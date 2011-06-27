Used 2017 GMC Sierra 3500HD Crew Cab Consumer Reviews
The designers and engineers should drive it more
The Nav system is almost useless as far as address input, The 4 wheel selector knob doesn't need to above the very similar headlight knob, Why not put a DEF gauge in it? When DEF warning triggers the DIC, no other information is available until the DEF tank is filled! Entertainment system (CD, books on disk and downloaded library books) startup again when I approach the vehicle (phone in my pocket) and the engine is running. I have lost my place in many books many times because of this. The backup camera surely came from a Cracker Jacks box, substandard quality. The center display will ruin your night vision when put in reverse (it could use a dimmer/off switch). And why not allow full time use of the back up camera and back up lighting? (I live and work on my farm). Steering wheel buttons could be a little more intuitive, It's easy to turn on the steering wheel heater when the intent was to reduce the cruise speed. My truck has the 6.6 Duramax (awsome!) and I drive about 10k miles/mo. Needless to say, I'm in it a lot. Don't misunderstand, I love my truck but like I said in the beginning, the design and engineering people should have to drive their creations for a month or so. How did someone devise the notion to put the DEF filler neck under the hood and on the passenger side firewall? A common problem and more future problems will occur as the caustic DEF fluid splashes out of the filler neck, it drains down on top of and puddles in the wiring harness on the bottom of the DEF tank where the wires go into the bottom of the tank. It's happened once and it damaged the DEF tank heater... thingie. Luckily it was under extended warranty. And one thing Edmunds, I couldn't find the 6.6 Duramax option on your drop down menus. There all 6.0s
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Sierra 3500HD
Related Used 2017 GMC Sierra 3500HD Crew Cab info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner