825
|$850
|$875
|$902
|$929
|$4,379
|Maintenance
|$751
|$1,373
|$1,036
|$1,975
|$1,837
|$6,971
|Repairs
|$514
|$596
|$696
|$812
|$946
|$3,564
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,269
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$2,461
|Financing
|$2,292
|$1,843
|$1,364
|$853
|$309
|$6,661
|Depreciation
|$9,476
|$4,226
|$3,719
|$3,297
|$2,958
|$23,676
|Fuel
|$2,722
|$2,804
|$2,887
|$2,974
|$3,063
|$14,450
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,849
|$11,738
|$10,625
|$10,861
|$10,089
|$62,162
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2015 GMC Yukon in Virginia is:not available
