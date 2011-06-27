Used 1997 GMC Sonoma Regular Cab Consumer Reviews
Good truck
Erick, 06/09/2009
2 of 3 people found this review helpful
I've owned this truck since new and it has been the best vehicle I have ever owned. I have 170,000 miles on it and it has never let me down once. GM built a good one in this little truck. Thank you GM.

221k still climbing
jeff, 02/01/2010
1 of 1 people found this review helpful
Too me it looks OK but not really sporty, I got the turd brown. I just past 221k And I wouldn't hesitate to put gas and go anywhere,just that reliable. Even with the high miles I still 30mpg..I know this cause my gas gauge has never worked so I just look at the gallons I put in. its just a 2.2 no power but still it has enough to get a ticket..when I want the power I just get on my R-1. anyways a great truck.

Didn't See This Great Truck Coming..
ZackInTheTruck, 04/16/2004
1 of 1 people found this review helpful
Great truck...had to fix the AC and that is it....

