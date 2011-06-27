Used 2004 GMC Yukon XL Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$38,510
Starting MSRP
$51,510
Starting MSRP
$41,210
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)GasFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveAll wheel driveFour wheel drive
CylindersV8V8V8
Combined MPG141314
Total Seating989
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveAll wheel driveFour wheel drive
Rear locking differentialyesnono
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
mechanical center differentialnoyesyes
on demand 4WDnonoyes
automatic locking hubsnonoyes
Center and rear locking differentialnonoyes
electronic hi-lo gear selectionnonoyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/17 mpg12/16 mpg13/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)403/527 mi.372/496 mi.403/527 mi.
Fuel tank capacity31 gal.31 gal.31 gal.
Combined MPG141314
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)Regular unleadedFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Torque330 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm365 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm330 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size5.3 l6.0 l5.3 l
Horsepower295 hp @ 5200 rpm325 hp @ 5200 rpm295 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle43.0 ft.42.3 ft.43.7 ft.
Valves161616
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)GasFlex-fuel (ffv)
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)Overhead valves (ohv)Overhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8V8V8
Safety
2 rear headrestsyesyesyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
front fog/driving lightsyesyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyesyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
Front center lap beltyesnoyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesno
Turn signal mirrorsnoyesno
post-collision safety systemnoyesno
dual front side-mounted airbagsnoyesno
stability controlnoyesno
In-Car Entertainment
8 total speakersyesnoyes
mast antennayesyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesnoyes
radio data systemyesyesyes
speed sensitive volume controlyesyesyes
Multi-CD located in dashnoyesno
Bose premium brand speakersnoyesno
satellite radio satellite radionoyesno
separate rear audionoyesno
AM/FM in dash-CD stereonoyesno
1 subwoofer(s)noyesno
9 total speakersnoyesno
Comfort & Convenience
front seatback storageyesyesyes
cruise controlyesyesyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyesyesyes
cargo area lightyesyesyes
leather steering wheelyesyesyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyesyesyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yesnoyes
power steeringyesnono
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyesyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryesyesyes
retained accessory poweryesyesyes
Rear floor matsyesnoyes
front door pocketsyesyesyes
front and rear reading lightsyesyesyes
Dual zone air conditioningyesnoyes
cargo netnoyesno
turn signal in mirrorsnoyesno
Three zone climate controlnoyesno
Audio controls on steering wheelnoyesno
speed-proportional power steeringnoyesyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)noyesno
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)noyesno
adjustable pedalsnoyesno
Rear and cargo floor matsnoyesno
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
Power mirrorsyesyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reversenoyesno
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyesyesyes
clockyesyesyes
compassyesyesyes
external temperature displayyesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
trip computernoyesno
Front Seats
Front head room40.7 in.40.7 in.40.7 in.
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyesnoyes
height adjustable driver seatyesyesyes
Front shoulder room65.2 in.65.2 in.65.2 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyesnoyes
Front leg room41.3 in.41.3 in.41.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyesnoyes
6 -way power driver seatyesnoyes
Front hip room61.4 in.61.4 in.61.4 in.
clothyesnoyes
10 -way power passenger seatnoyesno
bucket front seatsnoyesno
height adjustable passenger seatnoyesno
multi-level heating driver seatnoyesno
10 -way power driver seatnoyesno
leathernoyesno
multi-level heating passenger seatnoyesno
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportnoyesno
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportnoyesno
Rear Seats
Rear head room39 in.39 in.39 in.
Rear hip Room61.3 in.61.6 in.61.3 in.
Rear leg room39.1 in.39.1 in.39.1 in.
Rear shoulder room65.1 in.65.1 in.65.1 in.
one-piece folding third row seatsyesyesyes
rear ventilation ductsyesyesyes
folding with storage center armrestyesyesyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyesyes
multi-level heatingnoyesno
Measurements
Front track65 in.65 in.65 in.
Maximum cargo capacity131.6 cu.ft.131.6 cu.ft.131.6 cu.ft.
Curb weight5323 lbs.5735 lbs.5546 lbs.
Gross weight7000 lbs.7200 lbs.7200 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place45.7 cu.ft.45.7 cu.ft.45.7 cu.ft.
Angle of approach25 degrees25 degrees25 degrees
Maximum payload2086 lbs.1460 lbs.2077 lbs.
Angle of departure22 degrees22 degrees22 degrees
Length219.3 in.219.3 in.219.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity8400 lbs.8000 lbs.8200 lbs.
Ground clearance8.4 in.8.4 in.8.4 in.
Height75.8 in.75.7 in.75.7 in.
Wheel base130 in.130 in.130 in.
Width78.8 in.78.8 in.78.8 in.
Rear track66 in.66 in.66 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Onyx Black
  • Deep Blue Metallic
  • Carbon Metallic
  • Silver Birch Metallic
  • Sandalwood Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Polo Green Metallic
  • Sport Red Metallic
  • Onyx Black
  • Carbon Metallic
  • Silver Birch Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Polo Green Metallic
  • Sport Red Metallic
  • Onyx Black
  • Deep Blue Metallic
  • Carbon Metallic
  • Silver Birch Metallic
  • Sandalwood Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Polo Green Metallic
  • Sport Red Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Pewter/Dark Pewter
  • Neutral/Shale
  • Sandstone
  • Stone Gray
  • Pewter/Dark Pewter
  • Neutral/Shale
Tires & Wheels
Steel spare wheelyesyesyes
fullsize matching spare tireyesnoyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyesnoyes
All season tiresyesyesyes
P265/70R16 tiresyesnoyes
underbody mounted spare tireyesyesyes
alloy wheelsyesnoyes
P265/70R17 tiresnoyesno
polished alloy wheelsnoyesno
fullsize non-matching spare tirenoyesno
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsnoyesno
Suspension
front independent suspensionyesyesyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyesyesyes
short and long arm front suspensionyesyesyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.6 yr./ 100000 mi.6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
