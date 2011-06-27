Used 1997 GMC Sonoma Features & Specs

  1. Home
More about the 1997 Sonoma
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV6V6Inline 4
Combined MPG171723
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/20 mpg15/20 mpg20/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)285.0/380.0 mi.285.0/380.0 mi.380.0/513.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.0 gal.19.0 gal.19.0 gal.
Combined MPG171723
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque240 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm240 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm130 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size4.3 l4.3 l2.2 l
Horsepower180 hp @ 4400 rpm180 hp @ 4400 rpm118 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle37.3 ft.37.3 ft.36.9 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV6V6Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.5 in.39.5 in.39.5 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.42.4 in.42.4 in.
Front hip room52.0 in.52.0 in.52.0 in.
Front shoulder room57.2 in.57.2 in.57.2 in.
Measurements
Length189.0 in.189.0 in.189.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity5500 lbs.5500 lbs.2000 lbs.
Curb weight3469 lbs.3469 lbs.2930 lbs.
Gross weight4650 lbs.4650 lbs.4200 lbs.
Ground clearance7.5 in.7.5 in.7.2 in.
Height63.3 in.63.3 in.63.2 in.
Maximum payload1132.0 lbs.1132.0 lbs.1200.0 lbs.
Wheel base108.3 in.108.3 in.108.3 in.
Width67.9 in.67.9 in.67.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Olympic White
  • Silver Metallic
  • Medium Suede Metallic
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Fairway Green Metallic
  • Cherry Red Metallic
  • Smokey Caramel Metallic
  • Standard Red
  • Light Stellar Blue Metallic
  • Black
