Used 2002 GMC Sierra 3500 Crew Cab Consumer Reviews

gmc crew cab marmcn , 10/09/2003 1 of 1 people found this review helpful awesome power with the turbodiesel and the cummins transmission. can pull the anchor(boat) with the camper up cascade passes and still pass empty powerstrokes Report Abuse

Disappointed JK1 , 06/09/2002 0 of 1 people found this review helpful i really really really wish I had bought an F-350.... Report Abuse

The Haul Myster Walking horse , 04/12/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful We upgraded to a heaveier tow vechile. We have a horse ranch and haul 12,000 to 15,000# trailers. If you want a SERIOUS tow vehicle, this is it. Neither Ford nor Dodge can touch it. It is also eztremely quite, but due to the towing capacity a little hard riding. Build quality is great, especially considering this is a TRUCK Report Abuse

A Real Truck TOW MAN , 06/06/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful This vehicle has surpassed all our expectations (except for the dealer who is mediocre). The cabin noise level is lower than most of the cars that I have owned in the last 15 years. Build quality is improved over the 95 GMC that I owned. I tow 10 to 13K pound loads on a daily basis. Hauling horses I routinely discuss trucks with other guys at horse events. I find that I can out haul them, get slightly better gas mileage and the TRUCK IS IN THE SHOP less than my Ford F350 friends (one of whom has sold his to buy a Chevy 3500). If you are looking for a real work rig, this is it. Report Abuse