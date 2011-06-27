Used 2001 GMC Sonoma Crew Cab Consumer Reviews

What once was, California ruined Lar , 05/07/2010 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I purchased my black beauty, SLS crew with 50 miles on it. I never had a moments problem with it, until I moved to California. The gas destroyed my engine. From 25 hwy/18.5 city to 14.5 hwy/12.5 city. In 9 months. The roads are so crappy they shook the speakers off their mounts and the asphalt ripped up my tires. They were pristine at 15,000 and needed replacing when I traded it in at 25,000 in 2006. It broke my heart to let it go but I couldn't afford whatever would happen next. Sparkplugs, EPA accessories, hoses, and belts were all replaced at 23,000, but the MPG didn't recover. WARNING!! Don't bring a midwest vehicle to California, sell it and buy one made for out here. Report Abuse

2001 GMC SONOMA Crew Cab Dave M. , 07/10/2003 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Simply put, this is the best truck I have ever owned. It has all the bells and whistles, it rides like a luxury car and it is very ergonomic. The Vortec V-6 has ample power to tow a boat or small trailer and the on-the- fly 4 wheel drive is hard to beat. I reccomend this truck to anyone. Report Abuse

Sonoma no , 07/10/2009 1 of 2 people found this review helpful I have had nothing but trouble with this vehicle. I loved to drive it/love the way it looked but it sits broke down more than on the road. The fuel pump goes out about every other year, the power windows stop working, cd player stopped working. Had 38000 miles when I bought it (5-6years ago) and I only drive to work and back no heavy hauling it now has 100000 miles and the rear end is going out the transmission is going out couple of sensors in the motor are failing and it sits behind my garage..not the best $18000 spent! Really like the truck when it's running and not costing me money. Report Abuse

gmc Marjie , 07/21/2003 0 of 0 people found this review helpful this is a great vehicle but looking forward to the release of the GMC Canyon. Report Abuse