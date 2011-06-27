  1. Home
Used 2008 GMC Yukon XL Features & Specs

More about the 2008 Yukon XL
Overview
Starting MSRP
$52,175
Starting MSRP
$42,595
Starting MSRP
$39,760
Engine TypeGasFlex-fuel (ffv)Gas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel driveFour wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV8V8V8
Combined MPG141616
Total Seating777
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$52,175
Starting MSRP
$42,595
Starting MSRP
$39,760
Drive typeAll wheel driveFour wheel driveRear wheel drive
Rear locking differentialyesnoyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
mechanical center differentialyesyesno
on demand 4WDnoyesno
automatic locking hubsnoyesno
Center and rear locking differentialnoyesno
electronic hi-lo gear selectionnoyesno
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$52,175
Starting MSRP
$42,595
Starting MSRP
$39,760
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/18 mpg14/19 mpg14/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)372/558 mi.434/589 mi.434/620 mi.
Fuel tank capacity31 gal.31 gal.31 gal.
Combined MPG141616
Fuel typeRegular unleadedFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)Regular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$52,175
Starting MSRP
$42,595
Starting MSRP
$39,760
Torque417 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm335 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm340 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm
Base engine size6.2 l5.3 l5.3 l
Horsepower380 hp @ 5500 rpm310 hp @ 5200 rpm320 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle43.0 ft.43.0 ft.43.0 ft.
Valves161616
Base engine typeGasFlex-fuel (ffv)Gas
Valve timingVariablenono
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)Overhead valves (ohv)Overhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8V8V8
cylinder deactivationnoyesyes
Safety
Starting MSRP
$52,175
Starting MSRP
$42,595
Starting MSRP
$39,760
2 rear headrestsyesyesyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyesyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
Turn signal mirrorsyesnono
daytime running lightsyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
front fog/driving lightsyesyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
post-collision safety systemyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyesyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyesyesyes
2 front headrestsnoyesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$52,175
Starting MSRP
$42,595
Starting MSRP
$39,760
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyesyesyes
element antennayesyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
auxiliary audio inputyesyesyes
Bose premium brand speakersyesnono
satellite radio satellite radioyesyesyes
separate rear audioyesyesyes
1 subwoofer(s)yesnono
9 total speakersyesnono
radio data systemyesyesyes
8 total speakersnoyesyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$52,175
Starting MSRP
$42,595
Starting MSRP
$39,760
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyesyesyes
overhead console with storageyesyesyes
front seatback storageyesyesyes
cruise controlyesyesyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyesyesyes
cargo area lightyesyesyes
wood trim on center consoleyesnono
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyesyesyes
Climate controlyesnono
turn signal in mirrorsyesnono
power steeringyesyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyesyes
rear parking sensorsyesnono
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryesyesyes
front and rear door pocketsyesyesyes
retained accessory poweryesyesyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yesyesyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yesnono
adjustable pedalsyesnono
front and rear reading lightsyesyesyes
Rear and cargo floor matsyesnono
leather and wood steering wheelyesnono
leather steering wheelnoyesyes
Rear floor matsnoyesyes
Dual zone air conditioningnoyesyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$52,175
Starting MSRP
$42,595
Starting MSRP
$39,760
1 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
Power mirrorsyesyesyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyesnono
remote keyless power door locksyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$52,175
Starting MSRP
$42,595
Starting MSRP
$39,760
compassyesyesyes
external temperature displayyesyesyes
trip computeryesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
low fuel level warningyesyesyes
clockyesyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$52,175
Starting MSRP
$42,595
Starting MSRP
$39,760
bucket front seatsyesyesyes
height adjustable passenger seatyesnono
multi-level heating driver seatyesnono
Front leg room41.3 in.41.3 in.41.3 in.
leatheryesnono
Front head room41.1 in.41.1 in.41.1 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyesnono
height adjustable driver seatyesyesyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyesnono
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesnono
Front shoulder room65.3 in.65.3 in.65.3 in.
8 -way power driver seatyesnono
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesnono
Front hip room64.4 in.64.4 in.64.4 in.
premium clothnoyesyes
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsnoyesyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentnoyesyes
6 -way power driver seatnoyesyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$52,175
Starting MSRP
$42,595
Starting MSRP
$39,760
Rear head room38.5 in.38.5 in.38.5 in.
Rear hip Room61.8 in.61.8 in.61.8 in.
Rear leg room39.5 in.39.5 in.39.5 in.
Rear shoulder room65.2 in.65.2 in.65.2 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyesyesyes
rear heater unityesyesyes
reclining rear seatsyesnono
Folding rear seatbackyesnono
folding center armrestyesnono
multi-level heatingyesnono
folding with storage center armrestnoyesyes
Split-folding rear seatbacknoyesyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$52,175
Starting MSRP
$42,595
Starting MSRP
$39,760
Front track68.2 in.68.2 in.68.2 in.
Maximum cargo capacity137.4 cu.ft.137.4 cu.ft.137.4 cu.ft.
Curb weight5838 lbs.5771 lbs.5608 lbs.
Gross weight7400 lbs.7400 lbs.7200 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place45.8 cu.ft.45.8 cu.ft.45.8 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1562 lbs.1629 lbs.1592 lbs.
Length222.4 in.222.4 in.222.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity7800 lbs.7900 lbs.8100 lbs.
Ground clearance9.2 in.9.1 in.9.1 in.
Height77.1 in.76.8 in.76.8 in.
Wheel base130.0 in.130.0 in.130.0 in.
Width79.1 in.79.1 in.79.1 in.
Rear track67.0 in.67.0 in.67.0 in.
Angle of approachno16.7 degrees16.9 degrees
Angle of departureno21.0 degrees20.5 degrees
Colors
Starting MSRP
$52,175
Starting MSRP
$42,595
Starting MSRP
$39,760
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Slate Metallic
  • Red Jewel Tintcoat
  • Stealth Gray Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Onyx Black
  • Silver Birch Metallic
  • Gold Mist Metallic
  • Deep Blue Metallic
  • Sonoma Red Metallic
  • Stealth Gray Metallic
  • White Diamond Tricoat
  • Summit White
  • Onyx Black
  • Silver Birch Metallic
  • Gold Mist Metallic
  • Steel Gray Metallic
  • Deep Blue Metallic
  • Sonoma Red Metallic
  • Stealth Gray Metallic
  • White Diamond Tricoat
  • Summit White
  • Onyx Black
  • Silver Birch Metallic
  • Gold Mist Metallic
  • Steel Gray Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Ebony, premium leather
  • Cocoa/Light Cashmere, premium leather
  • Light Tan, premium cloth
  • Light Tan, leather
  • Light Titanium, premium cloth
  • Light Titanium, leather
  • Ebony, premium cloth
  • Ebony, leather
  • Light Tan, premium cloth
  • Light Tan, leather
  • Light Titanium, premium cloth
  • Light Titanium, leather
  • Ebony, premium cloth
  • Ebony, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$52,175
Starting MSRP
$42,595
Starting MSRP
$39,760
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyesnono
Steel spare wheelyesyesyes
polished alloy wheelsyesnono
All season tiresyesnoyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyesyesyes
underbody mounted spare tireyesyesyes
P265/65R18 tiresyesnono
P265/70R17 tiresnoyesyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsnoyesyes
All terrain tiresnoyesno
alloy wheelsnoyesyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$52,175
Starting MSRP
$42,595
Starting MSRP
$39,760
front independent suspensionyesyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyesyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyesyesyes
short and long arm front suspensionyesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$52,175
Starting MSRP
$42,595
Starting MSRP
$39,760
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.6 yr./ 100000 mi.6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.
