2019 GMC Yukon XL Consumer Reviews
Tried and True Mover
What a pack horse the 2019 GMC Yukon XL. We rented this pack mule because it would carry more clothes, kitchen items and boxes upon boxes of shoes plus the dog and cat crates, food,toys, snacks and the animals themselves for a 12 hour ride from Washington to Chicago. We did the trip in one day to avoid having to deal with animal refusals from hotels. We moved on from DC north to I 270, I 70 toI 76 and finally I 80/90 to Chicago. The 2019 Yukon was flawless, it did not hesitate on acceleration and loved to hug the road between 70 & 80 mph, passing on hills up and down in PA with ease. This Yukon was loaded from back to front with immediate items needed for us and the cat and dog, also baskets of food and animal toys too. This Yukon XL was amazing, it had 3 soft leather seats, great communication ports and the heart of an engine that left all drivers smiling for its Wonderfull ride and it’s capacity to hug the road and not be intimidated by the big rigs. Our mileage was TERRIFIC! We averaged 22.4 mpg through the PA Hills on I 70. Once on level land the big packed Yukon XL moved along at 70-80 mph. This stretch lasted for hours and when we filled our tank, our mileage ranged from 22.4 to 25.6 in a full size Yukon XL traveling at a comfortable rate of speed and passing many trucks, tractor trailers, busses , motor homes and the big foreign luxury cars. This Yukon was the best full size SUV I have driven and I can’t wait to see the 2021. But, it you can’t wait for the 2021 SUVs from GM, get down to your dealer now to get the 2019 leftovers or the new 2020s They are the best large SUVs in the world. I can’t wait for the new 2021s to come on the market. They better be good because Suburban and Yukon overs will die clutching the steering wheel.
Mama’s Yukon
This is my Dream Vehicle. It drives awesome. Smoothest ride out there.
