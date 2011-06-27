Used 2008 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE1 Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$32,725
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$32,725
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$32,725
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity34 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$32,725
Torque373 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size6.0 l
Horsepower312 hp @ 4400 rpm
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$32,725
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$32,725
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
mast antennayes
radio data systemyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$32,725
Air conditioningyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$32,725
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$32,725
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$32,725
Front head room41.3 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room65.2 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room62.5 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$32,725
Rear head room39.3 in.
Rear hip Room61.8 in.
Rear leg room34.3 in.
Rear shoulder room65.3 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$32,725
Front track68.6 in.
Length249.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity13000 lbs.
Curb weight6273 lbs.
Gross weight11400 lbs.
Ground clearance9.1 in.
Height76.0 in.
Maximum payload5127 lbs.
Wheel base157.5 in.
Width95.9 in.
Rear track66.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$32,725
Exterior Colors
  • Summit White
  • Onyx Black
  • Steel Gray Metallic
  • Stealth Gray Metallic
  • Dark Crimson Metallic
  • Sonoma Red Metallic
  • Medium Brown Metallic
  • Silver Birch Metallic
  • Fire Red
  • Deep Blue Metallic
  • Tangier Orange (Fleet)
  • Wheatland Yellow (Fleet)
  • Doeskin Tan (Fleet)
  • Woodland Green (Fleet)
Interior Colors
  • Ebony, cloth
  • Ebony, leather
  • Ebony/Light Cashmere, cloth
  • Dark Titanium/Light Titanium, cloth
  • Dark Titanium/Light Titanium, leather
  • Ebony/Light Cashmere, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$32,725
partial wheel coversyes
Steel spare wheelyes
17 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
steel wheelsyes
LT225/75R E tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$32,725
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$32,725
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
See Sierra 3500HD Inventory

