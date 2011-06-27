Used 2010 GMC Terrain Consumer Reviews

Transmission is crap gac , 06/13/2016 SLE-2 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) 28 of 28 people found this review helpful Had this car for 6 yrs and has less than 49K on it when the transmission goes out. You would think that a transmission with less than 49K on would last a little longer. I now see why GM reduced the mileage for it's powertrain warranty from 5yrs/100,000 to 5yrs/60,000. I'm sure they were losing big money. Also, fuel economy is way less than advertised. I barely get 18 MPG. Performance Report Abuse

A Christmas Gift that wasn't worth giving! Tee , 03/23/2016 SLE-1 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) 36 of 38 people found this review helpful We are warned that "Everything that looks good is not always good for you!" My son surprised me with this vehicle for Christmas 2 years ago. Needless to say, it was an expensive gift that was NOT worth giving. This vehicle will bankrupt you! If you purchased a 2010 GMC Terrain I certainly hope you have a good warranty to go along with it. You will most certainly need it. The Engine in these vehicles are LEMONS! You better buy stock in engine oil as well. Never mind any recommended oil change schedules you are given. Do it every 2,000 miles or you will pay the price. The best thing about that is, the car will warn you around every 2,000 mile interval. The engine begins to rattle when you press on the accelerator. It will begin to cut off on you upon acceleration. It will surge. It will stall and scare the hell out of you. And KEEP YOUR OIL CHANGE RECEIPTS, you will need them when you have to replace the engine...and you will have to replace the engine! They will try to say you did not change the oil according to schedule. Trust me, If I would of waited to do it every 3,000 (or 5,000 as they suggested) miles the engine probably would have caught fire. There have been numerous other issues as well, but the engine issues and the drastic over consumption of oil are the mother of all other issues. BUYER BEWARE! It's a shame too because I like the design, the body style, and the interior cabin space. But the cons far outweigh the pros. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Run from this car!! anart04 , 07/15/2016 SLE-1 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) 36 of 38 people found this review helpful We've owned a 2010 GMC Terrain SLE 6 cylinder since December 2009. We purchased this after our first child and quickly realized how tiny the backseat was with a carseat installed. Along came baby number 2 and bye-bye went the third passenger in the back. Even just three average adults are squished into that tiny space. I couldn't sit between the 2 carseats and I'm 5'4, 130lbs. Within the first year, the tailgate needed to be repainted because the back licence plate housing rubbed the paint off. 18 months later, the same thing happened. At the 4 year mark, the inside bottom of all the doors were rusted to the metal. The center console USB plug stopped working after a year. Out of the blue, I got a service stabilitrac warning one day around 60,000 miles accompanied by loud grinding from my brakes. I needed a new wheelbearing, all new brake pads, and rotors, and my emergency brake caliber somehow fell off. At 63000 miles, at startup one evening, the engine sputtered and the notification center said low power mode, service stabilitrack, and the abs, stabilitrak, and check engine light stayed on. After turning the car off and on a few times, the lights turned off, but I still had an intermittent check engine light turn on. The code for that was for a camshaft actuator and the engine had somehow burned or leaked 2 quarts of oil in a very short amount of time. Wasted $300 on a camshaft actuator and the check engine light stayed off long enough for the ride home. Called the dealership next day, they stated that the timing chains usually need to be replaced in these and that may be what is wrong (mind you, "may be" to the tune of another $1,000!) They also informed me that they had never changed the timing chains on a 6 cylinder at that dealership. I questioned if it would affect the engines function and was assured that the timing chains made noise when they went bad and I would know when it was time. Fast forward another 8 months and 3,000 miles and my service stabilitrak light, ABS, and check engine lights are on again and the engine has again consumed 3 quarts of oil in a short amount of time(yes, I regularly check the oil). At 70000 miles, the motor failed on the windshield washer pump, so I am unable to wash my front/rear windshield until I repair it. There is currently a recall for an intermittent problem with the seatbelt notification chime dinging despite everyone wearing their seatbelts. This has only happened twice and resolves itself if you restart the engine. This car was garage kept and averaged less than 10,000 miles a year, and I followed the maintenance schedule. I am the original owner. When I contacted GMC, their reply was that the vehicle is out of warranty and then they had the dealership contact me. After some research, I found my issues are similar to other GMC Terrain owners and if your Terrain isn't having any of these issues now, great, but I strongly suggest getting rid of it before this happens. If your looking to purchase a Terrain, please choose something else!! **Update**2018 This beast is still running! In the past year, the moonroof malfunctioned and needed to be completely replaced or permanently closed. It was a difference of a $1000 or $200 repair. You can probably guess what I chose. I now have a sweet sky light in my car that has the tiniest annoying air leak in it, but it's closed at least. I still randomly burn through oil, but again I regularly check it, so I guess it's not an issue. The check engine light permanently stays on. The bottom of the doors are rusting faster than I can drive it. I'm just waiting for the engine to blow up. **UPDATE** summer 2018 At 81,000 miles the AC compressor quite working. I figured it would be a sweet $1000 fix, but it was a steal at only $585. The check engine light is on and I still wash my windshield with a bottle of Windex at stop lights, but I'm not burning through as much oil so that's a plus! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

SAVE YOUR MONEY & SANITY! Alyssa , 11/17/2015 SLT-2 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) 35 of 37 people found this review helpful I purchased a used 2010 GMC Terrain SLT-2 AWD from Harris Mitsubishi Dealer (Everett, WA) in April 2015 with ~83,000 miles. Everything looked great and the cost was in my price range. When I asked the salesman about the CONSTANT CLICKING NOISE while the engine was running he said "that's normal for a 4 cylinder" Purchased this vehicle with the reassurance that it has been detailed, oil changed and mechanically inspected/ approved. I also purchased their 3rd party warranty (Protective Asset Protection) with hopes to be pro-active and a responsible car owner... - May 2015: Low oil light comes on, I return to Harris Mitsubishi Dealer to be told that they just "forgot to reset the button but my oil is fine". They reset it and told me to come back as directed on the reminder window decal. *NO repairs preformed at this time as directed by Harris Mitsubishi* -June 2015: While driving my Terrain dies multiple times when slowing to a stop. Must rev my engine to keep it on. Took immediately to Seaview GMC Service Department (Lynnwood, WA) Diagnostics come back with a TIMING CHAIN ISSUES and my Terrain had been LEAKING and now RUNNING ON NO OIL. *Preformed ALL recommend repairs by Seaview because this part was cover under factory warranty* - October 2015: Check engine light turns on and clicking noise seems to be more regular. Took immediately to Seaview again and now diagnostics show CATALYTIC CONVERTER HAS FAILED and my AC COMPRESSOR is FAILING. $175.00 for diagnostics alone. Catalytic converter is not covered under my warranty and since the ac compressor has not failed they will not replace this. Seaview recommend not driving until these parts are replaced, quoted me at least $1,200 just for the catalytic converter part alone. -November 2015: Researched online for answers only to find out that all of these issues are consistent with other numerous Terrain owners. When I contacted GMC direct 1-866-996-9463 with my frustrations, facts and safety concerns I was told essentially that its a used car that's out of warranty, but they will look into it.... ****My advise to YOU is invest your good hard money into some other vehicle**** Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value