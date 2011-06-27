Used 2008 GMC Yukon XL Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$52,175
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Flex-fuel (ffv)
|Gas
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|V8
|V8
|Combined MPG
|14
|16
|16
|Total Seating
|7
|7
|7
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$52,175
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear locking differential
|yes
|no
|yes
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|mechanical center differential
|yes
|yes
|no
|on demand 4WD
|no
|yes
|no
|automatic locking hubs
|no
|yes
|no
|Center and rear locking differential
|no
|yes
|no
|electronic hi-lo gear selection
|no
|yes
|no
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$52,175
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|12/18 mpg
|14/19 mpg
|14/20 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|372/558 mi.
|434/589 mi.
|434/620 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|31 gal.
|31 gal.
|31 gal.
|Combined MPG
|14
|16
|16
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Flex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$52,175
|Torque
|417 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
|335 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
|340 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm
|Base engine size
|6.2 l
|5.3 l
|5.3 l
|Horsepower
|380 hp @ 5500 rpm
|310 hp @ 5200 rpm
|320 hp @ 5200 rpm
|Turning circle
|43.0 ft.
|43.0 ft.
|43.0 ft.
|Valves
|16
|16
|16
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Flex-fuel (ffv)
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|no
|no
|Cam type
|Overhead valves (ohv)
|Overhead valves (ohv)
|Overhead valves (ohv)
|Cylinders
|V8
|V8
|V8
|cylinder deactivation
|no
|yes
|yes
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$52,175
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|yes
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|no
|no
|daytime running lights
|yes
|yes
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|yes
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|yes
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|yes
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|yes
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front, rear and third row head airbags
|yes
|yes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|no
|yes
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$52,175
|adjustable speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|element antenna
|yes
|yes
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|yes
|yes
|auxiliary audio input
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Bose premium brand speakers
|yes
|no
|no
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|yes
|yes
|separate rear audio
|yes
|yes
|yes
|1 subwoofer(s)
|yes
|no
|no
|9 total speakers
|yes
|no
|no
|radio data system
|yes
|yes
|yes
|8 total speakers
|no
|yes
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$52,175
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|yes
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front, rear and 3rd row cupholders
|yes
|yes
|yes
|cargo area light
|yes
|yes
|yes
|wood trim on center console
|yes
|no
|no
|tilt-adjustable steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|no
|no
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|no
|no
|power steering
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|rear parking sensors
|yes
|no
|no
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|yes
|yes
|retained accessory power
|yes
|yes
|yes
|12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)
|yes
|yes
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|no
|no
|adjustable pedals
|yes
|no
|no
|front and rear reading lights
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear and cargo floor mats
|yes
|no
|no
|leather and wood steering wheel
|yes
|no
|no
|leather steering wheel
|no
|yes
|yes
|Rear floor mats
|no
|yes
|yes
|Dual zone air conditioning
|no
|yes
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$52,175
|1 one-touch power windows
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Power mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverse
|yes
|no
|no
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$52,175
|compass
|yes
|yes
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|yes
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|yes
|yes
|clock
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$52,175
|bucket front seats
|yes
|yes
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|no
|no
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|no
|no
|Front leg room
|41.3 in.
|41.3 in.
|41.3 in.
|leather
|yes
|no
|no
|Front head room
|41.1 in.
|41.1 in.
|41.1 in.
|8 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|no
|no
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|yes
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|no
|no
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|no
|no
|Front shoulder room
|65.3 in.
|65.3 in.
|65.3 in.
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|no
|no
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|no
|no
|Front hip room
|64.4 in.
|64.4 in.
|64.4 in.
|premium cloth
|no
|yes
|yes
|2 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|no
|yes
|yes
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|no
|yes
|yes
|6 -way power driver seat
|no
|yes
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$52,175
|Rear head room
|38.5 in.
|38.5 in.
|38.5 in.
|Rear hip Room
|61.8 in.
|61.8 in.
|61.8 in.
|Rear leg room
|39.5 in.
|39.5 in.
|39.5 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|65.2 in.
|65.2 in.
|65.2 in.
|manual folding split-bench third row seats
|yes
|yes
|yes
|rear heater unit
|yes
|yes
|yes
|reclining rear seats
|yes
|no
|no
|Folding rear seatback
|yes
|no
|no
|folding center armrest
|yes
|no
|no
|multi-level heating
|yes
|no
|no
|folding with storage center armrest
|no
|yes
|yes
|Split-folding rear seatback
|no
|yes
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$52,175
|Front track
|68.2 in.
|68.2 in.
|68.2 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|137.4 cu.ft.
|137.4 cu.ft.
|137.4 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|5838 lbs.
|5771 lbs.
|5608 lbs.
|Gross weight
|7400 lbs.
|7400 lbs.
|7200 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|45.8 cu.ft.
|45.8 cu.ft.
|45.8 cu.ft.
|Maximum payload
|1562 lbs.
|1629 lbs.
|1592 lbs.
|Length
|222.4 in.
|222.4 in.
|222.4 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|7800 lbs.
|7900 lbs.
|8100 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|9.2 in.
|9.1 in.
|9.1 in.
|Height
|77.1 in.
|76.8 in.
|76.8 in.
|Wheel base
|130.0 in.
|130.0 in.
|130.0 in.
|Width
|79.1 in.
|79.1 in.
|79.1 in.
|Rear track
|67.0 in.
|67.0 in.
|67.0 in.
|Angle of approach
|no
|16.7 degrees
|16.9 degrees
|Angle of departure
|no
|21.0 degrees
|20.5 degrees
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$52,175
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$52,175
|18 x 8.0 in. wheels
|yes
|no
|no
|Steel spare wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|polished alloy wheels
|yes
|no
|no
|All season tires
|yes
|no
|yes
|fullsize non-matching spare tire
|yes
|yes
|yes
|underbody mounted spare tire
|yes
|yes
|yes
|P265/65R18 tires
|yes
|no
|no
|P265/70R17 tires
|no
|yes
|yes
|17 x 7.5 in. wheels
|no
|yes
|yes
|All terrain tires
|no
|yes
|no
|alloy wheels
|no
|yes
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$52,175
|front independent suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|yes
|yes
|solid live axle rear suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|short and long arm front suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$52,175
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Rust
|6 yr./ 100000 mi.
|6 yr./ 100000 mi.
|6 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
