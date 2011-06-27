  1. Home
Used 1999 GMC Yukon Denali Features & Specs

More about the 1999 Yukon
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG13
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)11/15 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)324.5/442.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity29.5 gal.
Combined MPG13
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque330 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size5.7 l
Horsepower255 hp @ 4600 rpm
Turning circle40.7 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.9 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
Front hip room59.9 in.
Front shoulder room64.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.9 in.
Rear hip Room59.7 in.
Rear leg room36.2 in.
Rear shoulder room64.8 in.
Measurements
Length201.4 in.
Curb weight5564 lbs.
Gross weight6800 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place66.9 cu.ft.
Ground clearance8.6 in.
Height74.3 in.
Maximum payload1236.0 lbs.
Wheel base117.5 in.
Width78.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Gold Metallic
  • Silvermist Metallic
  • Onyx Black
  • Spruce Green Metallic
  • Emerald Green Metallic
  • Dark Toreador Red Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Canyon Tan
  • Stone Gray
