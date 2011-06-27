Used 2000 GMC Sierra Classic 2500 Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV8V8V8
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.0/0 mi.0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity25.0 gal.34.0 gal.25.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque330 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm330 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm330 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Base engine size5.7 l5.7 l5.7 l
Horsepower255 hp @ 4600 rpm255 hp @ 4600 rpm255 hp @ 4600 rpm
CylindersV8V8V8
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Measurements
Height71.2 in.76.0 in.71.2 in.
Wheel base131.5 in.155.5 in.131.5 in.
Length213.1 in.237.4 in.213.1 in.
Width77.0 in.77.0 in.77.0 in.
Gross weight8600 lbs.8600 lbs.8600 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • Topaz Gold Metallic
  • Storm Gray Metallic
  • Emerald Green Metallic
  • Fire Red
  • Summit White
  • Dark Toreador Red
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Pewter Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Gray
  • Navy
  • Neutral
