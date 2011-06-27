Used 2002 GMC Yukon SUV Consumer Reviews
Excellent Value
Perfect SUV for a family of five, surprisingly MPG's is not as bad as we were expecting...average 16-17 with the 6.0L. Handles great in the Wisconsin winter roads.
Great Rig
Bought my 02 Yukon 6 months ago, and love it. Yes, she's a little thirsty (14/18), but it's like driving a Cadillac on a 4x4 frame (w/ a tighter turning radius!) Fun to drive, safe in a wreck, and the easiest interior configuration I've ever used. As a gig musician, I'm always loading/unloading varying amounts of gear. This rig is so easy to pull seats out, rearrange space, etc.
Love it!
Bought this truck at an off lease five years ago. Just got back from a 4000 mile road trip with no issues (115,000 miles with just routine maintainance). Nice leather interior, stylish exterior (with 20" rims from 2007 Yukon) plenty of 12v outlets & plenty of power (with the 5.7L you hardly know your trailer is back there). Fuel milage (not great) beats my friends with Lexus G470 and Lincoln Navigator with 16-18 mpg. Before my big road trip, I overhauled the brakes, plugs, belts, filters, hoses etc. Hadn't done the brakes in 60,000 miles and I was amazed to see that the massive rear brakes had about 60% life left on them and the original plugs were almost like new.
Too old for an SUV
This has served me well but need a smaller car. I'm 75 years old and friends my age don't like to drive with me because they can't get into it. Also, the tailgate is getting to be too much for me.
Happy
I leased it 1st then bought it. This suv great , roomy,confortable,strong,tows anything,reliable,great looking. Only replaced wear and tear things, nothing ever major. sold it with 100000mi, and was still going strong . great suv.
Sponsored cars related to the Yukon
Related Used 2002 GMC Yukon SUV info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner