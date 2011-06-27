Used 2012 GMC Yukon Hybrid SUV Consumer Reviews
Best truck ever owned, great off road but no hummer
mattharrisa, 11/19/2011
11 of 11 people found this review helpful
I love this vehicle .I got 13 city mpg in my previous all wheel drive 2005 denali and consistently get 19 city mpg in my Denali hybrid 4 wheel drive. I get about 20 mpg highway now vs 17 mpg in previous non hybrid Denali . I frequently go off road and had my doubts about the 22" wheels but hasn't presented a problem, although I'm not pushing it off road. I do frequently ford a wide river that I need to cross to Get to my cabin up to about 18" water depth in 4 wheel drive, but won't attempt it at higher water depths. I usually ford about a foot of water with absolutely no problems. I have 22,000 miles with no problems except having heated seat replaced under warranty.
Report Abuse
Sponsored cars related to the Yukon Hybrid
Related Used 2012 GMC Yukon Hybrid SUV info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner