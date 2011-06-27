Estimated values
1999 Ford Escort SE 4dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,097
|$2,510
|$3,264
|Clean
|$969
|$2,221
|$2,890
|Average
|$711
|$1,642
|$2,143
|Rough
|$453
|$1,063
|$1,396
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,259
|$2,574
|$3,277
|Clean
|$1,111
|$2,277
|$2,902
|Average
|$816
|$1,683
|$2,152
|Rough
|$520
|$1,090
|$1,401
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,031
|$2,372
|$3,088
|Clean
|$910
|$2,098
|$2,735
|Average
|$668
|$1,551
|$2,028
|Rough
|$426
|$1,004
|$1,321
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$799
|$1,542
|$1,939
|Clean
|$705
|$1,365
|$1,717
|Average
|$518
|$1,009
|$1,273
|Rough
|$330
|$653
|$829
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$999
|$2,186
|$2,820
|Clean
|$882
|$1,933
|$2,498
|Average
|$647
|$1,429
|$1,852
|Rough
|$413
|$925
|$1,206