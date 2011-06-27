  1. Home
Used 2012 GMC Sierra 3500HD Work Truck Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$33,550
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating3
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$33,550
automatic locking hubsyes
manual hi-lo gear selectionyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Rear locking differentialyes
mechanical center differentialyes
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$33,550
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity36 gal.
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$33,550
Torque380 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm
Base engine size6.0 l
Horsepower322 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle44.9 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$33,550
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
child seat anchorsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$33,550
Bluetooth for Phone Packageyes
Work Truck Preferred Packageyes
Skid Plate Packageyes
Work Truck Packageyes
Snow Plow Prep. Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$33,550
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$33,550
Air conditioningyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
retained accessory poweryes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$33,550
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$33,550
Carpeted Floor Covering w/Vinyl Front Floormatsyes
AM/FM Stereo w/MP3 Compatible CD Changeryes
OnStaryes
Power Door Locks w/Remote Keyless Entryyes
High Idle Switchyes
SiriusXM Satellite Radioyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$33,550
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$33,550
Front head room41.3 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room65.2 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room60.3 in.
vinylyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$33,550
Rear Window Defoggeryes
Pickup Bed Deleteyes
Front License Plate Holderyes
Deep Tinted Glassyes
Roof Marker Lampsyes
5th-Wheel Trailer Wiring Equipmentyes
Rear Bumper Deleteyes
LT265/70R18E All-Season Blackwall Spare Tireyes
LT265/70R18E All-Terrain Blackwall Tiresyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$33,550
Front track68.8 in.
Length225.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity13000 lbs.
Curb weight6092 lbs.
Gross weight10700 lbs.
Ground clearance8.6 in.
Height77.4 in.
Maximum payload4609 lbs.
Wheel base133.7 in.
Width80.0 in.
Rear track67.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$33,550
Exterior Colors
  • Midnight Blue Metallic
  • Onyx Black
  • Stealth Gray Metallic
  • Mocha Steel Metallic
  • Carbon Black Metallic
  • Steel Gray Metallic
  • Quicksilver Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Fire Red
Interior Colors
  • Dark Titanium, cloth
  • Dark Titanium, vinyl
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$33,550
LT265/70R E tiresyes
painted steel wheelsyes
partial wheel coversyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
Steel spare wheelyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$33,550
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$33,550
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
