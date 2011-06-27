Used 1995 GMC Sonoma Regular Cab Consumer Reviews
This is a Mechanic's Truck
Fun to drive with plenty of power for a small truck, even with a 2.2 four cylinder. If you need a truck that you can mod, this truck is compatible with tons of parts, mod kits, and engines. It's an older truck and a GMC, so the exterior metal much thicker than the typical modern truck that dents if you just lean on it. However, you must let this vehicle warm up for about 5 to 10 minutes before you drive it in cold weather or you will break your headgasket, which is a costly repair. If you're low on cash and need a truck, a Sonoma is perfect for you as long as you take care of it, and check your fluids.
love these trucks
these trucks are fun and great on gas and easy to work on. simple technology and basic design is what I like about these trucks.
I love this truck
This truck in my opinion is wonderful, my grandfather taught me to drive stick shift in this truck and haven't had to replace the clutch yet then I was driving one day and cleaned out a ditch with it at 80 miles per hour and let me tell you I drove that truck right out of the ditch. Now mind you this truck has not been modified or anything just a regular old work truck but the most reliable vehicle I have ever been lucky enough to drive that truck kept me alive. So if anyone is looking for a good truck for a teenage driver this would be the truck for you.
Great Truck
My truck is a great one i bought it from my step dad and that was the smartest thing i have done in a while, its been all over the states and i bet it could do it again there hasent been any problems out of it, the only thing i dont like is the fuel mileage i fill it up the first half lasts for a good while but the other half doesnt last but for a couple hundred miles, but i still love her ive raced many vehicles and beat them mine is the v6 vortec it has the power to beat ANY FORD willing to try
Peice of Junk
This car was nothing but trouble. I was lucky enough to purchase a warrenty when my trans. went out at 50k. Here is a rundown of the problems.. and this is NOT exxagerated. - Trans. Shot -A/C compressor- goobye - Starter (twice) Electrical problems fuel pump -A/C compressor- Goodbye AGAIN cooling fan- cya head gasket- BLOWN PEICE OF CRAP GMC
