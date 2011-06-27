Used 2015 GMC Yukon XL SUV Consumer Reviews

#Rolling Garbage Truck GMC Remorse , 07/03/2016 SLT 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A) 33 of 37 people found this review helpful Where do I start? I have owned a '15 Yukon XL since July 2014. It has 28,000 miles on it today nearly two years later. The truck has been in the shop more in two years than my previous 2003 Suburban was in twelve years. IMO this truck has numerous major issues: 1) The transmission is a clunky, ill shifting, garbage can. GM and my dealership says that it is over-engineered with numerous design flaws and cannot be truly fixed. At any moment during cruising down the road, the truck will shudder and make a thunk/clunk sound so loud you will feel you lost a drive shaft. Add to that its propensity to get stuck in auto 4wd at the slightest temperature change, and requires a technician to unlock it. 2) The cheap plastic used for the running boards and chrome around the fog lights and multiple other cosmetic areas on the truck look old and weathered already, and I maintain my vehicles impeccably. I recommend any potential buyers look around the door frame edges and under the tail gate handle to see some of the worst paint runs/drips that you will ever see from a factory. I have fought one wheel with a slow leak since purchase and GMC has turned their back on me about that too, and refuses to replace it. It is one of the 22" rims, so I regret that little upgrade. 3) Electronics - total hot mess. The screen that slides up and down broke after maybe the sixth time I ever actually used it. Its a total gimmick and it took GM a week or more to get the entire radio to replace it. Yeah that will be a fun repair cost outside of warranty someday. On top of that the radio does not play media stream songs back to back without changing the inputs between songs. How irritating is that? Very! Alas, GM has given me a bullet that it cannot be fixed. Also, forget about text reading or Apple Car Play that was promised when I bought the car - you see, its not compatible with first version 2015's. Oh, and the screen collects finger prints and dust like a magnet. But don't worry, you will be so frustrated by the near useless weather app (you can see weather radar for a whole multi state view but not zoom) and inability to quickly store radio stations and retrieve them that you will most likely use a fist on the screen and forgo the fingerprint all together. 4) Leather seats. I have the heated and cooled seats. The ventilation holes are not done well and the leather will tears from hole to hole. Another design flaw, but at least GM replaced this for me with little fuss. The longevity of the leather is going to be very poor indeed which will completely discount its resale value. While we are on the interior, check out the cup holders mounted into the doors in the second row - nobody out of the car until your drinks are completely empty otherwise your door panel will be wearing your youngster's latest slurpy or soda as soon as they close the door; this little gem tells me that GM has a bunch of buffoons as designers. They are worried more about drink holder count versus practicality - it must look better in a marketing ad. 5) Carpets inside ride about 2-3 inches off the floor and are of the poorest quality. The look like they were installed by a vision challenged person missing all of their digits sans thumb and pinky. After market full floor mats work ok to hold it all down and dress up the cabin, but should this be required on a $70K truck? 6) I have saved this one for last because it is the catalyst for me waving off GM products for the rest of my life. Last summer, while my car was parked running in my driveway and cooling down in preparation for a family trip to dinner, the truck just started rolling away and down the driveway and into the street. I had to do a stunt man move to run to the car open the door and slam on the brakes as the car was heading directly into my neighbors living room. Since I am not a stunt man, nor had any practice jumping into a moving truck, I slammed my head on the door as I threw it open and injured my hand grappling with the handle. I do not recommend anyone try this! This event could have easily killed my grandson or daughters that often spend time loading or unloading items in the back of the truck. I immediately called GM, and they simply lied and said that they have never heard of this happening before. They then blamed me! They said they could do nothing for me. I immediately went to google, and found a recall issued by GM for the same exact issue that I experienced. I call GM Customer care back to tell them what I had found, and they told me my truck was not part of the recall at this time, so there was nothing that they could or would do. I told them that they need to take the car off the road and investigate what happened, but they were useless. My dealership took the car immediately, and upon inspection found a transmission shaft was manufactured incorrectly, and there was a software update that would "most likely" fix the roll away issue. So many more issues - IMO GMC Lemon.

Too many manufacturing Bugs. norab1 , 08/18/2014 17 of 19 people found this review helpful I received my Yukon XL in April of 2015. To date it has been returned to the dealer multiple times. There have been two recalls, and several "repairs". The heated steering wheel failed to work on delivery. Even though the vehicle is designed to be quiet inside, sheet metal "poping" noises inside are a disappointment and nearly impossible to repair. I believe GMC is aware of the problems. I received a Customer Service survey whose link was removed before I could respond.

