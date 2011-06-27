Estimated values
2004 BMW X3 2.5i AWD 4dr SUV (2.5L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,718
|$2,240
|$2,517
|Clean
|$1,581
|$2,060
|$2,315
|Average
|$1,307
|$1,700
|$1,912
|Rough
|$1,033
|$1,340
|$1,509
Estimated values
2004 BMW X3 3.0i AWD 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,475
|$3,605
|$4,208
|Clean
|$2,277
|$3,315
|$3,871
|Average
|$1,882
|$2,736
|$3,196
|Rough
|$1,487
|$2,156
|$2,522