Used 1990 GMC Suburban Features & Specs

More about the 1990 Suburban
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed manual4-speed manual4-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel driveFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
CylindersV8V8V8
Combined MPGnono12
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
Transmission4-speed manual4-speed manual4-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.0/0 mi.407.0/481.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity37.0 gal.37.0 gal.37.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)nono11/13 mpg
Combined MPGnono12
Engine
Torque300 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm300 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm300 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine size5.7 l5.7 l5.7 l
Horsepower190 hp @ 4000 rpm190 hp @ 4000 rpm190 hp @ 4000 rpm
Turning circle46.9 ft.46.9 ft.46.9 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV8V8V8
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity167 cu.ft.167 cu.ft.167 cu.ft.
Length219.1 in.219.1 in.219.1 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place104.4 cu.ft.104.4 cu.ft.104.4 cu.ft.
Height72.0 in.73.8 in.73.8 in.
Maximum payload3727.0 lbs.3532.0 lbs.3532.0 lbs.
Wheel base129.5 in.129.5 in.129.5 in.
Width79.6 in.79.6 in.79.6 in.