Stay away from this vehicle. mike , 02/14/2017 Denali 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 8A) 16 of 18 people found this review helpful I ordered this suv from the dealership, just the way I wanted. The problems started 3 months after I bought the car, and they are as follows: (1) After the 3 month or 2GB data plan expired. I figured I would enroll in the monthly data plan, as the wifi worked great during the trial. I subscribed to a 1 GB data plan per month. My daughter drained the whole data plan in less than 10 minutes by streaming a you tube video (she didn't download anything.) I called ONSTAR to see how the data plan got depleted so quickly. They refilled the data bank. Again, she depleted the 1 GB streaming a 10 minute video. I called again, they replenished the account a 3rd time. After the same thing happened again. The ONSTAR people told me that my daughter was either downloading a big file or there was something wrong with the hardware in my car and I'd need to take my car into the dealership to have it fixed. So, I took it to the dealership. They told me it would take a day, 7 days later I got my car back and the wifi NEVER GOT FIXED!!!!! The dealership could replicate the problem my car was having with burning through 1 GB of data in less than 10 minutes while streaming a video. The dealership said the car passed all diagnostic tests and ONSTAR said all of their equipment was properly working and I could leave my suv at the dealership until they somehow could get it fixed. But, they had no ideas as to how to fix the problem because it passed all diagnostics. I chose to cancel the monthly wifi package, which got the ONSTAR people to call me and reassess the problem. Guess what, they could never figure out the problem either. (2) About 2 months after that, I had the first of a total of five problems with the prim pieces on the outside of the car. If you look at every door on the car, their are vertical trim pieces that are plastic that run vertically between where the windows join the door seals. Every one of those pieces on all four doors has come loose and had to be reaffixed to the car with something called appliqué. Each time one of those came loose, it was strip to the dealership, so FOUR more trips to the dealership. (3) This past October a red warning light showed up on the rear view mirror. I called the ONSTAR people, they said the ONSTAR system needed to be checked out. At this point the suv had 35,900 on the odometer. By the time the dealership could look at the car, the odometer had gone past the 36,000 mark. SUV has a 3 year/ 36,000 mile warranty. The problem with the ONSTAR system was that the antenna on the car had broke. The dealership wanted $500.00 to replace the antenna since the car was now out of warranty. I came uncorked at them and they eventually fixed the antenna for $100.00. (4) This last December the sunroof started to leak water into the car on both the driver and passenger side of the center console around the controls for the sun roof. The cost was $500.00 The work repair order said that the drain tubes for the sun roof had come a part. NO NEW PARTS WERE USED. THEY RECONNECTED THE DRAIN TUBES. (5) Then, last night one of the previously reattached trim pieces has come loose again. Today, I took my car to the dealership to see if the previous work was under warranty. They told me it was not and that to get the trim piece reaffixed was going to cost $300.00!! Mind you, the trim piece is loose and not missing. I told them no thanks. I took my car over to CARMAX and had it appraised. I took delivery of my 2015 GMC Yukon Denali XL in Jan of 2015. It currently has 39,000 miles on it and has had to go back to the dealership 8 times since I got it for building quality issues. Mechanically I have not had any problems with it, but quality wise this suv has been a nightmare. I had a Toyota Sequioa that had 140,000 miles on it when I traded it in on the Yukon. I think I'll be getting another Toyota. In my live I've owned vehicles by: Ford, Toyota, Nissan, Honda, and GM. This was my first, and last GM. I would avoid this these things like the plague. I was able to find several web sites where people had mentioned the problem with the trim pieces after the second one on my car had come loose. Unfortunately for me, I didn't find that information until I specifically started searching for problems with window trim pieces on 2015 Yukon. I traded this car in on a 2017 Toyota Land Cruiser 6 months ago. I have had 0 problems with the Land Cruiser and my GMC had been to the shop 2-3 times for problems within the first 6 months of ownership.

suburban/yukon lltautomobile , 04/13/2015 SLE 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A) 13 of 16 people found this review helpful This is still the king of family haulers. It is comfortable and has a smooth ride. Quiet interior with little road noise. I do have a suggestion though for cargo capacity- somehow they need to make a well in the back to increase cargo space like they have in minivans. Big families need the space. Even if it is only a few inches, it would be very helpful. Perhaps a faux floor that can be removed would be a nice compromise if they really wanted the back cargo area to remain flat and sloped towards the hatch so your melons and balls will still roll out. A sliding side door would also be helpful in those tight parking situations. We have to directly supervise door opening when the kids are getting out. It would still look just like it does now, but with sliding doors. (But, maybe I'm the only one that bought the car for a large family and it's 4 wheel drive capability. ) Hope this helps anybody considering this as their next purchase.