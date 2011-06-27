Used 2001 GMC Sonoma Crew Cab Consumer Reviews
What once was, California ruined
I purchased my black beauty, SLS crew with 50 miles on it. I never had a moments problem with it, until I moved to California. The gas destroyed my engine. From 25 hwy/18.5 city to 14.5 hwy/12.5 city. In 9 months. The roads are so crappy they shook the speakers off their mounts and the asphalt ripped up my tires. They were pristine at 15,000 and needed replacing when I traded it in at 25,000 in 2006. It broke my heart to let it go but I couldn't afford whatever would happen next. Sparkplugs, EPA accessories, hoses, and belts were all replaced at 23,000, but the MPG didn't recover. WARNING!! Don't bring a midwest vehicle to California, sell it and buy one made for out here.
2001 GMC SONOMA Crew Cab
Simply put, this is the best truck I have ever owned. It has all the bells and whistles, it rides like a luxury car and it is very ergonomic. The Vortec V-6 has ample power to tow a boat or small trailer and the on-the- fly 4 wheel drive is hard to beat. I reccomend this truck to anyone.
Sonoma
I have had nothing but trouble with this vehicle. I loved to drive it/love the way it looked but it sits broke down more than on the road. The fuel pump goes out about every other year, the power windows stop working, cd player stopped working. Had 38000 miles when I bought it (5-6years ago) and I only drive to work and back no heavy hauling it now has 100000 miles and the rear end is going out the transmission is going out couple of sensors in the motor are failing and it sits behind my garage..not the best $18000 spent! Really like the truck when it's running and not costing me money.
gmc
this is a great vehicle but looking forward to the release of the GMC Canyon.
Great (SO FAR) Minor stuff only
Bought this little gem to cart around the oompa loompas and haul the boat, 17 foot Starcraft (2300) lbs. This truck does it all very very well. Good to fair gas mileage. (not bad for a semi- thristy v-6). I get good mileage with A/C on full blast also. Truck doesn't mind a/c when towing and doesn't lose power. Has a little bit of a knock when you floor it....49k miles and have only replaced the battery. (delco batteries aren't top quality). Gas gauge failed at 41k, thank god I bought extended warranty. I still paid $140 out of my pocket to fix gauge. I paid 18,600 used, 14k miles on it originally. I think price equals value here.
Sponsored cars related to the Sonoma
Related Used 2001 GMC Sonoma Crew Cab info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner